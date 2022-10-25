Read news from:
SWEDISH HISTORY

Lost 17th-century warship found in Sweden

Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister vessel of the iconic 17th-century warship "Vasa", which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks said on Monday.

Published: 25 October 2022 07:41 CEST
Lost 17th-century warship found in Sweden
The Äpplet shipwreck. Picture shows a cannon hole. Photo: Jim Hansson, Vrak/SMTM/TT

Launched in 1629, “Äpplet” (The Apple) was built by the same shipbuilder as the famed 69-metre (225-foot) “Vasa”, which is now on display in Stockholm after being salvaged in the 1960s.

“Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” said Jim Hansson, maritime archaeologist at the museum.

The huge shipwreck was discovered in December 2021 in a strait off the island of Vaxholm just outside the capital, Stockholm, according to the museum.

Hansson said the construction and the dimensions seemed “very familiar” to them, sparking hope it could be one of Vasa’s sister ships.

While parts of the ship’s sides had fallen off, the hull was preserved up to the lower gundeck, and the parts that had fallen off showed gunports on two levels.

A more thorough survey of the wreck was carried out in the spring of 2022, which revealed ship details that had previously only been seen on the Vasa.

The museum said technical details as well as measurements and wood samples confirmed that it was “indeed Äpplet, Vasa’s sister ship.”

In 2019, the same museum reported the discovery of two other warships in the same area.

Archaeologists at the time believed that one of them could have been Äpplet, but further investigations showed that those vessels instead were two medium-sized warships from 1648 — named “Apollo” and “Maria”.

Marine archeaologists Patrik Höglund and Jim Hansson with part of the salvaged Äpplet wreck.
Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Key puzzle piece

“With ‘Äpplet’, we can add another key piece of the puzzle in the development of Swedish shipbuilding,” Hansson said, adding that this enabled researchers to study the differences between Äpplet and Vasa.

“This will help us understand how the large warships evolved, from the unstable Vasa to seaworthy behemoths that could control the Baltic Sea — a decisive factor in Sweden’s emergence as a great power in the 1600s,” Patrik Hoglund, another maritime archeologist at the museum, said.

Named after one of Sweden’s kings, “Vasa” was originally meant to serve as a symbol of Sweden’s military might but instead capsized after sailing just over 1,000 metres.

It was salvaged in 1961 and is currently on display at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm, one of Sweden’s most popular tourist spots.

According to the museum, the designer of both ships, Hein Jakobsson, realised that Vasa’s proportions could lead to instability even before she was launched and therefore built Äpplet wider than her ill-fated sister.

In late 1658 the ship was no longer deemed seaworthy and was sunk the following year at Vaxholm.

Two other ships were also ordered from the same shipwright: Kronan (the Crown) and Scepter, and like Äpplet they also served in the Swedish navy and participated in naval battles.

The ships are believed to have been sunk on purpose after they were decommissioned.

SWEDISH HISTORY

New dinosaur finds in Sweden ‘completely rewrite history’

Researchers have uncovered some of the oldest fossils of large predatory dinosaurs ever found at an old clay quarry in the town of Billesholm in Skåne, southern Sweden.

Published: 13 October 2022 10:15 CEST
New dinosaur finds in Sweden 'completely rewrite history'

Four tons of fossil material has now been transported from Billesholm in northwestern Skåne to Uppsala University, bringing together a total of 8,000 individual finds made at the site over the last seven years, according to a report in the Sydsvenskan and Helsingborgs Dagblad newspapers.

“The fact that we had dinosaurs at the end of the Triassic period is not new, but having such large predatory dinosaurs, that’s completely unique,” paleontologist Martin Qvarnström from Uppsala University told TT newswire.

The dinosaurs in question are huge, he explained, adding that footprints indicate they could have been up to ten metres long.

“It completely rewrites history,” he said, “as now we have something more similar to what we see much later in dinosaur evolution.”

Researchers at the site have found remains of several previously undiscovered dinosaur species, which are up to 201 million years old.

Preliminary analysis suggests this could be one of the world’s oldest discoveries of large predatory dinosaurs from the latter part of the Triassic period.

Researchers working on dinosaur remains at an old clay quarry in Billesholm in Skåne. Photo: Uppsala universitet/TT

By the end of the Triassic period, dinosaurs had already existed for 30 million years, but not much is known about their early existence.

“Here, we have a very early ecosystem which is dinosaur-dominated, and we’re trying to understand why that is the case,” Qvarnström said. 

The researchers have discovered clear dinosaur footprints, as well as bones and fossilized dinosaur dung. Samples of fossilised trees, plants and invertebrates have also been collected.

The ambition is that the finds, taken together with samples from different layers of sediment from the site, can shed light on how the ecosystem functioned. This is possible due to the large amount of samples from the same area.

The finds were collected between 2015 and this year and will now be analysed, with the results published in scientific articles.

“We have material which will keep us busy for another ten years,” Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki, the paleontologist who led the dig at Billesholm, told Sydsvenskan and Helsingborgs Dagblad.

