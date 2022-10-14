For members
POLITICS
KEY POINTS: What’s in Sweden’s new government coalition deal?
The four parties backing Ulf Kristersson as prime minister on Friday announced a comprehensive 63-page policy agreement called the Tidö Agreement: an Agreement for Sweden, after the country house that was the site of intensive negotiations over the weekend.
Published: 14 October 2022 10:47 CEST
Sweden Democrat leader Ulf Kristersson speaks at the press conference on Friday morning. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
WORK PERMITS
How does Sweden’s new government want to change migration policy?
Tougher work permit requirements, a longer qualifying period for citizenship, permanent residency abolished, limits to family reunion, and a system of 'return migration': how will the policies in the new "Agreement for Sweden" affect foreigners?
Published: 14 October 2022 16:39 CEST
Thanks for summarizing the important ones from an Expat/immigrant point of view. In one of the earlier post, I had mentioned that it would be beneficial to mention the time and process it would take to make this a law. As most of these are proposed to be Inquiry commissions, what can we expect in terms of next steps? Going with historical process, it would be difficult to say the actual time it would take but an approximate estimation would really help to address any concerns/anxieties.