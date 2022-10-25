Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Vasa's sister ship discovered, SD lose power in flagship town, man held for stealing speed cameras, and Stockholm snake could be on loose "for weeks": find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 25 October 2022 07:27 CEST
A speed camera in Sweden. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Lost 17th-century warship found in Sweden

Swedish maritime archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister vessel of the iconic 17th-century warship “Vasa”, which sank on its maiden voyage, the Swedish Museum of Wrecks said on Monday.

Launched in 1629, “Äpplet” (The Apple) was built by the same shipbuilder as the famed 69-metre (225-foot) “Vasa”, which is now on display in Stockholm after being salvaged in the 1960s.

“Our pulses raced when we saw how similar the wreck was to Vasa,” said Jim Hansson, maritime archaeologist at the museum.

The huge shipwreck was discovered in December 2021 in a strait off the island of Vaxholm just outside the capital, Stockholm, according to the museum.

Hansson said the construction and the dimensions seemed “very familiar” to them, sparking hope it could be one of Vasa’s sister ships.

While parts of the ship’s sides had fallen off, the hull was preserved up to the lower gundeck, and the parts that had fallen off showed gunports on two levels.

A more thorough survey of the wreck was carried out in the spring of 2022, which revealed ship details that had previously only been seen on the Vasa.

The museum said technical details as well as measurements and wood samples confirmed that it was “indeed Äpplet, Vasa’s sister ship.”

Swedish vocab: kanondäck – gundeck

Sweden Democrats lose power in their flagship municipality

The far-right Sweden Democrats have unexpectedly lost control of the municipality in Sölvesborg, the hometown of party leader Jimmie Åkesson, after their Moderate allies switched sides.

Kith Mårtensson, the group leader of the local Moderates, said her party had decided to switch allegiance and instead form a coalition with the Social Democrats, Centre, and Sol parties, after a “severe worsening in the climate of dialogue” between their party and the Sweden Democrats. 

The far-right party, which first won control of the municipality after the 2018 election, managed to increase its share of the vote by nearly 10 percentage points in September, giving the party a total 39 percent of the vote. 

Louise Erixon, who has served as the town’s Sweden Democrat mayor since 2018 and who is Åkesson’s ex-partner and the mother of his son, said she was “totally dumbfounded” by the news, which she said had “taken her by surprise”. 

Swedish vocab: mallös – dumb/dumbfounded 

‘Could take weeks’ to catch cobra escaped at Stockholm zoo

Houdini, the king cobra from Skansen zoo, was on the loose for another day and night on Monday, with the head of the Skansen Akvariet aquarium warning that it “could take weeks” to recover the slithering escape artist. 

The search team gave up their hunt for the night at 8pm on Monday, with personnel laying out lines of flour in the hope that the snake would cross them in the night leave a trail to its hiding place.

Jonas Wahlström, the aquarium’s manager, said that the the snake’s escape could relate to the new low energy light bulbs installed, which are less hot, allowing the snake to escape through the light fittings without burning itself.

“It could take a few weeks” to find the snake, he said.

Swedish vocab: energisnål – low energy (literally “energy miserly”) 

Man seized for stealing Swedish speed cameras 

A man in his twenties has been arrested in connection to the large-scale theft of speed cameras across Sweden, and is being held in pre-trial custody on charges of “handling stolen goods” the Norrtälje Tidning newspaper has reported. 

The thefts were committed up until October 21st in Norrtälje and several other places in Stockholm county. 

According to the Swedish transport Administration, up to 150 cameras have been stolen across Sweden in recent months. The same type of cameras have been found in drones used by Russian forces in Ukraine. 

Swedish vocab: häleri – handling stolen goods

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Justice minister backs anonymous witnesses, translators in healthcare, Swedish speed cameras in Russian drones, and a king cobra on the loose: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 24 October 2022 07:53 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Justice minister says anonymous witnesses needed ‘to break culture of omerta’ 

Sweden’s new justice minister, Gunnar Strömmer, has defended the government’s plans to allow witnesses to testify anonymously in court, and to give police greater possibilities to listen in to criminals’ phone calls. 

“One thing is for certain: if we carry on doing what we’ve done up until now we won’t manage to turn around this development,” he told state broadcaster SVT on Sunday evening. “We need to break down this enormously destructive culture of omerta, which means that people no longer dare to talk to police or prosecutors. We need to give police the possibility to listen into possible criminals before the crime has been committed.” 

Swedish vocab: tystnadskultur – culture of silence/culture of omerta

Removing patients’ right to a translator ‘not possible’: health minister 

Sweden’s new health minister has told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper that one of the key provisions of the four-party agreement to form Sweden’s government – taking away patients’ right to a state-financed translator – is impossible under current patient safety and equality legislation. 

In the so-called Tidö Agreement, the government agreed to limit the right to a translator. 

“That would break several strict laws on patient safety and equality in healthcare,” Acko Ankarberg, Sweden’s new health minister told the newspaper. “Patient safety is a foundation stone in healthcare, and under current laws there’s little chance of an inquiry coming forward with such a proposal.” 

Swedish vocab: en grundbult – a foundation stone (literally “foundation bolt”) 

Are Sweden’s disappearing speed cameras inside Russian homemade drones?

Around one hundred speed cameras around Sweden have been stolen over the last few months, according to the Swedish Transport Administration. The same type of cameras have been seen in Russian homemade drones used in the war in Ukraine, which Swedish security service say they are aware of but cannot comment on.

In a film published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, a Russian drone that crashed in Ukraine is taken apart. In it sits a Canon camera attached with velcro to a small steel plate, the same model of the missing Swedish speed cameras, Sweden’s Aftonbladet newspaper reported. 

The Swedish security police have said they are aware of the information circulating about the connection between the speed camera thefts and the Russian home-built drones.

“But we have no opportunity to go into more detail or talk about our intelligence work”, Fredrik Hultgren-Friberg, press spokesperson at the Swedish Security Service (Säpo), told Aftonbladet.

A total of around one hundred cameras around the country have been stolen in recent months, according to the Swedish Transport Administration.

Swedish vocab: en fartkamera – a speed camera

Four-metre King Cobra escapes from Stockholm zoo 

A four-metre King Cobra escaped from Stockholm zoo on Saturday, and was at large for several hours until it was finally found hiding in the roof of the terrarium where the zoo keeps its tropical animals. 

“It is extremely venomous and should not be on the loose,” Yvonne Nordlind, the zoo’s communications chief, told TT on Saturday evening.  

By Sunday evening, the snake – now nicknamed “Houdini” – was still at large, with zookeepers laying out dead rats to try to lure it from its hideout. 

Swedish vocab: giftig – poisonous 

