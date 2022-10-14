Read news from:
Sweden’s winning right-bloc agrees to form government with far-right backing

Three Swedish right-wing parties have agreed to form a minority government with the unprecedented support of the far-right Sweden Democrats, immediately announcing plans to crack down on crime and immigration and build new nuclear power stations.

Published: 14 October 2022 15:46 CEST
Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson, Leader of the Moderate party Ulf Kristersson, Leader of the Christian Democrats Ebba Busch and Leader of the Liberal party Johan Pehrson address a press conference on the formation of a coalition government at the Parliament press office in Stockholm. Photo: Jonathan Nackstränd/ AFP

The incoming government will be made up of the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals, with the far-right Sweden Democrats remaining outside the coalition but providing key support in parliament.

The four presented a roadmap Friday for their cooperation, outlining measures to address rising crime, immigration, energy policy, healthcare, education and the economy.

“Change is not just necessary, but possible, and the four of us can deliver that”, conservative Moderates leader Ulf Kristesson told reporters.

Parliament will vote on Kristersson as the new prime minister on Monday and the future government is expected to take office on Tuesday, just over a month after the right-wing won a narrow victory in a general election that ousted the Social Democrats after eight years in power.

The four right-wing parties together hold 176 of 349 seats in parliament. The anti-immigration and nationalist Sweden Democrats, once shunned as pariahs on Sweden’s political scene, were the big winners of the September 11 vote.

They emerged as the country’s second-largest party with a record 20.5 percent of votes, behind outgoing prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

While far-right leader Jimmie Åkesson said he “would have preferred to sit in government”, he stressed that most important was that his party, as the biggest right-wing party, have influence over policy.

“We are going to deliver policy, especially in those areas our voters think are extra important, and crime policy is one such area”, he told reporters.

While the quartet presented a united front on Friday, they have traditionally been divided on a number of key policy areas and major concessions were made in the agreement, primarily to meet the far-right’s demands.

Sweden has struggled to contain soaring gang shootings and violence, and the roadmap calls for an introduction of visitation zones in some disadvantaged areas, harsher sentences for repeat offenders, double sentences for certain crimes and anonymous witnesses — all major concessions by the small Liberal party.

The incoming government also plans to make major cuts in Sweden’s generous refugee policy, reducing the number of quota refugees from 6,400 last year to 900 per year during its four-year mandate.

It will also ditch Sweden’s development aid target of one percent of gross national income and introduce a national ban on begging.

The four parties also agreed to not reduce unemployment benefits, a major concession to the far-right by the Moderates.

“What has been most important to the Sweden Democrats is that the change of government represent a paradigm shift”, Åkesson said.

Meanwhile, the future government also announced plans to build new nuclear reactors to meet the country’s rising electricity needs.

“New nuclear reactors will be built”, the leader of the Christian Democrats Ebba Busch told reporters. “We are going to meet our end of the Paris Agreement, but without destroying companies’ and Swedish households’ finances. The goal going forward is electrification and the way there is nuclear power”, she said.

The Scandinavian country voted in a 1980 non-binding referendum to phase out nuclear power.

The country has in recent years shut down six of its 12 reactors and the remaining ones, at three nuclear power plants, generate about 30 percent of the electricity used in the country today.

But it has struggled to find viable alternative energy sources to replace nuclear power, with renewable energies not yet able to fully meet its needs.

The outgoing Social Democratic government, in power for the past eight years, has traditionally been opposed to the construction of new reactors but acknowledged earlier this year that nuclear energy would be crucial for the foreseeable future.

Swedish energy group Vattenfall said therefore in June it was examining the possibility of building at least two small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs).

KEY POINTS: What do we know about Sweden’s new government coalition deal?

The four parties backing Ulf Kristersson as prime minister on Friday announced a comprehensive 63-page policy agreement called the Tidö Agreement: an Agreement for Sweden, after the country house that was the site of intensive negotiations over the weekend. 

Published: 14 October 2022 10:47 CEST
We’re still going through the policy agreement, but here are the key points based on what we know so far.

Party roles in the new government

The Moderate, Christian Democrat and Liberal Party will all have ministerial posts in the new government, although no details were given at the press conference on how many ministerial posts each party would get, or which ministries. 

The Sweden Democrats will not have ministerial posts in the new government but will instead appoint officials or tjänstemän to Sweden’s government offices, who will be able to oversee the implementation of the policies that have been agreed. 

The government will also set up a new Samordningskansli, or “Cooperation Council”, which will be a forum where the Sweden Democrats can discuss the seven policy areas covered by the agreement with the three government parties, as well as work together on budget proposals. 

Immigration and integration

Work permits and EU migration

The minimum wage for work permits will be hiked to the level of a median salary in Sweden. This is currently 33,200 kronor, meaning the measure will quite drastically reduce the number of people coming to Sweden to work. 

The parties will look into developing a special possibility for residency for PhDs and researchers. 

The new government will consider making EU citizens once again need to register if in Sweden longer than three months. 

Asylum

The parties intend to tighten asylum legislation to the “minimum level” allowed under European Union law or other international treaties to which Sweden is a signatory, with an inquiry into changes to asylum and immigration law launched next spring with the aim of passing a new law in parliament before the mandate period comes to an end. 

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson said at the press conference that the agreement represented a “paradigm shift” in migration policy. 

The new law and its preparations will include:

An analysis of how asylum-processing ‘transit zones’ have been implemented in other “countries in the EU and other comparable countries”. 
 
An inquiry into whether asylum seekers could be held in transit centres while their asylum applications are being handled, and analyse whether such centres are possible under European Convention on Human Rights and Swedish Constitution. 
 
The inquiry will look into where such transit centres could be established and whose control they would need to be under, (although not mentioned in the agreement, this appears to be about the possibility for overseas processing centres such as those Denmark has been trying to establish in Rwanda or another third country). 
 
It will look into withdrawing residency from asylum seekers, or those with “alternative protection”, “if the original grounds for asylum no longer apply, for instance if a conflict has ended”.

It will look into abolishing Permanent Residency as a concept under Swedish law (this may only apply to asylum seekers). 

A reduction in the scope for family reunion for those with residency in Sweden to the minimum circle of relatives allowed under EU law. This includes a spouse, domestic partner, or registered partner, and any children under 18 years of age. It excludes adult children, parents, grandparents, siblings, and all other relatives.

Citizenship 

Launch an inquiry into extending the time it takes to qualify for citizenship to at least eight years “in the normal case”. This may mean that those married to a Swede or with Swedish children will have a reduced wait. 

Launch an inquiry into tougher requirements for knowledge of Swedish culture and society for citizenship. 

Bring in a demand that anyone applying for Swedish citizenship is able to support themselves.

Look into a new oath of loyalty, citizenship interview, or similar obligatory ceremony which will form the final stage in citizenship process.

Look into possibility of withdrawing citizenship from dual citizens who carry out “system-threatening crimes”, or whose citizenship was granted on false premises. 

Return migration

Study any legislation developed in other countries to stimulate the return migrants to their countries of origin. 

Establish, through an a socio-economic analysis of integration, “which conditions should be a basis of receiving support for return migration”. 

Analyse what level of economic incentives could be offered to migrants to encourage them to return to their countries of origin, and what system Sweden could set up to coordinate with countries on receiving such return migrants. 

Propose amendments to Sweden’s Constitution which would allow a system of return migration to be established.

If this is an extension of Sweden’s existing scheme, it is likely that it would only apply to those who have moved to Sweden to claim asylum. 

Crime and punishment 

National begging ban

System of anonymous crown witnesses 

Increased use of surveillance cameras 

Inquiry into hiring prison places overseas  

New possibilities for stop-and-search zones

Tougher penalties for repeat offenders 

Health 

Inquiry launched into creating a national health system with state rather than regions responsible 

Inquiry into bringing in a system of high-cost protection for dental treatment similar to that which already exists in Sweden for other types of healthcare. 

Economy 

Spending on international aid to be reduced below current goal of one percent of GDP, replaced with a three-year-system 

Commitment to maintain A-kassa unemployment insurance at current level 

A ceiling on benefits so it is never possible to earn more from benefits than from a job

Lower fuel tax
 
Lower tax on ISK accounts
 
Lower tax on low incomes
