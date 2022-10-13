More rate hikes on cards as Swedish inflation nears 10 percent

In a press release issued on Thursday morning, Statistics Sweden blamed “higher electricity prices and higher prices for groceries and alcohol-free drinks” for driving price increases over the month.

The rise was higher than market expectations of about 9.3 percent, judging by a survey carried out by Bloomberg, a financial news service.

How inflation looks in September. Graphic: TT

The goods that saw the highest price increases were bread and other products made from grain, and coffee, the agency wrote.

“This is high, well above the Riksbank’s target. That indicates we will see continued big [rate] hikes,” Annika Winsth, chief economist at Nordea, told the TT newswire.

She said that it was likely now that the 50 point rate rise planned for November would be increased to 75 points.

“Both households and companies need to be prepared for rates continuing to rise,” she said.

Winsth said that the central bank would need to hike rates more aggressively if it wanted to strengthen the Krona, which is currently trading well below the historic exchange rates with the Dollar and Euro.

“The Riksbank could hike [rates] more to get a stronger krona. But the 100 points in the latest hike had no effect on the Krona,” she said.