Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

‘Moderates a little stressed’ ahead of talks deadline

Sweden’s Liberal Party has broken the silence surrounding the four-party negotiations over forming Sweden’s next government, with the party’s group leader Mats Persson telling state broadcaster SVT that his party is “convinced” it will be a part of the coalition.

This would mean overcoming the opposition of the Sweden Democrats, which said it does not want the Liberals in the ruling coalition.

“We are convinced that we are going to be included in this government,” Persson said, adding that the party was ready to extend talks past the deadline of this Wednesday if it is necessary for it to achieve this goal.

“We’re in no hurry. The most important thing is that this will be good for Sweden,” he said.

According to the Dagens Nyheter newspaper Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson and Liberal leader Johan Pehrson have in recent days been holding one-on-one talks aimed at negotiating a solution to the deadlock.

The division appeared unsolved on Tuesday evening, indicating Moderate leader may need to ask for an extension to his negotiations when he meets the parliament’s Speaker, Andreas Norlén on Wednesday.

A note projected on a screen at a meeting of Liberal party MPs on Tuesday afternoon, seen by a reporter for the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper, said “The Moderates are a little stressed”, and even seemed to reveal Ulf Kristersson’s communications strategy for Wednesday.

”Ulf tomorrow: ‘good atmosphere, close’,” the note read.

Swedish vocab: lite stressade – a little stressed

Oxfam: Economic inequality in Sweden has increased ‘significantly’

Sweden is getting worse and worse at fighting economic inequality, according to a report from Oxfam, among others. Over the last two years, the country has dropped ten places on the organisation’s global index, and is now lowest in the Nordic region.

“Inequalities in Sweden have increased significantly,” Suzanne Standfast, Oxfam Sweden’s general secretary, told TT newswire.

The Oxfam charity publishes a worldwide report on economic inequality every two years. Countries – and their governments – are ranked based on their ambitions to reduce economic inequality, on a number of factors.

In Sweden’s case, the 2022 ranking means a drop from number 10 to number 20, with Oxfam blaming Sweden’s tax policy.

“Sweden is one of the OECD countries where economic inequalities have increased the most in recent decades,” Standfast said, putting the blame on the decision under the 2019 January Agreement to abolish, värnskatt, a tax on those with the highest incomes.

“We have a high tax burden, yes, but assets are taxed considerably lower in Sweden than in many other countries. This means that people with a low income sometimes pay a higher percentage of tax than people with greater assets.”

Swedish vocab: ojämlikhet – inequality

‘Germany’s nuclear shutdown was a mistake’: Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said it was a “mistake” for Germany to shut down existing nuclear power plants while ramping up coal usage to tackle an energy crisis.

Germany has been forced to restart mothballed coal plants after Russia curtailed its energy supplies to the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Its decision to extend the lifetime of two but not a third nuclear plant beyond their planned shutdown at year’s end has however led to a split within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens has come under pressure over his nuclear policy, with some ecologists criticising him for failing to keep to the planned atomic phase-out.

Asked about Habeck’s decision in an interview with ARD broadcaster, Thunberg said that “if we have (the nuclear plants) already running, I feel it’s a mistake to close them down” if coal was the alternative.

Lindner immediately took to Twitter to welcome Thunberg’s position. “In this energy war, everything that creates electricity capacity must be kept on the grid,” he said.