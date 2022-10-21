Read news from:
Six tips for selling property in Sweden’s current housing market

The Local's reporter Becky Waterton was brave (or stupid) enough to sell her apartment in the current Swedish market, where prices in some areas have dropped by as much as 10 percent in the last year. Here are her tips.

Published: 21 October 2022 15:25 CEST
An estate agent holds an apartment viewing. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Don’t

Okay, obviously this is a bit of a joke – but seriously, my best piece of advice would be to avoid selling right now unless you really have to do so, and wait until the market becomes more stable.

Obviously, there are some situations where you need to move no matter what the market, such as a relocation, divorce or new addition to the family, in which case you’ll just have to bite the bullet and make the best of a bad situation.

Be prepared to wait

Houses and apartments are still selling in the current market, it just takes longer. As mentioned above, there are always people who need to move house, so you’ll most likely find a buyer for your property eventually.

Just be prepared for the process to take time – the days of properties selling within a week or two are over, and buyers are likely to wait longer before deciding whether to put in an offer, as they know the chances are low of somebody snapping up the property before they’ve made up their minds.

For example, it took us six weeks from first apartment viewing to sale, probably close to two months in total from the date we contacted our estate agent to the date we signed the contract.

Apartment viewings often happen on evenings and weekends, so prepare to clear your schedule for the foreseeable future. Sundays will consist of cleaning and tidying to make your apartment look perfect, and weekday viewings will mean a mad rush home from work to tidy up.

On the plus side, your apartment is going to look great for this entire period.

Set a realistic price from the start

Another issue with the current market is that sellers often expect their property to sell for a higher price than the true market price.

For those who bought their property within the last few years, this might not just be an expectation, but could even be a financial necessity – they need to sell their property to the same price or higher to avoid owing the bank money.

Listen to your estate agent when they value the property, and if possible, get more than one agent to give you a valuation. Expect your property to sell for the price they state, and be prepared for it to sell even lower.

You should also be prepared to negotiate. Can you be flexible with the move-in date? Your buyer is in a strong position and may try to negotiate a better deal for themselves, so think about what else you can offer them instead of lowering the price.

Prepare for the worst (but hope for the best)

If you’re buying a new property and are expecting to part-finance it with the sale of the old one, it’s a good idea to base your loan promise on selling your property at a loss. 

For example, our calculations of what property we would be able to afford were based on a scenario where we sold our current property at 500,000 kronor below asking price. We ended up selling it for just under asking price, but because we had calculated our future finances based on selling it for so much less, this meant we could still afford the apartment we wanted.

You can always increase your cash deposit if you end up selling for a higher price, but you really don’t want to be stuck in a situation where you’ve signed a contract on a property only to find out you can’t finance it.

Don’t buy before you sell

This is linked to the last tip, but it’s also a good idea to hold off on buying your next property until your last one is sold. Not only does this mean you know exactly how much money you have to play with, but it also means that you’re not under any time pressure to sell before a certain deadline.

Another advantage of selling before you buy is that prices look set to keep dropping for a while, meaning that you’ll be buying your next property either in the same market, or in a market where prices are slightly lower.

Again, you don’t want prices to drop between the time you buy your new property and sell your old one, as that leaves you worse-off financially.

If you do decide to buy before you sell, either because you want the stability of knowing you’ll have a place to live or because you find your dream apartment and are worried someone else will snap it up, set your move-in date or tillträdesdato as far in the future as you can. We bought our new apartment in August but set the move-in date for December, meaning we had over three months to sell.

We needed the extra time, too. One of the banks which gave us a loan said our old apartment had to be sold two weeks before we moved into the new one, and the other said it had to be sold a month before, meaning our deadline for selling was even closer.

Ask the people you’re buying from whether it will be possible to bring the move-in date forward if you sell earlier. This way you’re covered if you need more time, but you’ll still be able to move in a little bit earlier if you get lucky with your apartment sale.

Make small improvements

Finally, if you have the time, see if there are any small improvements you can make to make your apartment a more attractive prospect for buyers. Fix that light in the hallway which has been broken for years, and paint over any small marks on the walls so that the apartment feels more fresh.

Decorate with plants or fresh flowers before your viewings and find small, inexpensive ways to make it feel nicer. Got an outdated kitchen table? Cover it with a nice tablecloth. 

Think about the first impression when people come into the apartment – is your hallway well-lit? Have you cleaned the windows? Lots of small changes can make a big difference in how it feels to a prospective buyer.

These are our readers’ top tips for buying a property in Sweden

Buying an apartment or house in Sweden can be a daunting process, but with rentals so hard to get, many foreigners end up taking the plunge. Here are the top tips from readers who have done it.

Published: 30 August 2022 16:48 CEST
These are our readers' top tips for buying a property in Sweden

Get prepared! 

Most of the respondents to our survey stressed the importance of preparation. 

“Spend time on defining your requirements properly, including visits to different locations to narrow down your search,” advised Julian, a Brit living in Malmö. 

As well as working out your requirements, other participants argued, you should also get to grips with the way the bidding system works in Sweden, with one British woman recommending buyers “speak to professionals about the buying procedure”. One respondent went so far as to recommend hiring a buyers’ agent, something international employers sometimes provide for senior executives moving to Sweden. 

Elizabeth, a 26-year-old charity worker from South America, recommended that all buyers “learn to read a bostadsrättsförening årsredovisning”, the finance report for a cooperative housing block. (You can find The Local’s guide here.) 

Get to know the market 

Maja, an anthropologist from Hungary, said it was important to take time to get a feel for the market, suggesting buyers visit different areas to find the one that they like. 

“It will take 6-12 months easily,” she predicts. “Don’t rush. Visit the neighborhoods where you are thinking of buying.”
 
Others recommended spending time surfing Sweden’s two main housing websites, Hemnet and Booli, to get a better feel for how much different types of housing in different areas typically sell for, before starting to look seriously yourself, with one even recommending going to viewings before you have any intention of buying.  
 
“Start visiting houses and monitoring bids. That will give you a sense of the process,” recommends Shubham, 31, a software engineer from India.
 

 
Think about your expectations
 
While house prices have soared in Sweden’s cities over the past decade, the same is not the case in all rural areas, something some respondents thought buyers should take advantage of. “To buy a house at a lesser price, look at areas as far from urban areas as is possible for you and your family,” wrote Simon, a 61-year-old living in rural Sweden. 
 
Julian warned bidders against areas and types of homes that “will attract tens of ‘barnfamiljer’ (families with children), meaning “bidding wars will result”, pushing up the price. 
 
On the other hand, one respondent warned people to “avoid buying apartments in vulnerable areas, even though prices will be lower there”. 
 
An Italian buyer recommended looking at newly built apartments coming up for sale. 
 
 
Get a mortgage offer before your first serious viewing 
 
Getting a lånelöfte, literally “loan promise”, can be tricky for foreigners in Sweden, as our recent survey of banks’ policies showed. 
 
Shubham warned against applying for a loan promise from multiple banks, arguing that this can affect your credit rating if your finances are not otherwise good. He suggested using an umbrella site like Ordna Bolån and Lånekoll, although he warned that the payment they take from the ultimate mortgage provider might ultimately be taken from borrowers.  
 
READ ALSO: 
 
Get to know the estate agents, but don’t necessarily trust them 
 
Gaurav, a sales manager based in Stockholm, recommended getting to know local estate agents in the area where you are planning to buy, as they might be able to direct you towards owners who are in a hurry to sell. “Those can be the best deals as you have greater chances to avoid bidding on such properties,” he argued. 
 
Maja, from Hungary, warned, however, against believing that the estate agent is on the buyer’s side. 
 
“You cannot really make friends with them, they work for commission and they will also try to raise the selling price,” she said. “It’s how they present you to the seller that matters. Seem like a serious buyer.” 

 
Should you try to make an offer before bidding starts? 
 
Morgan, a 33-year-old marketing manager from France, said it was worth studying the kommande (coming soon) section on Hemnet and Booli to spot houses and flats before they are formally put on the market. “Be alert. Book an appointment asap and get a private visit to reduce competition. If the apartment is what you’re looking for, make a reasonable offer with a condition to sign the contract in the next 24 hours,” he recommends. “You will cut the bidding frenzy and save money.”
 
Gaurav also recommended getting a private viewing and making an offer while the property was still off the market, as did Julian. 
 
“If you are lucky, you might find owners who are in a hurry to sell,” Julian said. “Those can be the best deals as you have greater chances to avoid bidding on such properties.” 
 
But other foreigners warned against bidding before a property is publicly put up for sale on housing websites, arguing that estate agents used this as a way of getting higher prices than they would expect to get at auction.  
 
“You are essentially negotiating directly with the owner, without finding out the actual market price via bidding,” argued a 31-year-old Indian business analyst. “Usually this will work only for an apartment not in top condition.” 
 
What to watch out for in the bidding process 
 
Morgan advised buyers to take what estate agents say about rival bidders with a pinch of salt. 
 
“Estate agents will play the competition card. Don’t fall for their trick and keep a cool head. Ask yourself if it really worth it before increasing a bid,” he wrote. 
 
In Sweden, it is possible to make a hidden bid, which is not disclosed to other bidders. One Indian software developer warned that estate agents would often claim that there was such a bid to pressure you. 
 
“The hidden bids are really confusing as you don’t know the bid placed,” he said. “It’s a trap to get higher bids. “
 
A 21-year-old Romanian agreed it was important to watch out for estate agents who try to rush or panic you. 
 
“[Look out for] those that try to rush you into it by saying stuff like ‘this will be gone by Monday, the owner wants to sell fast’, or if they don’t want to include a two-week period to have the property inspected as a clause in the contract,” she said. 
 
Maja recommended choosing an estate agency that required all bidders to supply their personal number, with all bids made public, “because other agencies might cheat that price rise”. 
 
“Don’t be the first bidder,” she added. “Keep your cool, and if the agent calls or messages, just hold on. There is no official end to the bidding. Only when you sign the contract. So the best game is to seem very serious but not stupid. You have a budget, and try to sign the contract the same day or the next if you are the highest bidder.” 
 
Is now a good time to buy? 
 
The respondents were, predictably, divided. 
 
“It’s risky for both sellers and buyers,” said Carl, a Swede who recently returned home from China. “The market seems to correlate pretty well with central banks raising interest rates. If that’s the case, then it’s still a sellers’ market since central bank [Riksbank] will continue to increase interest rates until 2024.” 
 
“It’s difficult to predict anything at the moment,” agreed Gaurav. “Prices should fall a bit but that’s not happening in all the areas. Avoid buying or selling if you can for a few months.” 
 
“I see there is no difference in buying in total cost. You can get a property at a lower price but end up paying more in interest and the price is the same in five to ten years,” said one Indian software engineer. “Buying is still better than renting.”

