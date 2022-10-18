For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
New ministers to be announced, parliament votes in Kristersson, Liberal leader reported to party committee, and wind producers slam agreement: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 18 October 2022 07:58 CEST
Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson at a press conference presenting the party's new general secretary, Gulan Avci. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Vote on Kristersson as PM, SD MP suspended for Anne Frank comment, rise in soup kitchen visits, Liberal youth party protest letter: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 17 October 2022 08:28 CEST
