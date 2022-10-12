H&M planning to slash staff numbers at shops in Sweden

According to Sweden’s state broadcaster SVT, a message was sent out to all the company’s staff on Wednesday morning calling them to a meeting.

“We know that H&M is going to give notice of planned redundancies, but we don’t know how comprehensive the lay-offs are going to be,” Fritjof Carlsson-Brandt, a press secretary for Sweden’s Handels retail union, told the TT newswire.

In an email, Anna Wittbjer, from the company’s press department, confirmed that the company planned to “reassess” its “current organisational structure and staffing” at H&M shops in Sweden, but stressed that any redundancies would be voluntary.

“All of our colleagues in the shops are going to be offered continued employment,” she wrote.

Carlsson-Brandt said that the extent of H&M’s plans would not be clear until it began negotiating with unions at a local and national level.

In Wittbjer’s email, she wrote that according to the law, H&M would need to “leave in its redundancy plans to the Swedish Pubic Employment Service with the number of employees it expects to decline the offer” of continued employment.

In its recent financial report, H&M said it was aiming to cut expenditure by 2bn kronor, with the group’s chief executive Helena Helmersson then telling TT that it would primarily be people in administrative roles rather than in the shops who would be affected.

In her email, Wittbjer said that the redundancies would not come alongside closures of existing shops.