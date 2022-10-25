Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Lost 17th-century warship found in Sweden

Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister vessel of the iconic 17th-century warship “Vasa”, which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks said on Monday.

Launched in 1629, “Äpplet” (The Apple) was built by the same shipbuilder as the famed 69-metre (225-foot) “Vasa”, which is now on display in Stockholm after being salvaged in the 1960s.

“Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” said Jim Hansson, maritime archaeologist at the museum.

The huge shipwreck was discovered in December 2021 in a strait off the island of Vaxholm just outside the capital, Stockholm, according to the museum.

Hansson said the construction and the dimensions seemed “very familiar” to them, sparking hope it could be one of Vasa’s sister ships.

While parts of the ship’s sides had fallen off, the hull was preserved up to the lower gundeck, and the parts that had fallen off showed gunports on two levels.

A more thorough survey of the wreck was carried out in the spring of 2022, which revealed ship details that had previously only been seen on the Vasa.

The museum said technical details as well as measurements and wood samples confirmed that it was “indeed Äpplet, Vasa’s sister ship.”

Swedish vocab: kanondäck – gundeck

Sweden Democrats lose power in their flagship municipality

The far-right Sweden Democrats have unexpectedly lost control of the municipality in Sölvesborg, the hometown of party leader Jimmie Åkesson, after their Moderate allies switched sides.

Kith Mårtensson, the group leader of the local Moderates, said her party had decided to switch allegiance and instead form a coalition with the Social Democrats, Centre, and Sol parties, after a “severe worsening in the climate of dialogue” between their party and the Sweden Democrats.

The far-right party, which first won control of the municipality after the 2018 election, managed to increase its share of the vote by nearly 10 percentage points in September, giving the party a total 39 percent of the vote.

Louise Erixon, who has served as the town’s Sweden Democrat mayor since 2018 and who is Åkesson’s ex-partner and the mother of his son, said she was “totally dumbfounded” by the news, which she said had “taken her by surprise”.

Swedish vocab: mallös – dumb/dumbfounded

‘Could take weeks’ to catch cobra escaped at Stockholm zoo

Houdini, the king cobra from Skansen zoo, was on the loose for another day and night on Monday, with the head of the Skansen Akvariet aquarium warning that it “could take weeks” to recover the slithering escape artist.

The search team gave up their hunt for the night at 8pm on Monday, with personnel laying out lines of flour in the hope that the snake would cross them in the night leave a trail to its hiding place.

Jonas Wahlström, the aquarium’s manager, said that the the snake’s escape could relate to the new low energy light bulbs installed, which are less hot, allowing the snake to escape through the light fittings without burning itself.

“It could take a few weeks” to find the snake, he said.

Swedish vocab: energisnål – low energy (literally “energy miserly”)

Man seized for stealing Swedish speed cameras

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection to the large-scale theft of speed cameras across Sweden, and is being held in pre-trial custody on charges of “handling stolen goods” the Norrtälje Tidning newspaper has reported.

The thefts were committed up until October 21st in Norrtälje and several other places in Stockholm county.

According to the Swedish transport Administration, up to 150 cameras have been stolen across Sweden in recent months. The same type of cameras have been found in drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Swedish vocab: häleri – handling stolen goods