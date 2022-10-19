Read news from:
‘Sweden’s new migration policy will have huge impact on competitiveness’

With a sharp hike in the work permit salary threshold and tougher rhetoric and rules on migration, Sweden's new government risks depriving businesses of the foreign labour they need, argues Tove Hovemyr, public policy expert at Fores, Sweden's liberal think tank.

Published: 19 October 2022 10:18 CEST
Tove Hovemyr is public policy expert at the liberal think tank Fores. Photo: David Redebo

Hovemyr told The Local that it was wrong to see the far tougher migration policy contained in the 62-page Tidö Agreement solely through the prism of asylum rights, as the proposals would also have a ripple effect throughout the country’s economy. 

“I think it will have a huge impact on Sweden’s competitiveness,” she said. “This is ultimately a question about Sweden’s growth, its businesses, and their ability to be competitive in a globalised world.”

Labour migrants who come to Sweden, she said, work, pay taxes and contribute to the welfare state as much as any other citizen, so when they come to work, it is “a win-win”, benefiting both the the country and migrants themselves. 

As a result, she said, it was not surprising that Facebook groups such as The Local’s own page, and those representing work migrants were full of distraught and angry comments following the announcement of the new government’s programme. 

“If you send the signal that you’re not allowed to come here and work, I understand why they would be angry. I would be too if I came to a country and contributed, and was told that I should leave because migrants are unwanted.” 

She said that the new government’s plans to increase the minimum salary threshold for a work permit to the median salary (currently 33,000 kronor) would be felt most strongly in the hotel and restaurant industry, which she said “desperately suffers from a shortage of workers”, but it would also affect industries such as tourism and car repair. 

The health sector, which is heavily dependent on doctors, nurses and other personnel coming from abroad, would also struggle. 

The new work permit policy goes against the economically liberal, pro-business approach on which the Liberal and Moderate Parties, and even the Christian Democrats, had long prided themselves, fitting better with a protectionist left-wing ideology. 

“It’s not a liberal or even right-wing party policy. This is a Social Democrat policy, and that is why this is so surprising,” she said. 

The argument that curtailing work permits for jobs paying less than 33,000 kronor would help reduce unemployment did not stack up, she added, as claims that it will force employers in to recruit at home in Sweden ignored the fact, that these jobs already have to be advertised in Sweden for at least ten days before anyone can be hired from overseas. 

“If unemployed people, young people, and those who have recently come to Sweden through migration had been able to take these jobs, they already would have,” she said. 

“This is an argument based on a very socialist or social democratic view on the people in the workforce, which sees it as simply a workforce, instead of as individuals with individual competencies and abilities.” 

In her opinion, the real reason the government parties wanted to raise the work permit salary threshold was to appear tough on migration. 

“This is just gesture politics to show that these parties are anti-migration, no matter what type of migration it is,” she said. “You have to see that this is a part of the bigger trend of tougher migration policy, not necessarily of economic policy.”

Fredrik Malm, the Liberal Party’s vice chair, has argued that the salary threshold was necessary to prevent “slave labour” being imported to Sweden. 

“For me that that statement is appalling,” Hovemyr said. “Almost half of the Swedish population don’t have a salary above 33,000 kronor. Are they working on slave wages?” 

A far better way to protect foreign workers exploited by unscrupulous businesses would be to better police employers who abuse the system and suspend the work permits of those they employ. 

“In the current regulation that we have, it already states that you have to have an income that is enough to support yourself, and your salary also has to be in line with the customary wages in the industry.” 

Some of the other policies in the agreement made more sense, she said, pointing in particular to the decision to abolish the spårbyte, or “track change” system, which allows people who arrive in Sweden as asylum seekers to then apply instead for a work permit once they have arrived. 

“This is about removing incentives, it shouldn’t be seen as a labour migration issue,” she said. “This is an issue about asylum migration, and I’m not surprised by that because that has already been discussed in the committee that negotiated the latest migration policy regulation in parliament.” 

But even beyond the question of labour migration, she said that there were a lot of policies in the agreement that made her uncomfortable as a liberal. 

“This is most repressive government we’ve seen for many years in Sweden, and it will hit people with foreign nationalities, or who have parents of foreign nationality, particularly hard,” she said. “I think it’s very illiberal in many areas, especially when you look at the policies on criminality and migration.” 

One of the most worrying proposals, she said, was the plan to change the Swedish constitution so that dual citizens who commit serious crimes could have their Swedish citizenship stripped away from them. 

“It’s a slippery slope that I think is very dangerous in many ways,” she said. “And it’s also a way to make this a more repressive state.” 

She was also critical of a proposal to allow anonymous witnesses to testify in court, which she said had already been considered in a government inquiry in Sweden and rejected. 

“This would make it harder for someone under criminal charges to have a right to a fair trial,” she said. “But it is also something that has already been been criticised by the person who was responsible for investigating the possibility of having anonymous witnesses, because they concluded it wasn’t an effective measure to fight organised crime.” 

Finally, she said that she was concerned about the decision to reduce the number of UN quota refugees accepted by Sweden from 5,000 a year to around 900 a year. 

“Those are 4,000 of the people who are in the most urgent need of resettlement and asylum that are no longer going to have that possibility here in Sweden. And we know that the UN and the UNHCR are already crying out for countries to take more responsibility on this issue, not less.” 

KEY POINTS: Everything you need to know about Sweden’s new government

Which political heavyweights were given positions in the new government? How many ministers are there from each party? Which ministries has Ulf Kristersson scrapped?

Published: 18 October 2022 15:50 CEST
Who are the new ministers in Kristersson’s cabinet?

Kristersson’s new cabinet features ministers from three different parties – the Moderates, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats. The fourth party in the right-wing coalition, the far-right nationalist Sweden Democrats, do not have ministers in the government despite being the largest party in their bloc, but will still have substantial influence over the new government’s policy.

Considering this new government is a complete change of power from the left-wing Social Democrats to a right-wing coalition government, every minister post has changed, as well as some ministries. Below is a rundown of the most notable appointments, you can see a full list of all the ministers appointed here.

Facts and figures

In terms of the share of ministers, the largest party in the government is the Moderates, with 12 ministers. The two smaller government parties, the Christian Democrats and the Liberals, each received roughly the same number of ministers: 6 for the Christian Democrats and 5 for the Liberals.

Of the 23 ministers in the new cabinet, just under half (11) are female. This is similar to the outgoing Social Democrat government, where 11 of 22 ministers were female.

Who are the Moderate ministers?

First off, we’ve got the heavyweight roles. Sweden’s new Finance Minister is Elisabeth Svantesson. She is the Moderate financial spokesperson, and she repeatedly appeared alongside Kristersson during the election campaign to discuss policy proposals such as high-cost protection for energy bills.

The new Justice Minister is also a high-up Moderate: Gunnar Strömmer, Moderate Party Secretary. Strömmer has previously worked as a lawyer, and is also the founder of legal charity Centrum för rättvisa, which stands up for individual rights and freedoms, who are notably deeply critical of the new government’s policy proposals.

The Defence Minister is Pål Jonson, who will also head up the Defence Department, where he will be joined by Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oscar Bohlin. Jonson is a trained political scientist with a doctoral degree in the science of war. He has been the General Secretary of the Swedish Atlantic Committee and has also worked at the Swedish Defence Research Agency. He has been political spokesperson for the Moderates since 2019.

Sweden’s new Foreign Minister is Tobias Billström, who has been a Moderate Party spokesperson since 2002 and has previously been the party’s spokesperson on migration and integration issues. He was Migration Minister in the last Moderate government under Fredrik Reinfeldt between 2006 and 2014, where he worked to increase labour migration to Sweden and spoke out in favour of a common European asylum and migration policy. He is also leader of the Moderate’s parliamentary group.

The Migration Minister is Maria Malmer Stenergard, also a Moderate, who has been Moderate Party migration spokesperson since 2019. She is a trained lawyer and has called for “tightened up and long-term sustainable migration policy” where integration is a key aspect. She has called for a pause on accepting quota refugees, wants to make it easier for foreign doctoral students to stay in Sweden, and criticised the previous Social Democrat government for not doing enough to combat so-called ‘talent deportations’.

The other Moderate ministers in the next government are EU Minister Jessica Roswall, Foreign Aid Minister Johan Forsell, Civil Defence Minister Carl-Oscar Bohlin, Social Services Minister Kamilla Waltersson-Grönwall, Minister for the Elderly and Social Insurance Anna Tenje, Financial Market Minister Niklas Dykman and Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand.

What about the smaller parties?

The most interesting appointments here include Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch’s new role as the Energy and Business Minister, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, and Liberal Leader Johan Pehrson taking over as Sweden’s next Labour Market and Integration Minister (so you’ll no doubt be hearing a lot about him at The Local over the next four years).

Johan Pehrson was tipped to become Education Minister, but that role has instead gone to Mats Persson, the Liberal Party’s financial spokesperson. The Liberals also supplied the Equality Minister (Paulina Brandberg), the Schools Minister (Lotta Edholm) and the Climate Minister, Romina Pourmokhtari, who at 26 is Sweden’s youngest-ever minister.

Aside from leader Ebba Busch, the other Christian Democrat ministers in the government are Peter Kullgren as Rural Affairs Minister, Andreas Carlson as Infrastructure and Housing Minister, Jakob Forssmed as Minister for Social Affairs, Acko Ankarberg as Health Minister and Erik Slottner as Minister for Public Administration.

Have any departments changed?

Yes. The Ministry for the Environment has been merged with the Ministry for Business, creating the new Ministry for Climate and Business, which is headed by Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch. This means that instead of heading up the Ministry for the Environment, Climate Minister Romina Pourmokhtari will be working underneath Busch in the Climate and Business Ministry on environment issues.

The Ministry for Enterprise and Innovation has also been scrapped.

