NATO

Foreign Minister: Sweden to address Turkey’s concerns over Nato

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday the new government was committed to overcoming Turkey's objections to Sweden's historic bid to join Nato.

Published: 26 October 2022 16:23 CEST
Foreign Minister Tobias Billström speaking to press last week. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland tore up their long-standing policies of military non-alignment and asked to join the US-led military alliance.

The move has strong backing from most Nato members.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected, accusing the Nordic neighbours of harbouring Kurdish militants hostile to Ankara, especially supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“We will be able to fulfil the memorandum and its items. I’m quite sure of that,” Billström said of an agreement Sweden and Finland signed with Turkey in June designed to iron out the concerns.

Billström told AFP in an interview that Sweden backed the stance Turkey and the European Union have taken on the PKK.

He said the group was “terrorist through and through” and Sweden respected Turkey’s security concerns.

But the new top diplomat, who took office last week, also stressed, “It’s necessary to have a balance of freedom of expression.”

Kurdish groups in Sweden staged several demonstrations during the summer and waved PKK flags, which raised hackles in Turkey.

Under the deal with Turkey, Sweden and Finland have agreed to address Ankara’s requests for “terror suspects” to be deported or extradited.

‘In a legally safe way’

Billström said Stockholm would deliver on promises made but stressed this had to be done in “a legally safe way … in line with the constitution”.

In Sweden, if a suspect opposes his or her extradition, the objection must be examined by the Supreme Court, which can effectively block the government from granting the warrant.

In August, Stockholm authorised the first extradition to Turkey since the Madrid accord was reached but that case concerned fraud and not terrorism.

In late September, Swedish authorities lifted a ban on military exports to Turkey, another of Ankara’s demands.

Billström stressed there was “positive dialogue with Turkey”, noting that he and new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson would be visiting Ankara shortly.

Although Turkish officials have said their main concerns relate more to Sweden than Finland, Billström said he did not expect Helsinki to go ahead and join Nato without its neighbour.

“No, we don’t see any signs in that direction,” he said.

NATO

Turkey’s President ready for Nato talks with new Swedish PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted a request from Sweden's new prime minister to visit Turkey for talks aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to Stockholm and Helsinki's bids to join Nato, local media reported on Friday.

Published: 21 October 2022 16:16 CEST
Turkey's President ready for Nato talks with new Swedish PM

“Sweden’s new prime minister requested an appointment. I told our friends to ‘give an appointment.’… We will discuss these issues with him in our country,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by private NTV television on his plane back from Azerbaijan.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Thursday he was ready to head to Ankara to urge Turkey to back bids by his country’s bid to join the alliance.

Sweden and Finland earlier this year tore up their long-standing policies of non-alignment in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine and launched their bids to join the US-led military alliance.

The move has received strong backing from the vast majority of the alliance’s members but Erdogan has stalled the process over accusations the Nordic neighbours are havens for Kurdish militants hostile to Ankara.

Kristersson said he aimed to show the Turkish leader that Sweden and Finland “actually do what we promised” to fulfil a deal with Ankara to clear their path into Nato.

Erdogan said Ankara’s position remained unchanged, calling on Sweden and Finland to deliver “these terrorists” sought by Turkish authorities.

“Unless they are sent back to us, things will not work at the parliamentary stage,” he threatened.

Erdogan has accused both countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and for promoting “terrorism”.

