Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BRITS IN SWEDEN

Which UK benefits can Brits keep if they move to Sweden?

You may be surprised to find out that there are a handful of UK benefits Britons can still claim if they live in Sweden.

Published: 21 October 2022 15:15 CEST
Which UK benefits can Brits keep if they move to Sweden?
Flags with the late Queen Elizabeth II on sale during her Jubilee celebrations. Photo: Pontus Lundahl / TT

If you have worked in and paid taxes in the UK for a long time and then move to Sweden, you may want to know if you’ll still be eligible for UK benefits.

While most benefits can’t be claimed while you live abroad, there are still some that you may be able to hold onto, depending on your individual circumstances.

Be aware that you will need to tell the UK government if you’re moving to or retiring in Sweden.

UK State Pension

The most important benefit for many is their UK State Pension and the good news is that you can still claim this if you move to Sweden.

The UK government website states: “You can carry on receiving your UK State Pension if you move to live in the EU, EEA or Switzerland and you can still claim your UK State Pension from these countries”.

If you live one of these countries, such as Sweden, your UK State Pension will be increased annually in line with the rate paid in the UK.

You can also count relevant social security contributions made in Sweden to meet the qualifying conditions for a UK State Pension, the UK government confirms.

What about other benefits?

According to the UK government, if you’re eligible, the following benefits and payments can be paid to Britons in Sweden, other EU countries and Switzerland:

  • Bereavement Support Payment and other bereavement benefits
  • Industrial injuries benefits
  • Maternity Allowance
  • Statutory Maternity Pay
  • Statutory Paternity Pay
  • Statutory Sick Pay

Keep in mind that the UK has social security agreements with EU countries like Sweden that allow you to claim some benefits while you’re there, which means that your National Insurance contributions can count towards your eligibility for benefits here in Sweden.

Remember, you only need to pay National Insurance contributions in the UK when you’re living in Sweden if the HMRC has issued you with a special certificate. This certificate can be used as evidence that you do not need to pay social security contributions in Sweden, according to the UK government. 

This situation, however, only applies if you’re temporarily living in Sweden and working for a UK employer, if you’re working on a ship or are cabin crew (and your home base is the UK), if you’re working in both Sweden and the UK or if you’re a civil servant working for the UK government and in the EU.

The UK government website has a great tool here you can use to find out which benefits you may be eligible for while living abroad, but here’s a breakdown of some that you may be able to claim while you’re living in Sweden.

Maternity Benefit

You can only claim UK maternity benefits in Sweden if you are working for a UK employer and paying Class 1 National Insurance.

Child Benefit

Generally, you can’t claim child benefits from the UK in Sweden, unless you’re claiming other benefits from the UK at the same time, then you may be able to.

Statutory sick pay

You can only claim UK sick pay if you are working for a UK employer while in Sweden.

Employment and Support Allowance

You may be able to get Employment and Support Allowance from the UK if you lived or worked in Sweden before January 1st 2021, but it will depend on your specific circumstances.

Carer’s Allowance

You can only get Carer’s Allowance if the person you care for gets a qualifying benefit from the UK and if you lived or worked in Sweden before January 1st 2021.

Bereavement Support Payment or Widowed Parent’s Allowance

You may be eligible to claim this type of benefit while living in Sweden, but it will depend on your individual circumstances, so you will have to contact the relevant UK authorities to find out.

Tax credits

You may be able to apply for certain UK tax credits if you are also claiming other benefits from the UK at the same time and you pay tax there or if you’re a cross-border worker.

Winter Fuel Payment 

If you have a genuine link with the UK, such as you have lived and worked in the country for most of your life, you might be able to get a Winter Fuel Payment in Sweden. You must be living in Sweden during the 3rd week of September immediately before the winter you’re claiming the Winter Fuel Payment for. You can set up your claim at the International Pension Centre to set up your claim.

Benefits you definitely can’t claim from the UK while living in Sweden include Job Seekers Allowance, and Income Support. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

READER QUESTIONS

Fact check: No, Sweden has not banned the import of books from the UK

Has Sweden banned the import of books from the UK? The short answer is no, but Brits who hope to send books, newspapers or magazines from the UK to Sweden may wrongly be told otherwise by their post office. Here’s why there’s confusion.

Published: 7 February 2022 16:35 CET
Updated: 9 February 2022 08:43 CET
a royal mail employee carrying parcels
Sweden still lets you post books from the UK to Sweden. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect the amended Royal Mail website which corrected its error.

Reader question: Hi The Local, a friend of mine was told in the UK that he could not send his new book to me, because Sweden has banned the import of books. Surely this can’t be true?

If you looked at the British postal service Royal Mail’s country page for Sweden before it was updated following The Local’s article on February 7th, you would be excused for thinking there’s a blanket ban on posting books or any kind of printed products to the Nordic country.

Indeed, before it was amended, under the sub-heading “Can I send it to Sweden?” it listed “printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans” among the prohibited items.

Screenshot of a Royal Mail webpage erroneously stating that “printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans” are banned for import to Sweden. Screenshot and highlight: The Local

The webpage was updated a day after The Local contacted the Royal Mail, who also confirmed to us that the original page was incorrect. A spokesperson apologised for the error and said that “we understand the need for these webpages to be up to date and accurate at all times”.

Before the information on the website was corrected, The Local also contacted the Swedish Customs Agency, who confirmed to us that you may still send books, newspapers and other printed products from the UK to Sweden.

“It is perfectly possible to send books to Sweden,” a spokesperson reassured us.

As far as the Swedish rules regarding imports of print products go, the only recent change is that foreign magazines are as of July 1st 2021 no longer exempt from VAT. They used to be exempt if their total value was less than 300 kronor, but new tax rules scrapped that exception.

Brexit of course also means that the UK is subject to the same customs rules as other non-EU states. This means that people based in Sweden may in some cases have to pay customs duty or VAT on items they receive from the UK, depending on a few different factors.

But neither of these changes affect the possibility of physically posting books to Sweden. In fact, the confusion seems to be the result of the Royal Mail publishing incorrect lists for several countries, including France and Germany, which also appear to have been fixed.

It is not clear how long these lists existed on the website or how they appeared there, but you can find people complaining in online forums as long ago as 2015 that they were wrongly told that importing books and magazines to their country from the UK was prohibited.

So again, in short: Sweden has not banned the import of books from the UK.

Many thanks to the reader who brought this issue to our attention. To get in touch with our editorial team if you have tips, feedback or questions about life in Sweden, email [email protected]. We may not be able to reply to every email, but we read them all and they help inform our coverage.

SHOW COMMENTS