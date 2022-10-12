Have your say: How worried are you about losing your job in Sweden?

The situation

A reader from Sri Lanka has had two work permits in Sweden, one which started at the end of August 2018, and a second at the end of 2022 which, because her passport expired in June, was two months short of the full two years.

She applied for an extension with permanent residency in May this year, and by the time the decision was finally made, she had, she says, completed the necessary four years of work visas.

However, when she received the decision from the Migration Agency in September, the agency had decided to grant her a third work permit, up until June 2024, rather than permanent residency.

She asked The Local whether this was correct and whether it might be possible to appeal.

“If the Migration Agency had waited three more days, then I would have completed four working years in Sweden,” she complained.

Pia Lind is an immigration lawyer based in Stockholm. Photo: Private

It’s the time of the application that’s relevant, not case handling time

According to the immigration lawyer Pia Lind , whether the reader has spent a full four years working in Sweden would generally be less relevant than the total amount of time for which she had been awarded work permits, although she says she would need to see the case documents to comment properly on the reader’s case.

She said that many years ago it used to be possible in situations like the readers’ one – where they are only days or a couple of months short of the requirements for permanent residency – to send off a follow-on application for permanent residency after the applicant had received their work permit extension.

Then, she said, the agency stopped accepting applications for permanent residency from people who had valid work permits.

It’s normally not possible to appeal the duration of the work/residence permit