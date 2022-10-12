Read news from:
How citizenship rules affect voting rights in the Nordic countries

Denmark, Norway and Sweden have different criteria for when foreign residents can be granted citizenship through naturalisation. The proportion of each country’s population with the right to vote in parliamentary elections also varies.

Published: 12 October 2022 16:40 CEST
The proportion of the adult population eligible to vote in elections varies between the three Scandinavian countries. Photo by Dan Dennis on Unsplash

The three Scandinavian countries each have different rules on citizenship. As such, foreign residents in comparable situations in each of the three countries are likely to wait for different amounts of time before qualifying for citizenship.

All three countries only allow citizens to vote in parliamentary elections, although they do have rules allowing foreigners to take part in local elections in some cases.

Because citizenship rules affect the number of foreign-born (and in some cases, also domestic-born) residents who have the right to vote, they also affect the overall proportion of the population which can vote.

Sweden

Citizenship

EU and non EU citizens can apply for Swedish citizenship after living in Sweden for five continuous years with right of residence. In some cases, this period can be shortened.

In addition to length of stay, EU and non EU citizens must have “conducted themselves well in Sweden”, and the Swedish Migration Agency requests information on debts and criminal records in the country. An application can be rejected if a person has unpaid taxes, fines, or other charges.

While Swedish language skills and knowledge of Swedish society are not currently a requirement for citizenship, this could change in the future

The application costs 1,500 Swedish kronor, around 150 euros.

Election eligibility

According to data from Sweden’s Statistikdatabasen, there are 8,254,086 people aged over 18s in Sweden as of 2021.

At the country’s election in September, 7,712,103 people were eligible to vote, according to official figures.

As such, over 540,000 adults or around 6.5 percent of over 18s in Sweden do not have the vote in parliamentary elections because they are not Swedish citizens.

Norway

Citizenship

EU and non EU citizens can apply for Norwegian citizenship after living in Norway for eight years out of the past eleven years and if they have held residence permits that were each valid for at least one year during that time.

A new rule, which came into effect in January 2022, means that if you have sufficient income, you can apply after six years rather than eight.

People with Norwegian spouses, registered partners, or cohabitants can apply after living in Norway for three of the last ten years. 

Applicants must also pass Norwegian language tests and a citizenship test. Required documentation includes a full list of entries into and departures from Norway, at least seven years of tax returns, and a police report certifying “good conduct”.

It costs 6,500 kroner (620 euros) to apply if you are over 18. However, the fee is cheaper or completely waived if you are a Nordic citizen, previously held Norwegian citizenship, or are under 18 years of age.

Election eligibility

At the most recent Norwegian parliamentary election in 2021, 3,892,507 people had the right to vote according to Statistics Norway. Of these, 344,976 had “immigrant background”, meaning they have at least two non-Norwegian parents and four non-Norwegian grandparents. Among them, 62,093 “new citizens” voted for the first time. Norway began permitting dual citizenship in 2020, meaning the number of “new citizens” able to vote in 2021 nearly doubled compared to the previous election.

Of the country’s total population of 5,425,270 in 2022, 1,111,010 are aged 19 or under. That gives around 4,300,000 eligible voters – rounding down and leaving a margin for error because the Norwegian data groups 19-year-olds with younger age ranges.

According to The Local’s calculation based on these numbers, approximately 9.5 percent of adults in Norway are not eligible voters.

Denmark

Citizenship

To qualify for Danish naturalisation, applicants must meet a number of closely-defined criteria and requirements.

These fall into six broad categories: Give a declaration of allegiance and loyalty to Denmark; fulfil prior residency criteria (normally nine years); be free of debt to the public sector and be financially self-sufficient; have no criminal convictions; hold a full-time job or self-employed for three and a half of the last four years; meet criteria for Danish language skills; and pass a citizenship test and demonstrate knowledge of Danish society and values.

People married to Danes can qualify after 6-8 years, depending on the length of the marriage.

Danish citizenship can only be granted to foreign nationals via legal nationalisation: your application must actually be voted through in parliament. Denmark has allowed dual citizenship since 2015.

Applications are sent to the Ministry of Immigration and Integration for a processing fee of 4,000 kroner (540 euros) (2022 price). 

Election eligibility

The proportion of Denmark’s population that does not have the right to vote has grown from 2 percent in the 1980s to over 10 percent at the upcoming parliamentary election on November 1st.

As many as one in seven of the 1.7 million inhabitants of Greater Copenhagen who are over 18 years old do not have Danish citizenship, meaning they do not have a say in the parliamentary election, according to Statistics Denmark data reported by local media TV2 Lorry.

When broken down by municipality, the proportion of local populations without the right to vote can reach as much as one in four.

Based on Statistics Denmark’s figures, 19.6 percent — almost one in five — of residents in Copenhagen Municipality cannot vote because they are not Danish citizens.

In Ishøj, a municipality in the Greater Copenhagen area, that rises to as much as 25.4 percent, just over one in four.

An increasing proportion without the right to vote is bad news for democracy, according to Roger Buch, election researcher at the Danish School of Media and Journalism. Buch’s comments were given to TV2 Lorry in relation to the media’s report on Copenhagen’s relatively low proportion of eligible voters.

“We are beginning to move in the direction of something we otherwise only shake our heads at and resent. We are very good at spotting when other countries do something wrong and – rightly – criticise deteriorations in others’ democracies,” he said.

“We must therefore ask ourselves: How long can we live with this? How high can we go? Can we live with 15 percent nationally not having the right to vote? 20 percent? One in four? Because of the trend continues, the proportion will only grow,” he said.

Swedish Politics: Moderate leader gets two more days to strike coalition deal

The Swedish parliament's speaker, Andreas Norlén, has given the Moderate Party's leader, Ulf Kristersson, two more days to negotiate a coalition deal, with his candidacy as Prime Minister to go before parliament on Monday.

Published: 12 October 2022 10:47 CEST
Moderate leader gets two more days to strike coalition deal

The Swedish parliament’s speaker, Andreas Norlén, has given the Moderate Party’s leader, Ulf Kristersson, two more days to negotiate a coalition deal, with his candidacy as Prime Minister to go before parliament on Monday.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Norlén said that the work of forming a new government “should not be forced”, and that he would therefore grant Kristersson’s request, just as he had a similar request for two additional days from Social Democrat leader Stefan Löfven back in January 2019. 

He said he had asked Kristersson to report back to him at 11am on Friday, with a parliamentary vote tabled for Monday immediately for the first time immediately after the meeting, and for the second time on Saturday.  

The release was issued immediately after a meeting between Kristersson and Norlén at 11am on Wednesday.

In a press conference after the meeting, Kristersson said that his negotiations were “basically complete”, but that there were “some issues that we want to work a bit more on so we can announce everything together”. 

He refused to give any details as to whether the four parties were agreed on whether the Liberal Party would have ministerial posts in the new government – a key difference between the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals – saying he wanted to annouce the agreement as an entirety. 

“I do not want to talk about any parts [of the deal] until I can talk about everything at one,” he said.

During the campaign, Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Akesson had insisted on having cabinet posts in any right-wing government, but the Liberals had vowed to block any government that included the Sweden Democrats. 

Kristersson said that he would meet Norlén again on Friday, by which time he hoped to be able to announce the complete details of the deal struck between the four parties. 

He pushed back at suggestions that he was taking a long time to reach a deal, pointing out that it was only two weeks since the Speaker had formally given him the task of negotiating it.

“I do not think that it has taken a long time at all,” he said. “This is exactly two weeks to the day since I received my charge from  the Speaker. We are talking about two weeks, not four weeks or even two months.”

Asked how confident he was that a deal could be struck by Friday, he said he was close to certain. 

“I feel certain that we are moving towards a new government and that we will have that confirmed in the chamber on Monday.”

Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson on his way to meet the parliament’s speaker Andreas Norlén. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/ TT

Talks will not be ready by Wednesday deadline: SvD

Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson had not managed to strike a coalition deal with the leaders of the other four parties by the time he began his meeting with speaker Andreas Norlén at 11am on Wednesday, according to the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper. newspaper, meaning he is likely to ask for an extension.

“It has been and still is extremely good,” Kristersson said of the ongoing negotiation as he arrived for his talk. “We are agreed on the major issues.” 

According to the Expressen newspaper, Kristersson will ask Norlén for two more days, with a prime ministerial vote in parliament called for Monday. 

A source told Swedish state broadcaster SR on Tuesday evening that it would be “a miracle” if Kristersson was able to Norlén he was ready to put his candidacy as prime minister before parliament this week. 
 
Other party leaders were equally tight-lipped ahead of the meeting. 
 
“We are fighting for Sweden,” said Liberal leader Johan Pehrson when he passed journalists in the parliament, while Kristersson would only say “we’ll see you at 11am”.
 
“There have been extremely good and constructive talks throughout all this, and soon we’ll know more,” Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch told SVT.
 

Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch on her way into the parliament building on Wednesday. Photo: Tim Aro/TT
 

‘Worrying’ no deal reached: Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson

Sweden’s outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has expressed her concern that the right-wing bloc is taking so long to agree on Sweden’s next coalition government, saying that in the current fraught situation for Sweden and the world it was “worrying”. 

She said that she was “surprised” that Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson had not managed to get a deal in place a month after the election. 

“This is a situation where it would have been extremely good to have a rapid coalition building process,” she told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.  

The Liberal Party’s tax spokeswoman Gulan Avci and their economic spokesperson Mats Persson photographed in at a meeting of the party’s MPs in Sweden’s parliament building on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT

Moderates ‘a little stressed’ ahead of Wednesday talks deadline 

The Moderate party’s negotiators are “a little stressed” and the party’s leader Ulf Kristersson will today say that the ongoing talks over forming a new government are only “close” to a deal, according to a Liberal Party briefing glimpsed by the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.
 
The note, projected on a screen at a briefing of Liberal Party MPs in the parliament building, indicate that the Moderate Party has not yet been able to overcome the differences between the far-right Sweden Democrats and the Liberal Party over whether the Liberals can join Sweden’s next governing coalition. 
 
Kristersson will meet the parliament’s Speaker Andreas Norlén at 11am on Wednesday to hand over his final report on the month of talks he has led between the Moderates, Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats and Liberals since the four parties won a slim three-seat majority in a general election on September 11th. 
 
 
If Kristersson asks for more time, it is up to Norlén whether to give him another week, appoint another party leader to form a government, or instead bring matters to a crunch by calling a parliamentary vote on his candidacy as prime minister. 
 
If the latter happens, a vote could be held on Friday. If either the Liberals or the Sweden Democrats then vote Kristersson down, the process begins again. 
 
The speaker has four shots at putting a prime ministerial candidate to a vote in parliament before a new general election is called. 
 
