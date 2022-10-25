Read news from:
WORKING IN SWEDEN

‘Hard to know your rights’: three quarters of foreigners in Sweden afraid of losing job

With Sweden's economy likely to dip into recession next year, more than three-quarters of respondents to a survey by The Local have said they are "slightly" or "extremely" worried about losing their jobs.

Published: 25 October 2022 14:53 CEST
A young adult looks for a job on the Swedish Employment Agency's home page. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Out of 53 respondents to our (highly unscientific) survey, 28 said they were “slightly worried” about losing their job and 13 “extremely worried”, with the remaining twelve saying they were not worried at all. 

Most of the foreign workers who weren’t worried either work in industries or companies expected to weather any downturn or have skills, such as IT programming, of which there is a shortage in Sweden. 

“I work in an area of IT that helps businesses reduce costs, so I expect my employer to be busier,” wrote Geoff, who lives in Stockholm. “I keep myself updated with the latest trending technologies,” added Sachin, who like Geoff works in IT. 

“My skills are needed in both Sweden and all over the world, and the company I work for can use my skills on those contracts,” said one American software engineer. 

Those who were more worried mainly worked in other fields.

One employee for a Swedish religious aid organisation said that a tenth of the staff had recently been made redundant, with a further 25 percent resigning in protest, and that he, as a result, now felt his position was insecure.  

What measures have people taken to make their financial positions more secure? 

There was a clear division among the survey’s respondents between those who have permanent residency, Swedish citizenship, or EU citizenship, and those who are employed in Sweden on a two-year work permit. 

“I am still waiting for my permanent residence permit,” said one. “There is a rule that requires you to be a permanent employee both at the time you apply and when the Migration Agency makes a decision. Current processing times are around six months and this creates a lot of uncertainties. If you lose your job while waiting for a decision, you will lose your right to permanent residence and it’s not clear how much time you will have to find a new job.” 

Although many of those on work permits were still members of an a-kassa, Sweden’s heavily subsidised unemployment insurance organisations, they said that they feared they would not receive the full benefits if they were made unemployed, as they risked being forced to leave Sweden. 

“If you are a permanent resident or citizen, the employee benefits from a-kassa and unemployment insurance is quite good,” one wrote. “But this doesn’t apply if you are on a temporary work permit. In that case, you will still have to leave the country in three months if you can’t find a new job and I am not sure if you can continue receiving unemployment benefits once your work permit expires.” 

A few respondents said that they had taken out additional insurance on top of their a-kassa membership, so they would replace their full salary if made redundant, while others said that they had joined the union in their workplace. 

However, a significant number of the respondents said they were relying mainly on their own private protection, with several saying they had reduced their spending to build up a cash buffer, others saying they had built up an investment portfolio. 

In addition, many said they constantly sought to improve their value as an employee through in-work skills training, working hard and making themselves indispensable. 

How did respondents rate the employment protection in Sweden? 

In general, respondents rated the system of employment protection in Sweden quite highly, with the 53 respondents rating it at seven out of ten, on a scale from “poor” to “excellent”. 

Source: Typeform/The Local

Strong employee rights and a fairly equal health system are important elements of Sweden’s system,” wrote one respondent approvingly, while another said it was a comfort to know that “there is a process that is more or less in your favour”. 

Several respondents added, however, that the system was confusing and difficult to navigate for foreigners. 

“Coming from a country where employment laws are written to protect the employer, it’s hard to know all of your rights in Sweden, said one, while another said the employment protection laws were “hard to navigate as an immigrant”. 

Some questioned how useful Sweden’s unions were when employers were abusing the system, with the charity employee saying he was “not impressed with the Swedish union model” on the basis of his experience. 

“The effectiveness of the union depends too much on inexperienced, ineffective local staff, and unions do not have real teeth they can use in a case where an employer just ignores them,” he argued.

“As strange as it sounds, an employer that is not negotiating in good faith can just ignore and exhaust union demands and complaints. The union is reluctant to take things beyond sending written complaints to the employer. Even in cases where age discrimination occurs, the penalties are so small that claims are not worth pursuing.” 

Are foreigners planning on taking advantage of the new opportunities for retraining? 

Under new employment reforms which came into force in October, employees in Sweden are entitled to special loans for retraining courses, called omställningsstudiestödet. All employees can from this month apply for a loan for courses starting in January.

Nearly 70 percent of respondents said they would be interested in taking advantage of the new scheme. 

EXPLAINED: How can people overseas get an IT job in Sweden?

So you’ve got a degree in computer science, data analytics, or something similarly technical, you’re a new graduate or someone with a couple of years of work experience under your belt, and you fancy moving to Sweden to work. Where do you begin?

Published: 17 October 2022 11:29 CEST
EXPLAINED: How can people overseas get an IT job in Sweden?

Do I need a work permit to start working in Sweden?

If you’re from an EU/EEA country, you do not need a work permit to work in Sweden.

If you’re from a country outside the EU/EEA, you will need work and residence permits in hand before you can start your career in Sweden. You must apply for and be granted a work permit before you can enter Sweden – and you shouldn’t quit your job as soon as you submit the online application for a work permit, because the application process can be a lengthy one.

The work permit is secured through proof of employment – a signed contract – and so you must find a job before you submit your work permit application.

If you are already in Sweden and have just completed an advanced degree – master’s level or higher – then you may apply for a job-seeking visa, which will allow you to look for a job in Sweden without having to leave the country.

How do IT consultants and other tech workers end up getting jobs in Sweden? 

Perhaps the majority of IT workers who come from India to work in Sweden initially come to Sweden as employees for the big Indian and global IT consultancies, such as Infosys, TCS, or Wipro, Accenture, Deloitte, or IBM. 

Once they are in Sweden, they then get hired by a local Swedish company to work. 

Others come to study for Masters degrees in Sweden at universities such as the KTH Royal Institute of Technology, and then get hired at Swedish university job fairs such as the KTH Armada, or by searching for jobs while in Sweden on an after-studies visa. 

Finally, more skilled programmers and other skilled workers are hired directly by Swedish employers either from their home country, or while working in another country in the EU. 

So, where do I begin my job search?

LinkedIn is a popular job advertising tool in Sweden. Start by brushing up your profile with a new display picture, updating your previous work experience and your various skills and certifications, and write a short and snappy summary for the top of your profile.

Once your profile is up to date, you can use LinkedIn’s job search tool to search through the positions being advertised by employers. The website will show you jobs that match keywords on your profile, but you can also customise search parameters to show you openings in specific cities, companies, or job titles.

Often Swedish employers will search LinkedIn for specific programming skills or experience where it is hard to fine employees in Sweden. 

“In current trend, companies reach out to eligible candidates through LinkedIn for niche technology requirements,” says Prashant Shukla, an IT consultant from India. “In my experience, Swedish employers aren’t actively looking for people from a particular nationality, but for the skills required for the companies or projects.” 

Sometimes the bigger Swedish companies will actively recruit from countries such as India. 

“I found my job in IKEA from India without coming to Sweden and we are actively recruiting in India and for relocation as well,” said Rajeev Jain,” an IT specialist from India.
 
Ripudaman Singh, an IT specialist at Cap Gemini based in Sweden, said he had recently heard of major accounting firms such as KPMG and Deloitte hiring people directly in India to work in Sweden. 

Are there any governmental job search platforms?

Yes! You can continue your search on Platsbanken, the Swedish Public Employment Service’s job search platform. Jobs as system developers and programmers seem to be among the most popularly published ones on the platform, giving you plenty of open positions to browse through. The positions will link you to a job post on the employer’s website, where you will submit your application.

And according to a list of the most in-demand workers published in March this year by the Migration Agency, data scientists, IT specialists and IT security specialists, software and system developers, and system product analysts and IT architects are all highly sought after.

Where else can I search for jobs?

Jobb.blocket lets you browse through jobs listings across Sweden, and you can narrow your search by job title, location, and contract type (full-time/part-time/project-based).

Jobbland boasts more than 75,000 open job listings for you to search through.

Finally, NyTeknik is the place to search for tech jobs. It is owned by NyTeknik, a Swedish tech newspaper, and lists tech openings from all around Sweden.

Can I apply directly to tech companies?

If you have a dream company in mind, you can head to their website to see if they have any job openings listed. If you don’t see any openings and your heart is set on working for x company, you can reach out directly to see if they will accept an open application and keep your information on hand for any future openings.

I’m a student – how do I make sure I graduate with a job?

One great way to get your foot in the door is to complete an internship during your studies. This will give an employer an opportunity to get to know you as a potential employee – and ideally, you’ll earn some money during your internship as well.

Another option is to do your master’s thesis with a company. Lots of large companies in Sweden partner with universities to have students carry out research on their behalf. Your department should alert you of any such opportunities, otherwise “master thesis project” and “examensarbete” are useful search terms for tracking down such opportunities. You will be paid for your research, and you may even have a job offer waiting for you when your programme is completed.

