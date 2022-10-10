For members
Reader question: What can I do if given a work permit not permanent residency?
If the Migration Agency decides to extend your work permit for two further years instead of granting you permanent residency, there is not much you can do to appeal, immigration lawyer Pia Lind has told The Local.
Published: 10 October 2022 22:07 CEST
Commuters on their way to work at Liljeholmen station in southern Stockholm. Photo: Helena Landstedt/TT
EXPLAINED: How to apply for an after studies residence permit in Sweden
Ankita Sharma, a recent graduate with a Masters in Visual Culture from Lund University, explains how to get a permit to stay in Sweden and look for a job after graduation.
Published: 7 October 2022 17:52 CEST
