Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BUSINESS

Swedish Ericsson sees shares sink after missing expectations

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson reported lower-than-expected profits for the third quarter on Thursday, sending its shares diving as the company stressed rising uncertainty in global markets.

Published: 20 October 2022 15:50 CEST
Swedish Ericsson sees shares sink after missing expectations
File photo of Ericsson's CEO Börje Ekholm. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Ericsson’s shares sank by more than 11 percent as the Stockholm stock exchange opened.

Sweden’s Ericsson reported a net profit of 5.4 billion Swedish kronor ($480 million) between July and September, down seven percent compared to a year earlier.

It was below analyst expectations of between 5.7 billion and 5.9 billion kronor, according to surveys by financial data firm FactSet and Bloomberg news agency.

The lower profits were partly due to Ericsson’s $6.2 billion acquisition of US cloud communications company Vonage.

Chief executive Börje Ekholm said the company would “continue to be proactive in reviewing options to reduce costs.”

“Cost efficiency is also crucial to allow investments in technology leadership and to strengthen our resilience in an uncertain market,” Ekholm said in a statement.

He added that Ericsson was making “pricing adjustments” as inflation soars worldwide.

Ericsson reported an increase in net sales to 68 billion kronor, up from 56.3 billion kronor the year before, but its sales were impacted by its departures from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ericsson said the withdrawal from the Russian market impacted sales by 800 million kronor.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BUSINESS

Former Swedish bank chief goes on trial for fraud

Former chief executive of Swedish bank Swedbank, Birgitte Bonnesen, went on trial in Stockholm on Tuesday to answer fraud and market manipulation charges, three years after a money laundering scandal implicating her bank erupted.

Published: 4 October 2022 16:58 CEST
Former Swedish bank chief goes on trial for fraud

In early 2019, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT alleged in an investigative documentary that at least 40 billion kronor (equivalent at the time to 3.9 billion euros, $4.4 billion) of suspicious and high risk transactions had been channelled to Baltic countries, notably Estonia, from Swedbank accounts.

The revelations, which saw the bank’s share price crumble, rendered Bonnesen’s position untenable and she was fired.

Sweden’s financial regulator the following year fined the bank some 360 million euros and warned it to follow anti-money-laundering laws. The aggravated fraud charge, brought in January, carries a jail term of up to six years.

According to prosecutor Thomas Langrot, Bonnesen “intentionally or by aggravated negligence … passed on false information about the bank’s measures to prevent, detect, block and signal suspicions about money-laundering in (its) operations.”

Bonnesen, through her lawyer, has denied all of the charges against her as she faces a trial set to last up to eight weeks.

SHOW COMMENTS