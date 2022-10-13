Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Number of crime victims in Sweden hits lowest level in six years

The proportion of Swedes who report being a victim of a crime has fallen for the third year in a row, bringing the share to its lowest level since at least 2016, according to the country's latest Crime Survey.

Published: 13 October 2022 16:44 CEST
Number of crime victims in Sweden hits lowest level in six years
A police officer in place for a test in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT / Kod 50090

According to the Swedish Crime Survey 2022, an annual survey of some 200,000 people carried out for the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, 19.5 percent of Sweden’s adult population (16-18) reported being the victim of an “offence against the person” in 2021, a 0.7 percentage point fall on the share in 2020. 

These offences include assault, threats, sexual offences, robbery, pickpocketing, sales fraud, card/credit fraud and online harassment. 

According to the survey, the number of victims were relatively stable for “nearly all types of crime”, with only a slight increase in the fraudulent sale of goods. 

In a tweet, Sweden’s outgoing justice minister Morgan Johansson noted that the fall in sexual offences “particularly stood out”, claiming that the report’s authors described the decline as “a reversal in the trend”. 

The share of adult respondents who said they had been victim of a sexual offence was down only marginally on 2019 at 4.5 percent compared to 4.7 percent, but has fallen every year since 2018, after increasing every year between 2011 and 2017. 

The share of adult respondents who reported being victims of an assault was 2.8 percent, a share that has been falling since 2020, following a rise between 2015-2019. 

The share who reported being assaulted so severely that they needed medical treatment was stable on last year at 0.5 percent, and down from an average of 0.7 percent between 2016 and 2019. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREAKING

‘No threat’ after police action at Malmö’s Emporia shopping mall

Police confirmed at around 3pm on Friday that there was "no threat" at Malmö's Emporia shopping mall following a search of the building and the evacuation of all shoppers and retail staff, Sweden's state broadcaster SVT has reported.

Published: 7 October 2022 14:29 CEST
'No threat' after police action at Malmö's Emporia shopping mall

“We got a message that everyone had to evacuate immediately, so everyone started to run, including me,” a witness told SVT. 

Filip Annas, a spokesperson for the Malmö police, said that the operation had been launched after a member of the public reported seeing a person with a “weapon-like object” at the entrance of the mall. 

“We have found a person who matches the description but have not found a weapon,” he said. “We are continuing to search thoughout Emporia and will hopefully complete the operation shortly.” 

By 3pm, police stated that they had searched the entire shopping mall, had not found anything suspicious and no longer deemed there to be a threat.

On August 20th a 31-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight in the shopping centre, while a woman who happened to be standing near to him suffered a bullet wound. 

SHOW COMMENTS