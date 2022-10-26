Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Sweden Democrat leader not invited to Nobel Prize celebrations

Jimmie Åkesson, the leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats has once again been denied an invitation to the lavish Nobel prize celebrations, despite his party’s crucial role backing Sweden’s new government.

The Nobel Foundation, which manages the funds which go to pay for five of the six Nobel prizes awarded by Sweden, has refused to invite Åkesson ever since his party entered parliament with 20 MPs in 2010, even though the leader of every party is invited to attend the formal dinner.

In a press release on Tuesday, the foundation said that it “saw no reason to revisit its decision” not to invite the Sweden Democrats’ leader to the celebrations.

Swedish vocab: att ompröva en beslut – to revisit a decision

Norrtälje mayor speechless on payrise

The Deputy Mayor of the Swedish town of Norrtälje was left speechless for 26 seconds when a television reporter asked him about the city council’s shock decision to increase councillors’ wages by an inflationary 27 percent.

The reporter said that just the increase in a councillor’s wage was equivalent to the entire salary of a healthcare assistant, and asked him if he couldn’t think of a better way to spend the money.

After his long silence, Staffan Tjörnhammar said “it’s always a question of priorities”.

The council on Tuesday evening said it was backing down on the wage hike, and would negotiate a lower pay rise among councillors.

“It all happened too quickly and I’ve come to the conclusion that it needs to be done again,” city mayor Bino Drummond wrote in a text message to the Aftonbladet newspaper.

You don’t need to speak Swedish to understand what’s happening in the video.

Swedish vocab: att göra om -– to redo something

Temperatures of -15.4C recorded in Northern Lapland

It’s finally starting to get properly cold in northern Sweden as the snow arrives uncharacteristically late. A temperature of -15.4C was recorded in Naimakka, at the northern tip of Lapland on Monday night, the coldest temperature yet recorded this winter.

On Thursday, it’s expected to snow in the mountains of Norrland, with rain over the lowlands.

Swedish vocab: kylan – “the cold” (cold weather)

Indiska clothing chain declared bankrupt

Indiska, a Swedish high-street clothing chain specialising in flowery dresses often made in India, has declared bankruptcy, the Dagens Industri newspaper reported on Tuesday.

In a press release, the company said that the Swedish Tax Agency had refused to allow the company to go into reconstuction and instead forced it into bankruptcy.