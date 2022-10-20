For members
TRAIN TRAVEL
Sweden’s Snälltåget to offer night trains to Austria via Denmark
The Snälltåget service, running from Malmö in Sweden via Høje Taastrup, Odense and Kolding in Denmark, to Salzburg, Innsbruck and other ski resorts in the Austrian alps, will start on Thursday December 22nd, 2022, running once a week until March 18th 2023.
Published: 20 October 2022 15:44 CEST
A Snälltåget night train waits at Høje Taastrup station, bound for Austria. Photo: Snälltåget.
