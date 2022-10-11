‘Anger and frustration’: Swedes in UK struggle to book passport times

After the UK left the European Union, the 100,000 Swedes living in the country now need to apply for a special residency permit, which requires them to have a valid passport, which has led to a rush of applications.
At the same time, many did not renew their passports during the pandemic, adding to the surge in applications.
On top of this, many Swedish children born during the pandemic do not have a coordination number (samordingsnummer), which also requires an appointment at the embassy.
Since July, the embassy has shifted from issuing fixed appointment slots to a “continuous” booking system, which those applying describe as little better than a lottery.
“There are lots of Swedes living in the UK with expired passports, since they are only valid for five years, or three years for children under 12,” Tove Dalenius, a Swede living in Leicester since the 90’s, told TT newswire.
“The fact that it’s essentially impossible to get a passport appointment at the London embassy has caused a lot of anger and frustration.”
Anne Black, who lives near Saint Andrews in Scotland, has tried to book passport appointments for her two children for over a year.
“The embassy in London produces 7,000 to 8,000 passports a year, and if there are 100,000 Swedes in the UK and Northern Ireland with passports valid for five years, the equation doesn’t make sense,” she told TT.
The embassy is advising Swedes in the UK to renew their passports on visits back home, but for the many who lack BankID or have expired passports, this is impossible.
“I see stories on social media daily about people travelling to other cities in Europe to sort out their passports. Prague is popular as you don’t need to book an appointment at the embassy there, but it’s important to remember that not all Swedes living in the UK are well-off and can afford flight tickets and possible nights at hotels,” she said.
“The demand for passport renewal times is many multiples of the number of times the embassy can offer,” Sweden’s ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit said. “This will unfortunately continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.”
