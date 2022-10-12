For members
POLITICS
How citizenship rules affect voting rights in the Nordic countries
Denmark, Norway and Sweden have different criteria for when foreign residents can be granted citizenship through naturalisation. The proportion of each country’s population with the right to vote in parliamentary elections also varies.
Published: 12 October 2022 16:40 CEST
The proportion of the adult population eligible to vote in elections varies between the three Scandinavian countries. Photo by Dan Dennis on Unsplash
For members
2022 SWEDISH ELECTION
Swedish Politics: Moderate leader gets two more days to strike coalition deal
The Swedish parliament's speaker, Andreas Norlén, has given the Moderate Party's leader, Ulf Kristersson, two more days to negotiate a coalition deal, with his candidacy as Prime Minister to go before parliament on Monday.
Published: 12 October 2022 10:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments