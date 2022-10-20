US tech worker’s tale of ‘racist’ Swedes goes viral

Kat Zhou, who, according to her LinkedIn profile, works as a product designer for Spotify in Stockholm, began her tweet by saying that Sweden’s new government, which is backed by the far-right Sweden Democrats, was a “swing towards fascism” that she did not find surprising at all, based on the racist experiences she has had in the country.

“As an Asian-American woman, I have never experienced as much racism in my life until I moved here,” she wrote. “This country is xenophobic as hell.”

Coming to Sweden just before the break out of the Covid-19 pandemic, she described several racist “microaggressions”, many seemingly linking her Asian appearance to the origin of Covid-19 in Wuhan, China.

“I’ve endured everything from verbal attacks to physical intimidation, all explicitly tied to my race,” she added, before describing being “coughed on” by teenage boys, and “tutted at” by old ladies.

Her post has been liked nearly 20,000 times, and has sparked a lively debate about whether Sweden really is a racist country.

“I’ve been sitting on this all for the better part of this year, which is when it all escalated,” she told The Local of her decision to go public with her experiences and with photos and videos of those she alleges racially abused her, saying that she had had “incredible difficulties in locating support for hate crime victims”.

The most shocking incidents she described in the posts were the ones she backed up by photos, one showing two young men, who she said had “cornered” her outside a train station in the city center, and then made “obscene gestures, mocking my eyes and flicking me off”.

She then posted a video of a woman in a face mask, saying “I don’t care a fuck about you, Asian trash”.

Zhou said that none of the many Swedish commuters at the station had come to her aid while she was being harassed by the two young men, while the police case was dropped after two months before it had even been investigated, with the officers responsible never even securing an interpreter so that they could interview her or contacting the witnesses she had provided.

In her post, she said she had decided to keep quiet about her experiences until the success of the Sweden Democrats convinced her that her experiences were symptoms of a little acknowledged underlying racism in Swedish society.

“For the better part of this year, I’ve been silently raging, biting my tongue, knowing that those bigoted assholes are out and about. With the publication of the new government’s proposals, it is clear as day who this country aims to protect, and who it aims to harm,” she wrote. “So I don’t give a fuck about keeping quiet anymore.”

She said the “blatantly racist tropes” of the new “absurd right-wing government” would only make racism worse for those who suffered it in Sweden.

“I’m what the right-wing in Sweden designates as a “good immigrant,” the kind that has earned proximity to whiteness via my high salary and the high amount I pay in taxes,” she wrote. “It is crucial to note, the “good vs. bad” immigrant framing is harmful. All of us are worthy of a safe home.”

“I shudder to imagine how many racist attacks happen to people of color with far less privilege. For those who have reported hate crimes, I wonder how many of them have been ignored.”

