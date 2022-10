A new right-wing government, backed by the far-right nationalist Sweden Democrats, has taken power, promising to enact a host of migration policy reforms aimed at cutting migration.

How do you, as a foreigner in Sweden, feel about this government and these reforms?

Are they positive or negative? Do they make you feel more or less welcome? Have they affected your future plans to live in Sweden? Let us know in this survey, or access the form by pressing the button below.