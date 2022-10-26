The bumper list of our best stories to help you learn Swedish

Tip, tricks and tools
Learning a new language in a foreign country can be tricky. Here are some tools, together with some tips and tricks, put together by The Local and some of our sponsors.
Whether you want to study in a classroom, or try and pick it up as you go, while watching TV, take a look at all the tools at your disposal:
- The ultimate guide to learning Swedish – The Local
- Your fastest route to learning Swedish
- The best podcasts for learning and perfecting your Swedish
- The app that teaches you Swedish while you watch TV
- Swedish TV: Watch these series to understand Swedish society
Vocabulary, phrases and grammar
A big part of learning a new language is expanding your vocabulary. Here’s a list of articles to read and tags to follow if you want to learn new Swedish words and phrases and impress the people around you with your extensive knowledge.
- Swedish Word of the Day This is a somewhat random, but always interesting, series of words and phrases together with the story of where they come from.
- Owls in the marsh? Nine animal idioms to level up your Swedish
- Six really short Swedish words that mean more than you think
- Why do so many Swedish slang words end in ‘is’? Dagis, knutis, mellis. What’s it all about?
- Lost in translation? Swedish words that don’t sound right in English.
- Sweden reveals 35 new words of the year – do you know what they mean?
- Our pick of the 36 new words which defined Sweden in 2021.
The right words for the right situation
Learning all the vocabulary and phrases around a certain place or situation is a useful way to round out your language skills. Check out this section to learn how to talk about your problems in Swedish.
- How to think in Swedish: tänka, tro or tycka?
- Go to the forest! Swedish phrases to use when you’re angry
- How to talk about family in Swedish
- Coughs, colds and flu: What to say and do if you fall sick in Sweden
- The Swedish words you need to understand Sweden’s cost of living crisis
- The must-have vocab for buying a flat or house in Sweden
- Swedish vocabulary: How to talk about the political crisis like a Swede
- The schoolyard slang you will need to understand your half-Swedish kids
- Ten essential words that explain Christmas in Sweden
- Election vocabulary: How to talk about politics like a Swede
- #AdventCalendar: Sweden’s many, many, many words for snow (thelocal.se)
- 13 Swedish words we’ve learned during the coronavirus outbreak (thelocal.se)
- These new Swedish words perfectly describe life in the time of corona (thelocal.se)
Cultural experiences
It can be daunting to navigate life while trying to speak and understand a new language. Learning from others’ experiences is a great help on your journey to become a fluent speaker.
