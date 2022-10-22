Are Sweden’s disappearing speed cameras inside Russian homemade drones?

In a film published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, a Russian drone that crashed in Ukraine is taken apart. In it sits a Canon camera attached with velcro to a small steel plate, the same model of the missing Swedish speed cameras, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet reports.

The Swedish security police have said they are aware of the information circulating about the connection between the speed camera thefts and the Russian home-built drones.

“But we have no opportunity to go into more detail or talk about our intelligence work”, Fredrik Hultgren-Friberg, press spokesperson at Swedish Security Service (Säpo), told Aftonbladet.

A total of around one hundred cameras around the country have been stolen in recent months, according to the Swedish Transport Administration.

On 27th August, eleven speed cameras disappeared between Tierp and Hargshamn. Three days later, on 30th August, Aftonbladet reported that nearly 50 speed cameras had been stolen in the Stockholm area.

Last week, at least three speed cameras were stolen along the E16 between Hofors and Falun, according to Aftonbladet and two more were reported stolen in Hedemora, according to newspaper Södra Dalarnes Tidning. The recent thefts are being investigated by the police in Dalarna and Gästrikland.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, the home-built Russian drones have been involved in numerous attacks against Ukraine. Despite the relatively simple and amateur construction, they have been successfully used to scout and locate Ukrainian defence positions. They are also said to have been used to find targets for artillery.

Hans Liwång from the Swedish Defence University told Sveriges Radio that it is unlikely that the Swedish speed cameras have ended up in Russian drones. But he said he does believe that organised criminals have noticed the need for them, and that this may be why they have been on a looting spree.

Either way, it will cost a lot of money to replace the speeds cameras, as each one is worth around 250,000 Swedish kroner.