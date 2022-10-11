Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BREXIT

‘Anger and frustration’: Swedes in UK struggle to book passport times

Swedish citizens living in the UK are finding it near-impossible to book times to renew their passports at the Swedish embassy, causing "anger and frustration", according to one applicant. 

Published: 11 October 2022 11:30 CEST
'Anger and frustration': Swedes in UK struggle to book passport times
Photo: Fotograferna Holmberg/TT

After the UK left the European Union, the 100,000 Swedes living in the country now need to apply for a special residency permit, which requires them to have a valid passport, which has led to a rush of applications.

At the same time, many did not renew their passports during the pandemic, adding to the surge in applications.

On top of this, many Swedish children born during the pandemic do not have a coordination number (samordingsnummer), which also requires an appointment at the embassy.

Since July, the embassy has shifted from issuing fixed appointment slots to a “continuous” booking system, which those applying describe as little better than a lottery.

“There are lots of Swedes living in the UK with expired passports, since they are only valid for five years, or three years for children under 12,” Tove Dalenius, a Swede living in Leicester since the 90’s, told TT newswire.

“The fact that it’s essentially impossible to get a passport appointment at the London embassy has caused a lot of anger and frustration.”

Anne Black, who lives near Saint Andrews in Scotland, has tried to book passport appointments for her two children for over a year.

“The embassy in London produces 7,000 to 8,000 passports a year, and if there are 100,000 Swedes in the UK and Northern Ireland with passports valid for five years, the equation doesn’t make sense,” she told TT.

The embassy is advising Swedes in the UK to renew their passports on visits back home, but for the many who lack BankID or have expired passports, this is impossible.

“I see stories on social media daily about people travelling to other cities in Europe to sort out their passports. Prague is popular as you don’t need to book an appointment at the embassy there, but it’s important to remember that not all Swedes living in the UK are well-off and can afford flight tickets and possible nights at hotels,” she said.

“The demand for passport renewal times is many multiples of the number of times the embassy can offer,” Sweden’s ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit said. “This will unfortunately continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.” 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.

Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
Updated: 4 September 2022 09:11 CEST
Passports: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

For many readers of The Local, gaining citizenship of the country where they live helps them to feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long ‘non EU’ queue when coming back into the Schengen zone.

But this week the problems associated with travelling while holding dual citizenship came to light, leaving many people wondering what they should know when they are entering different countries.

Put simply – which passport should you use? And do you have to carry both with you?

Financial Times journalist Chris Giles tweeted that the UK Border Force “detained” his dual-national daughter while she was travelling from France into the UK with her German passport – and not her British one. 

He went on to say that UK border guards released his daughter. According to Giles, the border staff said she should have had both passports with her “and asked why she was travelling on her German one”.

The rules on dual-nationality have not changed, but now that the UK is not in the EU, there are strict rules on non-Brits who enter the country (and vice-versa) which has made it trickier for travel.

For instance, UK nationals receive a stamp in their passport when entering Schengen member states because they are only allowed to stay up to 90 days within an 180 period (unless they have a visa or residency card).

READ ALSO: Brexit: EU asks border police not to stamp passports of British residents 

People coming from the EU to the UK can generally visit as a tourist for up to six months without a visa – but are not allowed to carry out any work while there.

So which passport should you show?

The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. 

Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country. 

But one thing to note is that it’s worth using the passport that is best suited to your destination when travelling there. Each country has its own set of immigration and visa rules that you’ll need to research closely.

It could be that one passport is better suited for your trip – and you may be able to avoid visa requirements.  

READ ALSO: How powerful is the German passport?

In the case of the UK, many people are still getting to grips with the different rules that apply because it’s not in the EU anymore.

A question submitted to the Secretary of State for the Home Department in September 2021 provided some insight into this issue. 

The question from Labour’s Paul Blomfield asked what steps the UK government “is taking to enable dual UK and EU citizens to travel to the UK on an EU member state passport without having to further prove their UK citizenship?”

The Conservatives Kevin Foster said: “Border Force Officers examine all arriving passengers to establish whether they are British citizens, whether they require leave to enter or if they are exempt from immigration control.

“Where the passenger claims to be British, but does not hold any evidence of British citizenship, the officer will conduct all relevant checks to satisfy themselves the passenger is British.

Border control at Hamburg airport.

Border control at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

“When dual nationals who are eligible to use e-gates travel to the UK, they will enter via the e-gates without being examined by an immigration officer.

“We recommend all dual nationals, including EU citizens, travel on their British passport or with evidence or their British citizenship to minimise any potential delay at the border or when commencing their journey.”

The Local contacted the UK Home Office to ask if there was any official advice. 

A spokesman said: “An individual can present whichever passport they desire to enter the UK, however they will be subject to the entry requirements associated with the nationality of the passport they present.”

They said anyone who is looking for more information should check out guidance on entering the UK and on dual nationality.

In short, if you present a German passport on entry to the UK you will be treated the same as any other German citizen – which can include being quizzed about your reasons for visiting the UK – as border guards have no way of knowing that you are a dual-national. 

Do I have to carry both passports?

There’s no rule requiring you to have both passports, but you won’t get the benefits of a British passport (entry into the UK without questions) if you don’t show it.

Likewise if you are a French-British dual national and you enter France on your UK passport, you will need to use the non-EU queue and may have your passport stamped.

Should I think about anything else?

An important thing to remember is that if you apply for a visa and register your passport details, the same passport has to be used to enter the country. 

It could also make sense to travel with both passports, just in case. 

However, note that some countries – like the US – require that US nationals use a US passport to enter and leave the States even if they are dual nationals. 

In general, it’s best to use the same passport you entered a country with to depart.

The rules and systems are different depending on the country. But many countries require people to show their passport when leaving – and they will either stamp or scan the passport – this is how authorities know that a foreign visitor hasn’t overstayed their time in the country. 

So if your passport is checked as you leave the UK, you should show the one you arrived with, just to ensure there is a record of you arriving and leaving.

However as you enter France/Germany/other EU destination, you can show your EU passport in order to maximise the travel benefits of freedom of movement.

SHOW COMMENTS