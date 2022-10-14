KEY POINTS: What’s in Sweden’s new government coalition deal?

We’re still going through the policy agreement, but here are the key points based on what we know so far.

Party roles in the new government

The Moderate, Christian Democrat and Liberal Party will all have ministerial posts in the new government, although no details were given at the press conference on how many ministerial posts each party would get, or which ministries.

The Sweden Democrats will not have ministerial posts in the new government but will instead appoint officials or tjänstemän to Sweden’s government offices, who will be able to oversee the implementation of the policies that have been agreed.

The government will also set up a new Samordningskansli, or “Cooperation Council”, which will be a forum where the Sweden Democrats can discuss the seven policy areas covered by the agreement with the three government parties, as well as work together on budget proposals.

Crime and punishment

National begging ban. The person charged with leading the inquiry into a possible ban will be asked to assess the advantages and disadvantages of a national ban, or a law empowering municipalities to decide over whether to bring in a ban or not.

Forced deportation of suspected gang members who lack Swedish citizenship “without them being found guilty of a crime”.

Double punishment for gang criminals. Plans to bring in a law similar to that already on the books in Denmark, which allows double punishments for “those who commit crimes in connection with a criminal network”.

New possibilities for temporary “stop-and-search zones”. The parties have agreed to bring in a system whereby prosecutors can decide to give police the temporary power to stop and search people for illegal weapons and explosives in a certain geographical area. The prosecutor’s decision can be appealed to a court, and the system will be evaluated after three years.

Anonymous witnesses. The parties want to bring in a system of anonymous witnesses, with the inquiry into the system analysing whether a crown witness system, which will allow those who testify against people they have committed a crime with to receive a lower sentence.

Make gang membership a crime.

Ban on criminals from visiting a certain area. In another policy taken from Denmark, the parties want to give judges the power to impose a ban on those found guilty of certain crimes from visiting a certain area once they are released.

Youth criminals to be handled by Swedish prison service, with an inquiry into whether those under the age of 18 can be kept in normal pre-trial custody, or sent to a youth prison.

System of reduced total sentences for those who commit multiple crimes abolished

Increased punishments for repeat offenders

Increased use of surveillance cameras. Use of cameras is currently limited to areas which are “exposed to crime”.

Increased ability to tap phones and other communications of suspected criminals.

Inquiry into hiring prison places overseas. A study into hiring prison places in foreign countries if there is a shortage in Sweden, and also to use for prisoners who have been ordered to be deported once their sentence is served.

Change secrecy legislation so that social services, schools, health authorities and other agencies share all relevant information with police that might help prevent crime and aid the prosecution of criminals.

IMMIGRATION

Work permits and EU migration

The minimum wage for work permits will be hiked to the level of a median salary in Sweden. This is currently 33,200 kronor, meaning the measure will quite drastically reduce the number of people coming to Sweden to work.

The parties will look into developing a special possibility for residency for PhDs and researchers.

The new government will consider making EU citizens once again need to register if in Sweden longer than three months.

Asylum

The parties intend to tighten asylum legislation to the “minimum level” allowed under European Union law or other international treaties to which Sweden is a signatory, with an inquiry into changes to asylum and immigration law launched next spring with the aim of passing a new law in parliament before the mandate period comes to an end.

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson said at the press conference that the agreement represented a “paradigm shift” in migration policy.

The new law and its preparations will include:

An analysis of how asylum-processing ‘transit zones’ have been implemented in other “countries in the EU and other comparable countries”.

An inquiry into whether asylum seekers could be held in transit centres while their asylum applications are being handled, and analyse whether such centres are possible under European Convention on Human Rights and Swedish Constitution.

The inquiry will look into where such transit centres could be established and whose control they would need to be under, (although not mentioned in the agreement, this appears to be about the possibility for overseas processing centres such as those Denmark has been trying to establish in Rwanda or another third country).

It will look into withdrawing residency from asylum seekers, or those with “alternative protection”, “if the original grounds for asylum no longer apply, for instance if a conflict has ended”.

It will look into abolishing Permanent Residency as a concept under Swedish law (this may only apply to asylum seekers).

A reduction in the scope for family reunion for those with residency in Sweden to the minimum circle of relatives allowed under EU law. This includes a spouse, domestic partner, or registered partner, and any children under 18 years of age. It excludes adult children, parents, grandparents, siblings, and all other relatives.

Citizenship

Launch an inquiry into extending the time it takes to qualify for citizenship to at least eight years “in the normal case”. This may mean that those married to a Swede or with Swedish children will have a reduced wait.

Launch an inquiry into tougher requirements for knowledge of Swedish culture and society for citizenship.

Bring in a demand that anyone applying for Swedish citizenship is able to support themselves.

Look into a new oath of loyalty, citizenship interview, or similar obligatory ceremony which will form the final stage in citizenship process.

Look into possibility of withdrawing citizenship from dual citizens who carry out “system-threatening crimes”, or whose citizenship was granted on false premises.

Return migration

Study any legislation developed in other countries to stimulate the return migrants to their countries of origin.

Establish, through an a socio-economic analysis of integration, “which conditions should be a basis of receiving support for return migration”.

Analyse what level of economic incentives could be offered to migrants to encourage them to return to their countries of origin, and what system Sweden could set up to coordinate with countries on receiving such return migrants.

Propose amendments to Sweden’s Constitution which would allow a system of return migration to be established.

If this is an extension of Sweden’s existing scheme, it is likely that it would only apply to those who have moved to Sweden to claim asylum.

Health

Inquiry launched into creating a national health system with state rather than regions responsible.

Inquiry into bringing in a system of high-cost protection for dental treatment similar to that which already exists in Sweden for other types of healthcare.

Bring in a national maternity plan which will aim to reduce regional differences

Inquiry into bringing in a language requirement for staff within elderly care

Economy

Spending on international aid to be reduced below current goal of one percent of GDP, replaced with a three-year-system

Commitment to maintain A-kassa unemployment insurance at current level

A ceiling on benefits so it is never possible to earn more from benefits than from a job

Lower fuel tax

First 300,000 kronor saved in an Individual Savings Account (ISK) made tax free.

Lower tax on low incomes

Energy

The government will issue up to 400 billion kronor in credit guarantees for new nuclear power stations, instruct Vattenfall to immediately begin plans for new power stations.