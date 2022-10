Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Sweden’s pandemic support program saved 40,000 jobs

The 32 billion kronor (€2.9bn) Sweden’s government spent on providing in short-term financial support to companies during the Covid-19 pandemic saved around 40,000 jobs, the Swedish Agency for Growth Policy Analysis has found in a new study.

That works out at about 800,000 kronor per saved job.

The measure subsidised companies to switch employees to part-time work while paying them nearly their full salary, so that they did not have to lay off so many workers.

The agency argued that the measure was most effective at the start of the pandemic, when it helped support growth, but should have been phased out in 2021, as when the economy bounced back its growth impact became negative.

In 2021, the measure worsened a national staff shortage, leading to a breaking effect on the number of hours worked in Sweden.

Swedish Vocab: en bromsande effekt – a breaking effect

Demonstration against gang violence in Södertälje

On Sunday, the people of Södertälje gathered for a demonstration against a resurgence in gang violence in the town which has led to five shootings in a fortnight, three of them deadly.

The demonstration, organised by the municipality, churches in the city, and the association for local Assyrians and Syriac Christians, filled the city’s main square after it began at 2pm.

“We all need to show that civil society is stronger than the criminals,” the city’s outgoing mayor, Boel Godner, told state broadcaster SVT.

Swedish vocab: brottsligheten – the criminal world/the criminals/crime

High-speed train from Stockholm to Oslo would save half a million plane journeys

A high-speed train service between Oslo and Stockholm could lead to half a million journeys by plane being replaced by train, and could reduce the journey time from five and a quarter hours to less than four hours, a joint study carried out by the Swedish Transport Agency and Norwegian Railway Directorate has found.

But the study found that the proposed high-speed rail link would not be worth building under a cost-benefit analysis, with the project costing around 9.5bn Norwegian kroner (10bn SEK) more than the value of the benefits it would provide.

“But it’s pretty common that you end up with a negative cost-benefit ratio for society with big railway projects, because they are so expensive to build,” Bente Bukholm, project leader for the study at the Norwegian Railway Directorate, told TT.

Swedish vocab: att kapa – to cut/save

Calls within Green Party to scrap dual leader system

Several senior figures within Sweden’s Green Party have called for the party to abolish its unusual leadership model, under which instead of a single leader it has two “spokespeople”, one male and one female.

“We’ve now have quite a few years with pretty much chronically low support for our spokespeople [in public polling], and that isn’t because they have been bad politicians, but because our spokesperson model is so confusing,” Lorentz Tovatt, a former MP for the party, told SVT. “I hear more and more people who think this is important, so I hope and believe we are ready to do this.”

Aida Badeli, the spokesperson for the Green Party’s youth wing, said she also wanted to see a switch to a single leader.

Swedish vocab: önskemål – a wish/desire