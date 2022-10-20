Sweden’s train companies start sales of Christmas tickets

Christmas rail tickets are normally on sale from September, but most train companies, such as SJ and MTRX, have until recently only been able to provide bookings up until December 10th, due to delays in the Swedish Transport Administration’s train plan for 2023, which coordinates the times for all passenger and goods trains in Sweden.

The train plan should have been published at the start of August, giving companies 18 weeks to set tickets from December 10th.

MTRX, the company running trains between Gothenburg and Solna, north of Stockholm, has now released tickets for all dates up until February 26th, 2023. You can book your journey with them here.

State-owned SJ, which offers services across Sweden as well as international services to Hamburg, Copenhagen and Oslo, have now announced that they will release their tickets on November 9th. They will be available here.

Flixtrain tickets between Gothenburg and Stockholm are also now available for the Christmas period, and tickets for Snälltågets trains from Sweden to Hamburg, Berlin, and the Austrian Alps are also available, with the night trains to Austria running from December 22nd until March 18th.

Vy has released its tickets for night trains to Norrland running until January 15th, which are available here.