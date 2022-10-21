For members
PROPERTY
Six tips for selling property in Sweden’s current housing market
The Local's reporter Becky Waterton was brave (or stupid) enough to sell her apartment in the current Swedish market, where prices in some areas have dropped by as much as 10 percent in the last year. Here are her tips.
Published: 21 October 2022 15:25 CEST
An estate agent holds an apartment viewing. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
PROPERTY
These are our readers’ top tips for buying a property in Sweden
Buying an apartment or house in Sweden can be a daunting process, but with rentals so hard to get, many foreigners end up taking the plunge. Here are the top tips from readers who have done it.
Published: 30 August 2022 16:48 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments