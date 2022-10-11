Read news from:
GRETA THUNBERG

‘Germany’s nuclear shutdown was a mistake’: Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said it was a "mistake" for Germany to shut down existing nuclear power plants while ramping up coal usage to tackle an energy crisis.

Published: 11 October 2022 17:23 CEST
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) marches during a 'Fridays for Future' movement protest in Stockholm, Sweden on September 9, 2022, ahead of the country's general elections on September 11, 2022. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND/AFP

Germany has been forced to restart mothballed coal plants after Russia curtailed its energy supplies to the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Its decision to extend the lifetime of two but not a third nuclear plant beyond their planned shutdown at year’s end has however led to a split within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens has come under pressure over his nuclear policy, with some ecologists criticising him for failing to keep to the planned atomic phase-out.

At the same time, Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the liberal Free Democrats is leading the charge in pressing for the third nuclear plant to stay on the grid beyond the end of the year.

Asked about Habeck’s decision in an interview with ARD broadcaster, Thunberg said that “if we have (the nuclear plants) already running, I feel it’s a mistake to close them down” if coal was the alternative.

Lindner immediately took to Twitter to welcome Thunberg’s position. “In this energy war, everything that creates electricity capacity must be kept on the grid,” he said.

Nuclear power is a hot button topic in Germany’s political landscape.  Former chancellor Angela Merkel had pushed through Germany’s nuclear exit in the wake of Japan’s Fukushima disaster. The ecologist Greens had lent strong support then to the move, as they have their roots in Germany’s anti-nuclear movement.

SWEDISH HISTORY

Was Sweden better off before it became dependent on electricity?

Sweden is facing a winter characterized by sky-high electricity prices. Were things better in the past when the country and its people didn't rely on electricity as much?

Published: 8 October 2022 16:21 CEST
When electricity becomes as expensive as it currently is, and with the risk of energy rationing in the air, it’s easy to think that maybe things were better in the past before society became so desperately dependent on electricity.

After all, Swedes descended from generations of northerners who managed to survive for thousands of years in the area’s cold climate.

Is there something we can learn from history to help us get through the ongoing energy crisis?

No comfort to be found in history

Jonas Engman, an ethnologist at the Nordic Museum, does not think people should romanticize the old times too much.

“There is no comfort to be found in history. It was cold, people were freezing, and they got sick,” he told the news agency TT.

According to Engman, 150 to 200 years ago, very few people lived in the cities. Most lived in the countryside, and the vast majority lived in rather miserable housing – small and drafty crofts or hillside cabins dug into the terrain.

It was cold, really cold. Temperatures were somewhat more similar to what we are used to these days only in the more well-off homes, he says.

“It was terrible. But you had no choice when it came to the cold,” he says.

Challenging living conditions

Therefore, looking for energy-saving tricks in the past is somewhat misguided.

“They had nothing to save,” the ethnologist notes.

People lived in cramped conditions and slept in the same room with their clothes on. For those who had several rooms, it was unthinkable to heat them all.

But the misery made people take action. Better housing standards were promoted, and when homes began to take shape a bit into the 20th century, warmth and hygiene were prioritized.

For example, some form of central heating was required in stand-alone houses that were built.

“When people moved into the cities and got better housing, the heat was no longer an issue,” Engman says.

At Skansen, there are old historical buildings from which we can get an idea of ​​how people lived in the past.

Cold and dark

Kerstin Holm Söderkvist, an ethnologist and museum educator at Skansen, points to Backmat’s cabin from Venjan in Dalarna. It is very old, from 1755, but people lived there until the 1920s.

A whole large family lived in it. Back then, it was completely normal for around ten people to share such a small area.

“People gathered around the hearth. It provided warmth, light, and food and was the heart of the home,” she says.

The Sweden of old was not only cold – it was also dark. Candles were a luxury; an ordinary family perhaps had only a few dozen tallow candles a year, which were saved for Christmas.

“People didn’t have a lot of clothes,” Holm Söderkvist adds.

From the 1860s, iron stoves became part of homes. Perhaps also tile stoves for those who were better off. They had existed from the 15th-16th centuries but were further technically developed in the 18th century. But they were only for the rich. Ordinary people could not afford them.

“When the iron stove replaced the open hearth, the process became much more efficient. But it also got dark. Then the kerosene lamp came into use,” Holm Söderkvist noted.

