EMPLOYMENT

Have your say: How worried are you about losing your job in Sweden?

Published: 12 October 2022 15:11 CEST
Have your say: How worried are you about losing your job in Sweden?
Workers in Sweden enjoy an office 'fika' of coffee and buns. Photo: Imagebank Sweden/Lena Grandefelt

New reforms to Sweden’s Employment Protection Act came into effect this October which make it (slightly) easier for employers to choose which staff to lay off and which to retain in a downturn, but also provide for new retraining opportunities for all workers. 

You can find out more in this explainer here

With Sweden’s government forecaster, the National Institute of Economic Research, now expecting the economy to shrink slightly next year for the first time since 2012 (excluding the pandemic year of 2020), we want to know how worried you are about your job security. 

Please fill in the form below:

 

For members

WORK PERMITS

Reader question: What can I do if given a work permit not permanent residency?

If the Migration Agency decides to extend your work permit for two further years instead of granting you permanent residency, there is not much you can do to appeal, immigration lawyer Pia Lind has told The Local.

Published: 10 October 2022 22:07 CEST
Reader question: What can I do if given a work permit not permanent residency?
The situation 
A reader from Sri Lanka has had two work permits in Sweden, one which started at the end of August 2018, and a second at the end of 2022 which, because her passport expired in June, was two months short of the full two years. 
She applied for an extension with permanent residency in May this year, and by the time the decision was finally made, she had, she says, completed the necessary four years of work visas. 

However, when she received the decision from the Migration Agency in September, the agency had decided to grant her a third work permit, up until June 2024, rather than permanent residency. 
She asked The Local whether this was correct and whether it might be possible to appeal. 
“If the Migration Agency had waited three more days, then I would have completed four working years in Sweden,” she complained. 

Pia Lind is an immigration lawyer based in Stockholm. Photo: Private
 
It’s the time of the application that’s relevant, not case handling time 
According to the immigration lawyer Pia Lind, whether the reader has spent a full four years working in Sweden would generally be less relevant than the total amount of time for which she had been awarded work permits, although she says she would need to see the case documents to comment properly on the reader’s case. 
She said that many years ago it used to be possible in situations like the readers’ one – where they are only days or a couple of months short of the requirements for permanent residency – to send off a follow-on application for permanent residency after the applicant had received their work permit extension. 
Then, she said, the agency stopped accepting applications for permanent residency from people who had valid work permits. 

It’s normally not possible to appeal the duration of the work/residence permit

“Could the [award of] permanent residency be a foundation for appeal? So far, not when an extension is granted” Lind continued. “The Swedish courts have considered that the duration of a work permit is not possible to appeal, because it’s not the ‘essence’.”
“In this example, the reader didn’t have four years with a permit so permanent residence couldn’t be granted. As I see it the Agency could have handled the case differently. They should have granted her a shorter permit, six months at the most, to enable her to apply for permanent residency sooner.”

However, Lind says that even though there would not be a great chance of success, it is important that people in such situations try to challenge such decisions. 

“This does not mean the reader should not consider submitting a new application for permanent residency while she has a valid permit,” she said. “The legal foundation for dismissing such an application can and should be questioned. It would be an interesting dilemma to pursue.”

