For members
LEARNING SWEDISH
The seven stages of learning Swedish every foreigner goes through
Fear, shame and elation are just three of the emotions familiar to those of us trying to learn the language, says David Crouch.
Published: 25 October 2022 16:53 CEST
At stage six people start to go quiet when you arrive at social events because they're so sick of switching to English. Photo: Tina Axelsson/Imagebank Sweden
For members
LEARNING SWEDISH
Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Sweden
It's the season when the horrible bugs strike and have us all spluttering into a tissue, so here's the vocab you need to deal with coughs, colds and flu in Sweden.
Published: 5 October 2022 13:58 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments