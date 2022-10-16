Read news from:
Austria
SWEDEN ELECTS

Sweden Elects: Reactions as parliament set to vote on right-wing government

The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.

Published: 17 October 2022 07:34 CEST
From left, Jimmie Åkesson (Sweden Democrats), Ulf Kristersson (Moderates), Ebba Busch (Christian Democrats) and Johan Pehrson (Liberals). Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Hej,

Over a month after the Swedish election, Ulf Kristersson managed to strike a coalition deal that will enable his Moderates to form a government together with the Christian Democrats and Liberals (and with the support of the Sweden Democrats, who will not be in government, at least not formally).

Here are the key articles to find out how their 63-page Tidö Agreement affects you:

So what happens next?

Parliament will vote today on whether or not to accept Ulf Kristersson as prime minister. According to the Swedish system for prime ministerial votes, he doesn’t need a majority to vote for him, only a majority not to vote against him, so abstentions effectively count as votes in favour.

That vote is set to take place at 11am today. If Kristersson is accepted, he will address parliament at 9.30am tomorrow to set out the policy for his government in the year ahead, and present his new cabinet.

Then, at 1pm tomorrow he will meet King Carl XVI Gustaf for a so-called skifteskonselj. This is the moment he officially becomes prime minister.

Will Kristersson win the vote in parliament? The margins are pretty slim (176 seats to 173), so if only two rebelling Liberals vote against him, he loses. But it’s more likely that they’ll abstain than vote no – a way to quietly protest without actually going against the party line – and, remember, abstentions are effectively yes votes.

I mention the Liberals because they’re the party that is the most split over their leadership’s pre-election decision to join forces with the right wing, uncomfortable with such close links to the far-right Sweden Democrats.

But it is perhaps more likely that individual Liberal MPs will vote no to any future legislation they don’t like, rather than opposing the formation of this government.

The fact that they managed to get a government portfolio (the new cabinet hasn’t been announced yet, but Liberal party leader Johan Pehrson is understood to have his eyes set on education) is seen by many within the party as enough of a victory that they can live with some of the issues they had to concede ground on.

Most of the criticism has come from Liberals who aren’t in parliament.

“Nobody could call these proposals liberal policy. But it’s the price you pay if you want to be in government with a very large nationalist party,” Jan Jönsson, a Liberal councillor in Stockholm, told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter, calling the deal “worse than expected”.

“If so, he’s only read half of it. You have to read the whole [document],” Pehrson told Dagens Nyheter in response to the criticism. “You have to give and take. So that’s an unfair description, but of course [the agreement] is both sweet and salty.”

Barbro Westerholm, a party elder who didn’t stand for re-election in this election, told Aftonbladet she was considering leaving the party. “I was naïve enough to think SD wouldn’t get so much influence,” she said.

Whatever happens, it looks like the next four years under Kristersson are going to be just as politically wobbly as the centre-left’s previous eight years with Magdalena Andersson and Stefan Löfven.

The wings of history

The details of the new government agreement were hashed out at Tidö Slott, one of the best preserved palaces from the Swedish Empire.

The palace was built by Axel Oxenstierna in 1625-1641. Oxenstierna was perhaps one of the most influential statesmen in Swedish history, serving as Lord High Chancellor of Sweden from 1612 until his death.

Oxenstierna is to thank or blame for the creation of the modern Swedish decentralisation of power, where much of the day-to-day administrative power is held by the regions, not by the state.

Did you know?

Sweden isn’t historically a country where it takes a long time to form a government. This is now its second longest period of post-election negotiations in modern times.

The top spot obviously goes to the infamous 134 days after the 2018 election, and the third longest was in 1979 (which I got from Aftonbladet), when it took 26 days to get a new government.

It crumbled a year and a half later in a row over tax reform.

Sweden Elects is a weekly column by Editor Emma Löfgren looking at the big talking points and issues after the Swedish election. Members of The Local Sweden can sign up to receive the column as a newsletter in their email inbox each week. Just click on this “newsletters” option or visit the menu bar.

WORK PERMITS

How does Sweden’s new government want to change migration policy?

Tougher work permit requirements, a longer qualifying period for citizenship, permanent residency abolished, limits to family reunion, and a system of 'return migration': how will the policies in the new "Agreement for Sweden" affect foreigners?

Published: 14 October 2022 16:39 CEST
Work permits

The minimum wage for work permits will be hiked to the level of a median salary in Sweden. This is currently 33,200 kronor, meaning the measure will quite drastically reduce the number of people coming to Sweden to work. The current minimum wage for work permit applicants is 13,000 kronor a month before tax.

The parties will also look into developing a special possibility for residency for PhDs and researchers, which will be a welcome policy for many international PhD students affected by immigration laws for PhD students and researchers introduced in July last year.

The new government will also consider making EU citizens once again need to register if in Sweden longer than three months. 

Asylum

The parties intend to tighten asylum legislation to the “minimum level” allowed under European Union law or other international treaties to which Sweden is a signatory, with an inquiry into changes to asylum and immigration law launched next spring with the aim of passing a new law in parliament before the mandate period comes to an end in 2026.

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson said at the press conference that the agreement represented a “paradigm shift” in migration policy. 

The new law and its preparations will include:

  • An analysis of how asylum-processing ‘transit zones’ have been implemented in other “countries in the EU and other comparable countries”. 
  • An inquiry into whether asylum seekers could be held in transit centres while their asylum applications are being handled, and analyse whether such centres are possible under European Convention on Human Rights and Swedish Constitution. 
  • The inquiry will look into where such transit centres could be established and whose control they would need to be under, (although not mentioned in the agreement, this appears to be about the possibility for overseas processing centres such as those Denmark has been trying to establish in Rwanda or another third country). 
  • It will look into withdrawing residency from asylum seekers, or those with “alternative protection”, “if the original grounds for asylum no longer apply, for instance if a conflict has ended”.
  • It will look into abolishing permanent residency as a concept under Swedish law, in favour of temporary residence permits (it is not clear whether this will only apply to asylum seekers). 
  • A reduction in the scope for family reunion for those with residency in Sweden to the minimum circle of relatives allowed under EU law. This includes a spouse, domestic partner, or registered partner, and any children under 18 years of age. It excludes adult children, parents, grandparents, siblings, and all other relatives.

Citizenship 

Sweden Democrat proposals on extending the time it takes to qualify for citizenship have also made their way into this policy document, with the current limit of 5 years (3 years for spouses or cohabiting partners of Swedish citizens) extended to 8 years “in the normal case”.

It’s not clear what, if any, exceptions there will be for citizenship applications, or whether those married to a Swede or with Swedish children will have a reduced wait. 

The parties also want to launch an inquiry into tougher requirements for knowledge of Swedish culture and society for citizenship. They did not specifically mention introducing language or culture tests, but it is likely that these would be introduced if a knowledge requirement was deemed necessary.

On top of this, they want to introduce a demand that anyone applying for Swedish citizenship can support themselves financially, although again, they did not mention how much money applicants would have to have to qualify for this requirement.

They will also investigate the possibility of introducing a new obligatory ceremony, such as an ‘oath of loyalty’ or a citizenship interview which would act as the final stage in citizenship process.

Finally, they want to look into the possibility of withdrawing citizenship from dual citizens who carry out “system-threatening crimes”, or whose citizenship was granted on false premises. 

Return migration

Återvandring, or “return migration” was also included in the policy document, with the parties pledging to study any legislation developed in other countries to stimulate the return of migrants to their countries of origin. 

Sweden already offers grants to refugees wanting to return to their home countries, but the parties want to look into extending this, including analysing the possibility of offering economic incentives to migrants in order to encourage them to return home, as well as how Sweden could coordinate with destination countries.

It is not clear whether these economic incentives would only be offered to refugees, or whether they would apply to all migrants in Sweden.

Finally, the parties want to establish, through a socio-economic analysis of integration, “which conditions should be a basis of receiving support for return migration”. 

