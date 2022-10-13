Number of crime victims in Sweden hits lowest level in six years

According to the Swedish Crime Survey 2022, an annual survey of some 200,000 people carried out for the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, 19.5 percent of Sweden’s adult population (16-18) reported being the victim of an “offence against the person” in 2021, a 0.7 percentage point fall on the share in 2020.

These offences include assault, threats, sexual offences, robbery, pickpocketing, sales fraud, card/credit fraud and online harassment.

According to the survey, the number of victims were relatively stable for “nearly all types of crime”, with only a slight increase in the fraudulent sale of goods.

In a tweet, Sweden’s outgoing justice minister Morgan Johansson noted that the fall in sexual offences “particularly stood out”, claiming that the report’s authors described the decline as “a reversal in the trend”.

För så gott som alla brottstyper minskar utsattheten, eller står stilla. Den enda brottstypen som har ökat är försäljningsbedrägerier. Särskilt påtaglig är minskningen av utsattheten för sexualbrott, och där talar BRÅ om ett trendbrott sedan 2017. — Morgan Johansson (@johanssonmorgan) October 13, 2022

The share of adult respondents who said they had been victim of a sexual offence was down only marginally on 2019 at 4.5 percent compared to 4.7 percent, but has fallen every year since 2018, after increasing every year between 2011 and 2017.

The share of adult respondents who reported being victims of an assault was 2.8 percent, a share that has been falling since 2020, following a rise between 2015-2019.

The share who reported being assaulted so severely that they needed medical treatment was stable on last year at 0.5 percent, and down from an average of 0.7 percent between 2016 and 2019.