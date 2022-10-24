Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Justice minister says anonymous witnesses needed ‘to break culture of omerta’

Sweden’s new justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, has defended the government’s plans to allow witnesses to testify anonymously in court, and to give police greater possibilities to listen in to criminals’ phone calls.

“One thing is for certain: if we carry on doing what we’ve done up until now we won’t manage to turn around this development,” he told state broadcaster SVT on Sunday evening. “We need to break down this enormously destructive culture of omerta, which means that people no longer dare to talk to police or prosecutors. We need to give police the possibility to listen into possible criminals before the crime has been committed.”

Swedish vocab: tystnadskultur – culture of silence/culture of omerta

Removing patients’ right to a translator ‘not possible’: health minister

Sweden’s new health minister has told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper that one of the key provisions of the four-party agreement to form Sweden’s government – taking away patients’ right to a state-financed translator – is impossible under current patient safety and equality legislation.

In the so-called Tidö Agreement, the government agreed to limit the right to a translator.

“That would break several strict laws on patient safety and equality in healthcare,” Acko Ankarberg, Sweden’s new health minister told the newspaper. “Patient safety is a foundation stone in healthcare, and under current laws there’s little chance of an inquiry coming forward with such a proposal.”

Swedish vocab: en grundbult – a foundation stone (literally “foundation bolt”)

Are Sweden’s disappearing speed cameras inside Russian homemade drones?

Around one hundred speed cameras around Sweden have been stolen over the last few months, according to the Swedish Transport Administration. The same type of cameras have been seen in Russian homemade drones used in the war in Ukraine, which Swedish security service say they are aware of but cannot comment on.

In a film published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, a Russian drone that crashed in Ukraine is taken apart. In it sits a Canon camera attached with velcro to a small steel plate, the same model of the missing Swedish speed cameras, Sweden’s Aftonbladet newspaper reported.

The Swedish security police have said they are aware of the information circulating about the connection between the speed camera thefts and the Russian home-built drones.

“But we have no opportunity to go into more detail or talk about our intelligence work”, Fredrik Hultgren-Friberg, press spokesperson at the Swedish Security Service (Säpo), told Aftonbladet.

A total of around one hundred cameras around the country have been stolen in recent months, according to the Swedish Transport Administration.

Swedish vocab: en fartkamera – a speed camera

Four-metre King Cobra escapes from Stockholm zoo

A four-metre King Cobra escaped from Stockholm zoo on Saturday, and was at large for several hours until it was finally found hiding in the roof of the terrarium where the zoo keeps its tropical animals.

“It is extremely venomous and should not be on the loose,” Yvonne Nordlind, the zoo’s communications chief, told TT on Saturday evening.

By Sunday evening, the snake – now nicknamed “Houdini” – was still at large, with zookeepers laying out dead rats to try to lure it from its hideout.

Swedish vocab: giftig – poisonous