Which UK benefits can Brits keep if they move to Sweden?

If you have worked in and paid taxes in the UK for a long time and then move to Sweden, you may want to know if you’ll still be eligible for UK benefits.

While most benefits can’t be claimed while you live abroad, there are still some that you may be able to hold onto, depending on your individual circumstances.

Be aware that you will need to tell the UK government if you’re moving to or retiring in Sweden.

UK State Pension

The most important benefit for many is their UK State Pension and the good news is that you can still claim this if you move to Sweden.

The UK government website states: “You can carry on receiving your UK State Pension if you move to live in the EU, EEA or Switzerland and you can still claim your UK State Pension from these countries”.

If you live one of these countries, such as Sweden, your UK State Pension will be increased annually in line with the rate paid in the UK.

You can also count relevant social security contributions made in Sweden to meet the qualifying conditions for a UK State Pension, the UK government confirms.

What about other benefits?

According to the UK government, if you’re eligible, the following benefits and payments can be paid to Britons in Sweden, other EU countries and Switzerland:

Bereavement Support Payment and other bereavement benefits

Industrial injuries benefits

Maternity Allowance

Statutory Maternity Pay

Statutory Paternity Pay

Statutory Sick Pay

Keep in mind that the UK has social security agreements with EU countries like Sweden that allow you to claim some benefits while you’re there, which means that your National Insurance contributions can count towards your eligibility for benefits here in Sweden.

Remember, you only need to pay National Insurance contributions in the UK when you’re living in Sweden if the HMRC has issued you with a special certificate. This certificate can be used as evidence that you do not need to pay social security contributions in Sweden, according to the UK government.

This situation, however, only applies if you’re temporarily living in Sweden and working for a UK employer, if you’re working on a ship or are cabin crew (and your home base is the UK), if you’re working in both Sweden and the UK or if you’re a civil servant working for the UK government and in the EU.

The UK government website has a great tool here you can use to find out which benefits you may be eligible for while living abroad, but here’s a breakdown of some that you may be able to claim while you’re living in Sweden.

Maternity Benefit

You can only claim UK maternity benefits in Sweden if you are working for a UK employer and paying Class 1 National Insurance.

Child Benefit

Generally, you can’t claim child benefits from the UK in Sweden, unless you’re claiming other benefits from the UK at the same time, then you may be able to.

Statutory sick pay

You can only claim UK sick pay if you are working for a UK employer while in Sweden.

Employment and Support Allowance

You may be able to get Employment and Support Allowance from the UK if you lived or worked in Sweden before January 1st 2021, but it will depend on your specific circumstances.

Carer’s Allowance

You can only get Carer’s Allowance if the person you care for gets a qualifying benefit from the UK and if you lived or worked in Sweden before January 1st 2021.

Bereavement Support Payment or Widowed Parent’s Allowance

You may be eligible to claim this type of benefit while living in Sweden, but it will depend on your individual circumstances, so you will have to contact the relevant UK authorities to find out.

Tax credits

You may be able to apply for certain UK tax credits if you are also claiming other benefits from the UK at the same time and you pay tax there or if you’re a cross-border worker.

Winter Fuel Payment

If you have a genuine link with the UK, such as you have lived and worked in the country for most of your life, you might be able to get a Winter Fuel Payment in Sweden. You must be living in Sweden during the 3rd week of September immediately before the winter you’re claiming the Winter Fuel Payment for. You can set up your claim at the International Pension Centre to set up your claim.

Benefits you definitely can’t claim from the UK while living in Sweden include Job Seekers Allowance, and Income Support.