H&M planning to slash staff numbers at shops in Sweden

The Swedish clothing giant H&M is planning to slash the number of staff at its shops in Sweden, although it has not yet given details of the cuts.

Published: 12 October 2022 15:34 CEST
File photo of a H&M store in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

According to Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT, a message was sent out to all the company’s staff on Wednesday morning calling them to a meeting. 

“We know that H&M is going to give notice of planned redundancies, but we don’t know how comprehensive the lay-offs are going to be,” Fritjof Carlsson-Brandt, a press secretary for Sweden’s Handels retail union, told the TT newswire. 

In an email, Anna Wittbjer, from the company’s press department, confirmed that the company planned to “reassess” its “current organisational structure and staffing” at H&M shops in Sweden, but stressed that any redundancies would be voluntary. 

“All of our colleagues in the shops are going to be offered continued employment,” she wrote.

Carlsson-Brandt said that the extent of H&M’s plans would not be clear until it began negotiating with unions at a local and national level. 

In Wittbjer’s email, she wrote that according to the law, H&M would need to “leave in its redundancy plans to the Swedish Pubic Employment Service with the number of employees it expects to decline the offer” of continued employment.  

In its recent financial report, H&M said it was aiming to cut expenditure by 2bn kronor, with the group’s chief executive Helena Helmersson then telling TT that it would primarily be people in administrative roles rather than in the shops who would be affected. 

In her email, Wittbjer said that the redundancies would not come alongside closures of existing shops. 

Swedish retailer H&M sees profits slump after Russia exit

Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a sizeable drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday following its decision to leave the Russian market.

Published: 29 September 2022 12:38 CEST
The world’s number two clothing group is among a slew of Western companies that have exited Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

H&M paused all sales in the country in March and announced in July that it would wind down operations, although it would reopen stores for “a limited period of time” to offload its remaining inventory.

The company said Thursday its net profit fell to 531 million kronor ($47 million) in the third quarter, down 89 percent from the same period last year. “The third quarter has largely been impacted by our decision to pause sales and then wind down the business in Russia,” chief executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

The group said in its earnings statement that it would launch cost-cutting measures that would result in savings totalling two billion kronor.

