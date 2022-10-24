For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Justice minister backs anonymous witnesses, translators in healthcare, Swedish speed cameras in Russian drones, and a king cobra on the loose: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 24 October 2022 07:53 CEST
Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer. File photo. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
PM calls for 'permanent border controls', police lack evidence to seize rapper murder suspect, new Covid scenarios, Christmas train tickets, and more: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 21 October 2022 08:11 CEST
