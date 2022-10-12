Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Moderates 'stressed' ahead of talk deadline, Oxfam slams Swedish inequality, Greta and nuclear, and three jailed for Easter riots: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 12 October 2022 07:53 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Counter-demonstrators throw stones after the Danish extremist burned a Koran. Photo: Henrik Montgomery / TT
 

‘Moderates a little stressed’ ahead of talks deadline

Sweden’s Liberal Party has broken the silence surrounding the four-party negotiations over forming Sweden’s next government, with the party’s group leader Mats Persson telling state broadcaster SVT that his party is “convinced” it will be a part of the coalition. 

This would mean overcoming the opposition of the Sweden Democrats, which said it does not want the Liberals in the ruling coalition.

“We are convinced that we are going to be included in this government,” Persson said, adding that the party was ready to extend talks past the deadline of this Wednesday if it is necessary for it to achieve this goal. 

“We’re in no hurry. The most important thing is that this will be good for Sweden,” he said.

According to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson and Liberal leader Johan Pehrson have in recent days been holding one-on-one talks aimed at negotiating a solution to the deadlock.

The division appeared unsolved on Tuesday evening, indicating Moderate leader may need to ask for an extension to his negotiations when he meets the parliament’s Speaker, Andreas Norlén on Wednesday. 

A note projected on a screen at a meeting of Liberal party MPs on Tuesday afternoon, seen by a reporter for the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, said “The Moderates are a little stressed”, and even seemed to reveal Ulf Kristersson’s communications strategy for Wednesday. 

”Ulf tomorrow: ‘good atmosphere, close’,” the note read. 

Swedish vocab: lite stressade – a little stressed

Oxfam: Economic inequality in Sweden has increased ‘significantly’

Sweden is getting worse and worse at fighting economic inequality, according to a report from Oxfam, among others. Over the last two years, the country has dropped ten places on the organisation’s global index, and is now lowest in the Nordic region.

“Inequalities in Sweden have increased significantly,” Suzanne Standfast, Oxfam Sweden’s general secretary, told TT newswire.

The Oxfam charity publishes a worldwide report on economic inequality every two years. Countries – and their governments – are ranked based on their ambitions to reduce economic inequality, on a number of factors.

In Sweden’s case, the 2022 ranking means a drop from number 10 to number 20, with Oxfam blaming Sweden’s tax policy.

“Sweden is one of the OECD countries where economic inequalities have increased the most in recent decades,” Standfast said, putting the blame on the decision under the 2019 January Agreement to abolish, värnskatt, a tax on those with the highest incomes.

“We have a high tax burden, yes, but assets are taxed considerably lower in Sweden than in many other countries. This means that people with a low income sometimes pay a higher percentage of tax than people with greater assets.”

Swedish vocab: ojämlikhet – inequality

‘Germany’s nuclear shutdown was a mistake’: Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said it was a “mistake” for Germany to shut down existing nuclear power plants while ramping up coal usage to tackle an energy crisis.

Germany has been forced to restart mothballed coal plants after Russia curtailed its energy supplies to the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Its decision to extend the lifetime of two but not a third nuclear plant beyond their planned shutdown at year’s end has however led to a split within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens has come under pressure over his nuclear policy, with some ecologists criticising him for failing to keep to the planned atomic phase-out.

Asked about Habeck’s decision in an interview with ARD broadcaster, Thunberg said that “if we have (the nuclear plants) already running, I feel it’s a mistake to close them down” if coal was the alternative.

Lindner immediately took to Twitter to welcome Thunberg’s position. “In this energy war, everything that creates electricity capacity must be kept on the grid,” he said.

Three more jailed for Sweden’s Easter riots 

Three men in Norrköping have been jailed for sabotaging a police vehicle during the riots that broke out in several Swedish cities as part of protests against a string of koran burnings by the Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan. 

Two of the men, who are between 21 and 28 years old, were jailed for six year, and the third for five and a half years. 

A large number of men have now been jailed for the riots, with other groups from Örebro and Linköping jailed. 

Swedish vocab: döms till fängelse – sentenced to prison

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Crunch coalition talks at castle, UK embassy passport crisis, Riksbank chief slams election pledge, and Sweden refuses Russia Nord Stream role: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 11 October 2022 08:18 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Right-bloc party leaders held weekend talks at castle 

On Monday evening, three of the four party leaders pushing to form Sweden’s next government – Ulf Kristersson (Moderates), Ebba Busch (Christian Democrats) and Johan Pehrson (Liberals) – left Tidö Slott, a historic mansion outside the city of Västerås where they had been holding weekend crunch talks over the shape of the next government coalition. 

According to Aftonbladet, Henrik Vinge, group leader of the Sweden Democrats, also left the castle on Monday evening. 

Kristersson is due to hand in a final report to the Speaker Andreas Norlén on Wednesday, on whether he has reached an agreement with the three other party leaders on which parties should form Sweden’s next government, and won their backing for a prime ministerial vote in parliament. 

The parliament could then hold a vote on him as prime minister as early as Friday. 

Swedish vocab: en omröstning – a vote 

‘Anger and frustration’ as Swedes in UK struggle to book passport times 

Swedish citizens living in the UK are finding it near-impossible to book times to renew their passports at the Swedish embassy, causing “anger and frustration”, according to one applicant. 

After the UK left the European Union, the 100,000 Swedes living in the country now need to apply for a special residency permit, which requires them to have a valid passport, which has led to a rush of applications. 

At the same time, many did not bother renewing their passports during the pandemic, adding to the surge in applications. 

Since July, the embassy has shifted from issuing fixed appointment slots to a “continuous” booking system, which those applying describe as little better than a lottery. 

The embassy is advising Swedes in the UK to renew their passports on visits back home, but for the many who lack BankID, this is impossible. 

“The demand for passport renewal times is many multiples of the number of times the embassy can offer,” Sweden’s ambassador to the UK Mikaela Kumlin Granit said. “This will unfortunately continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.” 

Swedish vocab: överskådlig tid framöver – the foreseeable future

Moderate party’s mortgage pledge ‘would harm Sweden’: Riksbank chief

The head of Sweden’s central bank, the Riksbank, has warned that suspending rules forcing banks to demand mortgage repayments from borrowers — something pledged by the parties forming Sweden’s next government — would be “damaging for Sweden”.

All four of the parties backing Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson as Sweden’s next prime minister said in the run up to September’s election that they would either suspend or reduce the so-called “amortisation requirement”, requiring those borrowing over half the value of their property to pay back at least 1 percent of their loan per year, once in government.

But in an interview with the Aftonbladet newspaper, Stefan Ingves, who steps down as the bank’s governor at the end of this year, said that the measure would be poor economic policy in the current inflationary situation.

“This is an inappropriate measure which would harm Sweden if implemented,” he said. “You’ve got to understand that we have enormous amounts of mortgage debt in the Swedish economy and that the mortgage market represents a risk for the economy.”

“It would send an extremely unfortunate signal to say that as soon as it gets a bit more expensive to borrow, then you should stop amortising [paying off the interest],” he said.

Swedish vocab: en olämplig åtgärd – an inappropriate measure

Sweden refuses Russia role in Nord Stream leaks probe

Sweden on Monday said it would not allow Russia to join an ongoing probe of the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks but added that Moscow could carry out its own inspections.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

The pipelines are not currently in operation but they contained gas before falling victim to apparent sabotage. All of the four leaks, which were discovered two weeks ago, are in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s statement follows requests from Russia to be included in investigations into the alleged sabotage.

“In Sweden, preliminary investigations are confidential, and this is of course also true in this case,” Andersson told a press conference.

Since the leaks occurred in international waters, albeit in the Swedish exclusive economic zone, Russia would be able to approach the site of the leaks, she said

“Now we have lifted the block and then it is also possible for other ships to be in the area, those are the rules,” she told reporters.

However, Andersson noted that in addition to the Swedish investigation, there will be a “joint investigation team” under an EU framework.

Andersson said the government was formulating a response to a letter from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, requesting that Moscow and energy giant Gazprom, which is the majority owner of the pipelines, be included in the investigation.

Swedish vocab: Det råder förundersökningssekretess – preliminary investigations are confidential

SHOW COMMENTS