Far-right politician appointed to lead Sweden in OSCE

Björn Söder, one of the so-called ‘gang of four’ who transformed the Sweden Democrats, has been appointed chair of the Swedish delegation of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).
The OSCE was founded in Helsinki in 1975 as a forum for discussion between the Western Bloc and Eastern Bloc and gained its current name in 1995.
Söder has faced criticism for saying in 2018 that in his opinion members of Sweden’s Sami and Jewish minorities were not Swedish. “They are recognised as minorities because they are not Swedish,” he argued, stressing that ethnicity and citizenship were two different concepts.
Many had expected the Sweden Democrats to put Söder forward as deputy speaker of the parliament, a position he held between 2014 and 2018, but the party instead nominated his less controversial colleague Julia Kronlid.
Söder will be supported by the Social Democrat politician Johan Büser, as deputy chairman. Büser has already held this role for four years.
The OSCE’s Permanent Council comprises 323 members from 57 countries, with Sweden’s delegation currently headed by the Moderate Margareta Cederfelt.
The council aims to steer the organisation’s mission of reducing conflict and promoting democratic development and civil rights in the organisation’s member states, through, among other things, monitoring elections.
Member comments