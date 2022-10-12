Have your say: How worried are you about losing your job in Sweden?

New reforms to Sweden’s Employment Protection Act came into effect this October which make it (slightly) easier for employers to choose which staff to lay off and which to retain in a downturn, but also provide for new retraining opportunities for all workers.
You can find out more in this explainer here.
With Sweden’s government forecaster, the National Institute of Economic Research, now expecting the economy to shrink slightly next year for the first time since 2012 (excluding the pandemic year of 2020), we want to know how worried you are about your job security.
