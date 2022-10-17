For members
WORK PERMITS
The ultimate guide to getting a work permit in Sweden
Are you considering moving to Sweden on a work permit but don't know how to apply? Wondering how long the process will take, or what to do if your application is rejected? Here’s The Local's ultimate guide to everything work permit-related.
Published: 17 October 2022 15:37 CEST
Photo: Isabell Höjman/TT
WORK PERMITS
How does Sweden’s new government want to change migration policy?
Tougher work permit requirements, a longer qualifying period for citizenship, permanent residency abolished, limits to family reunion, and a system of 'return migration': how will the policies in the new "Agreement for Sweden" affect foreigners?
Published: 14 October 2022 16:39 CEST
