SWEDEN ELECTS
Sweden Elects: Reactions as parliament set to vote on right-wing government
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.
Published: 17 October 2022 07:34 CEST
From left, Jimmie Åkesson (Sweden Democrats), Ulf Kristersson (Moderates), Ebba Busch (Christian Democrats) and Johan Pehrson (Liberals). Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT
WORK PERMITS
How does Sweden’s new government want to change migration policy?
Tougher work permit requirements, a longer qualifying period for citizenship, permanent residency abolished, limits to family reunion, and a system of 'return migration': how will the policies in the new "Agreement for Sweden" affect foreigners?
Published: 14 October 2022 16:39 CEST
