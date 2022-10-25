For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Vasa's sister ship discovered, SD lose power in flagship town, man held for stealing speed cameras, and Stockholm snake could be on loose "for weeks": find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 25 October 2022 07:27 CEST
A speed camera in Sweden. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Justice minister backs anonymous witnesses, translators in healthcare, Swedish speed cameras in Russian drones, and a king cobra on the loose: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 24 October 2022 07:53 CEST
