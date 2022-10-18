Read news from:
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

New ministers to be announced, parliament votes in Kristersson, Liberal leader reported to party committee, and wind producers slam agreement: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 18 October 2022 07:58 CEST
Liberal Party leader Johan Pehrson at a press conference presenting the party's new general secretary, Gulan Avci. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Ministers in Sweden’s new government to be announced at 9.30am on Tuesday

Sweden’s newly-elected prime minister, Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, will announce his ministers in a speech at 9.30am, in which he will also read out his government programme. He will then go to the Royal Palace in Stockholm at 1pm where he will be formally made prime minister in an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, Crown Princess Victoria, the Speaker and his new ministers. 

Swedish vocab: regeringsförklaring – government programme speech 

Swedish parliament votes in first far-right backed PM in its history

Sweden’s parliament on Monday voted in Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson as Prime Minister, meaning that for the first time, a government is taking power with the formal support of the far right.

Every MP from the four parties backing Kristersson as candidate for prime minister voted for him, meaning he received 176 votes in favour, and 173 against. 

The Moderate leader will outlay his government’s programme in a speech at 9am on Tuesday morning, after which he and the new ministers from the three coalition parties — the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals — will visit King Carl XVI Gustaf to be formally instated as the new government.   

“This feels huge, I am grateful,” Kristersson said at a press conference after the vote. “I’m happy for the confidence I have received from the parliament, and I am humble in the face of the tasks which lie ahead.” 

In a speech in parliament ahead of the vote, Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, argued that the four-party bloc had a mandate from the people to deliver the hardline programme outlined in the Tidö Agreement announced on Friday. 

“It is not we, ourselves, who are giving influence to the parties, it is the voters,” he said. “They spoke and voted for the parties they believe have the best cures to the problems [faced by Sweden]. And it is due to this result that the parties can impose their policies.”

The Sweden Democrats were the big winner in Sweden’s September 11th general election, emerging as the second-largest party with a record 20.5 percent of votes behind outgoing prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

Swedish vocab: det känns stort – this feels huge 

Liberal Party leader reported to party’s internal committee for ‘undemocratic’ Tidö Agreement 

Liberal leader Johan Pehrson has been reported to his party’s investigations committee for failing to inform the party’s ruling committee of the contents of the Tidö Agreement before agreeing to the four-party deal last week. 

“I think it is extremely regrettable, undemocratic, and shows a lack of leadership,” Simona Mohamsson, one of the 27 members of the party’s ruling committee, wrote in a letter demanding an investigation. 

Pehrson said that the time to put the decision to the vote was at the party’s national congress next month. 

“They’re welcome to put it to a vote in November. It’s me who is the candidate,” he said. 

Swedish vocab: olyckligt: unfortunate, regrettable

Swedish wind energy body slams four-party agreement 

The Swedish Wind Energy Association has warned that the energy aspects of the Tidö Agreement “create uncertainty for investors” and, as a result, risk slowing the expansion of new power generation infrastructure so that industrial users face a shortfall by the end of the mandate period. 

“Some of the proposals create uncertainty for investors – for example removing Svenska kraftnät’s responsibility for building connections to offshore wind parks,” wrote the association’s chief executive Daniel Badman in a statement. “We see a big risk that the increase in the expansion of electricity production will not meet the needs of industry in this mandate period.” 

Badman also said that with 400 billion kronor in government credit guarantees to new nuclear, the agreement was hardly “technology-neutral”. 

The association also warned that there were no measures in the agreement which would increase the supply of electricity before 2030. 

Swedish vocab: knappast – hardly 

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Vote on Kristersson as PM, SD MP suspended for Anne Frank comment, rise in soup kitchen visits, Liberal youth party protest letter: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 17 October 2022 08:28 CEST
Swedish parliament to vote on Ulf Kristersson as PM at 11am

Sweden’s parliament will hold a voting on Ulf Kristersson’s candidate to be prime minister on Monday at 11am. Unless a majority of MPs actively vote against him (they almost certainly won’t), he will address parliament at 9.30am tomorrow to set out the policy for his government in the year ahead, and present his new cabinet.

Then, at 1pm tomorrow he will meet King Carl XVI Gustaf for a so-called skifteskonselj. This is the moment he officially becomes prime minister.

Will Kristersson win the vote in parliament? The margins are pretty slim (176 seats to 173), so if only two rebelling MPs from his bloc vote against him, he loses. But it’s more likely that they’ll abstain than vote no – a way to quietly protest without actually going against the party line – and, in Sweden’s system of negative parliamentarianism, abstentions are effectively yes votes.

Swedish vocab: att avvika – to abstain

Sweden Democrat MP suspended over Anne Frank ‘horniness’ comment

A Sweden Democrat official has been suspended by the far-right party for calling the Jewish teen diarist and holocaust victim Anne Frank “horniness itself” in an Instagram post. 

Rebecka Fallenkvist, the 26-year-old presenter of the Sweden Democrats’ Riks TV channel, who has just been voted in as an MP, posted on Instagram that 50 pages into the diary, she found Frank “debauched”, and “horniness itself”. 

The Sweden Democrats’ press chief Oskar Cavalli-Björkman told TT that the party was taking Fallenkvist’s “insensitive and inappropriate” comments on social media “seriously”, that the party was launching an internal process with their HR division, and that Fallenkvist would be “taken out of service” or suspended while that continues. 

Fallenkvist caused scandal on election night by declaring “helg seger”, which means “weekend victory”, but sounds very like the Nazi salute Hell seger (Sieg Heil) in an interview with the pro-SD news site Samnytt. 

Swedish vocab: tagen ur tjänst – suspended

High food prices lead to spike in visits to soup kitchen

Stadsmissionen, the Swedish charity, has reported a sharp rise in the number of people coming to their centres to get a cheap meal, in its latest Poverty Report for 2022. 

TT interviewed people visiting the branch in Södermalm Stockholm, where you can buy a meal for 20 kronor, and where 150 people eat every lunchtime. 

“Everything’s getting more expensive. Before, I could buy cheese, but I’ve had to stop,” says Ulf Ljungström, 76, a pensioner. “It feels a little bit sad.” 

Swedish vocab: fattigdom – poverty 

Liberal youth party calls on MPs to vote down Kristersson 

Three representatives for the Liberal Party’s youth organisation LUF on Friday published an open letter in the Expressen newspaper calling on MPs to vote down the Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson as Prime Minister. 

“We campaigned for a more liberal Sweden. The Tidö Agreement is authoritarian in point after point. Now the Liberals must vote “no” to Kristersson and return to the negotiating table,” they wrote. 

“The Liberals have two alternatives ahead: either renegotiate the agreement, or the party leadership must admit that LUF and liberalism have been betrayed.” 

Swedish vocab: att svika – to betray/let down 

