Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Ministers in Sweden’s new government to be announced at 9.30am on Tuesday

Sweden’s newly-elected prime minister, Moderate leader Ulf Kristersson, will announce his ministers in a speech at 9.30am, in which he will also read out his government programme. He will then go to the Royal Palace in Stockholm at 1pm where he will be formally made prime minister in an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, Crown Princess Victoria, the Speaker and his new ministers.

Swedish vocab: regeringsförklaring – government programme speech

Swedish parliament votes in first far-right backed PM in its history

Sweden’s parliament on Monday voted in Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson as Prime Minister, meaning that for the first time, a government is taking power with the formal support of the far right.

Every MP from the four parties backing Kristersson as candidate for prime minister voted for him, meaning he received 176 votes in favour, and 173 against.

The Moderate leader will outlay his government’s programme in a speech at 9am on Tuesday morning, after which he and the new ministers from the three coalition parties — the Moderates, Christian Democrats and Liberals — will visit King Carl XVI Gustaf to be formally instated as the new government.

“This feels huge, I am grateful,” Kristersson said at a press conference after the vote. “I’m happy for the confidence I have received from the parliament, and I am humble in the face of the tasks which lie ahead.”

In a speech in parliament ahead of the vote, Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats, argued that the four-party bloc had a mandate from the people to deliver the hardline programme outlined in the Tidö Agreement announced on Friday.

“It is not we, ourselves, who are giving influence to the parties, it is the voters,” he said. “They spoke and voted for the parties they believe have the best cures to the problems [faced by Sweden]. And it is due to this result that the parties can impose their policies.”

The Sweden Democrats were the big winner in Sweden’s September 11th general election, emerging as the second-largest party with a record 20.5 percent of votes behind outgoing prime minister Magdalena Andersson’s Social Democrats, which have dominated Swedish politics since the 1930s.

Swedish vocab: det känns stort – this feels huge

Liberal Party leader reported to party’s internal committee for ‘undemocratic’ Tidö Agreement

Liberal leader Johan Pehrson has been reported to his party’s investigations committee for failing to inform the party’s ruling committee of the contents of the Tidö Agreement before agreeing to the four-party deal last week.

“I think it is extremely regrettable, undemocratic, and shows a lack of leadership,” Simona Mohamsson, one of the 27 members of the party’s ruling committee, wrote in a letter demanding an investigation.

Pehrson said that the time to put the decision to the vote was at the party’s national congress next month.

“They’re welcome to put it to a vote in November. It’s me who is the candidate,” he said.

Swedish vocab: olyckligt: unfortunate, regrettable

Swedish wind energy body slams four-party agreement

The Swedish Wind Energy Association has warned that the energy aspects of the Tidö Agreement “create uncertainty for investors” and, as a result, risk slowing the expansion of new power generation infrastructure so that industrial users face a shortfall by the end of the mandate period.

“Some of the proposals create uncertainty for investors – for example removing Svenska kraftnät’s responsibility for building connections to offshore wind parks,” wrote the association’s chief executive Daniel Badman in a statement. “We see a big risk that the increase in the expansion of electricity production will not meet the needs of industry in this mandate period.”

Badman also said that with 400 billion kronor in government credit guarantees to new nuclear, the agreement was hardly “technology-neutral”.

The association also warned that there were no measures in the agreement which would increase the supply of electricity before 2030.

Swedish vocab: knappast – hardly