TRAIN TRAVEL

Sweden’s Snälltåget to offer night trains to Austria via Denmark

The Snälltåget service, running from Malmö in Sweden via Høje Taastrup, Odense and Kolding in Denmark, to Salzburg, Innsbruck and other ski resorts in the Austrian alps, will start on Thursday December 22nd, 2022, running once a week until March 18th 2023.

Published: 20 October 2022 15:44 CEST
A Snälltåget night train waits at Høje Taastrup station, bound for Austria. Photo: Snälltåget.

Travellers wishing to take the night train from Sweden to Austria can depart from Malmö at 14:55 on Thursdays between December 22nd and March 18th, arriving in Salzburg the next morning at 09:12, with the train continuing through the Austrian alps to its final destination of Innsbruck.

The return train departs from Innsbruck on Fridays at 17:00.

Here’s the full timetable, including all the stops between Sweden and Austria:

And here's the return timetable, running from Innsbruck to Malmö:

Tickets start from between 999-1,499 Swedish kronor (€90-€135) per adult one-way depending on departure time, with a fee of around 500 Swedish kronor/€45 depending on the service for a bed in a shared couchette, or a fee of around 6,000 Swedish kronor/€545 for a private couchette.

There are substantial discounts for multiple people booking together: if two adults book together the second pays half price, and children under 16 pay just 20 percent of the full price.

This means that, despite some journeys costing 999 kronor each way for a single adult or 1,901 kronor for a return trip, the same journey costs 1,901 kronor each way for a family of two adults and two children under 16, putting return transport costs for a family of four at 3,802 kronor or €346.

The Snälltåget route from Malmö-Innsbruck, with bus connections from stations in Austria indicated via dotted lines. Note: the train does not stop in Copenhagen, Hamburg or Munich. Photo: Snälltåget.

If this family book a private couchette both ways, however, this adds around 10,000 kronor to the price, putting the final sum at 13,998 Swedish kronor or around €1,275 for a return journey.

The night train service is aimed at skiers, with a check-in ski service offered at 249 kronor per person per journey, and a host of bus connections to popular skiing resorts from train stations in Austria.

The service is currently only offered as a return package: one ticket in each direction, which mean's it's not possible to only book a ticket for Sweden to Austria without booking your return ticket from Austria to Sweden at the same time.

However, Snälltåget say that they may open up single journey bookings in the future if there is a lack of interest in return journeys.

It's also possible to book a ski package holiday with train journey, transfers, hotels and lift passes via Nortlander.se and Slopetrotter.se.

There is also a restaurant on board serving hot meals on porcelain, as well as a café selling drinks, snacks and sandwiches.

See Snälltåget's website here for ticket booking and more information.

TRAVEL NEWS

Sweden’s train companies start sales of Christmas tickets

MTRX train company has released its tickets for the Christmas period, and SJ's tickets will be available from November 9th. Vy, the Norwegian company running trains between Stockholm and the north of Sweden, has already released tickets for the festive period.

Published: 20 October 2022 12:14 CEST
Sweden's train companies start sales of Christmas tickets

Christmas rail tickets are normally on sale from September, but most train companies, such as SJ and MTRX, have until recently only been able to provide bookings up until December 10th, due to delays in the Swedish Transport Administration’s train plan for 2023, which coordinates the times for all passenger and goods trains in Sweden.

The train plan should have been published at the start of August, giving companies 18 weeks to set tickets from December 10th. 

MTRX, the company running trains between Gothenburg and Solna, north of Stockholm, has now released tickets for all dates up until February 26th, 2023. You can book your journey with them here.

State-owned SJ, which offers services across Sweden as well as international services to Hamburg, Copenhagen and Oslo, have now announced that they will release their tickets on November 9th. They will be available here.

Flixtrain tickets between Gothenburg and Stockholm are also now available for the Christmas period, and tickets for Snälltågets trains from Sweden to Hamburg, Berlin, and the Austrian Alps are also available, with the night trains to Austria running from December 22nd until March 18th.

Vy has released its tickets for night trains to Norrland running until January 15th, which are available here.

