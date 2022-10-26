For members
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
SD's Nobel snub, a mayor left speechless, -15.4C in Lapland, and Indiska bankruptcy: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 26 October 2022 08:10 CEST
Karin Lindahl, the chief executive of the Indiska clothing chain. Photo: Alexandra Bengtsson/SvD/TT
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Vasa's sister ship discovered, SD lose power in flagship town, man held for stealing speed cameras, and Stockholm snake could be on loose "for weeks": find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 25 October 2022 07:27 CEST
