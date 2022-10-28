Read news from:
Iranian ambassador refused invite to Stockholm Nobel Prize banquet

The organisers of the Nobel Prize ceremony on Friday declared Iran's ambassador was not welcome at the glittering event in December, just days after issuing a similar snub to Russia and Belarus.

Published: 28 October 2022 16:17 CEST
Guests at the Nobel Banquet at Stockholm City Hall in 2019. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

“Given the serious and escalating situation… Iran’s ambassador should not be invited to the Nobel Prize award ceremony”, the Nobel Foundation said in a statement, referring to Tehran’s brutal crackdown on widespread protests.

“For several decades, the Nobel Foundation’s starting point has been to invite all countries with diplomatic representation in Sweden (to)… celebrate the laureates’ contributions to science, literature and peace.”

However, earlier this week it announced that the envoys for Russia and Belarus would not be invited due to the war in Ukraine, nor would the leader of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats party.

The foundation said it had “decided to follow the Swedish and European diplomatic policy of not inviting Russia and Belarus because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“Although Sweden and other European countries do not yet have any corresponding diplomatic policy regarding Iran, the issue is still evolving and we believe that… Iran’s ambassador should not be invited”.

The glitzy bash is held each year in Stockholm on December 10 when laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics receive their awards from King Carl XVI Gustaf, followed by a gala banquet for around 1,200 guests.

A separate ceremony is held in Oslo on the same day for the Peace Prize laureate.

Former Fed chief Ben Bernanke wins Sweden’s Nobel Economics prize

A trio that included Ben Bernanke, former head of the US Federal Reserve, on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for research on banking's role in avoiding collapses during financial crises.

Published: 10 October 2022 13:00 CEST
Bernanke, together with Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig, were honoured for having “significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises, as well as how to regulate financial markets,” the jury said.

“Their analyses have been of great practical importance in regulating financial markets and dealing with financial crises,” it added.

Bernanke, 68, the chair of the US Federal Reserve between 2006 and 2014, was highlighted for his analysis of “the worst economic crisis in modern history” — the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Diamond, a professor at the University of Chicago born in 1953, and Dybvig, 67, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, were in turn honoured for showing how “banks offer an optimal solution” for channelling savings to investments by acting as an intermediary.

The pair also showed how these institutions were vulnerable to so called banks runs.

“If a large number of savers simultaneously run to the bank to withdraw their money, the rumour may become a self-fulfilling prophecy — a bank run occurs and the bank collapses,” the Nobel Committee said.

The committee added that this dangerous dynamic can be avoided by governments providing deposit insurance and giving banks a life-line by becoming a lender of last resort.

“The laureates’ insights have improved our ability to avoid both serious crises and expensive bailouts,” Tore Ellingsen, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said.

“In a nutshell, the theory says that banks can be tremendously useful but they are only guaranteed to be stable if they are properly regulated”, he added.

Of all the Nobels, the economics prize has the fewest number of female winners, just two since it was first awarded in 1969 — Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019.

‘False Nobel’

The economics prize, set up by the Swedish central bank, was the only award absent from the original five created by scientist Alfred Nobel, sometimes earning it the moniker of “false Nobel”.

But like the other prizes it comes with a medal and an award sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (around $900,000).

The winners will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

Last year, the honour went jointly to Canada’s David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist and Dutch-American Guido Imbens for research that “revolutionised” empirical work in their field and brought better understanding of how labour markets work.

The Economics Prize also closes this year’s Nobel season which on Friday saw the Peace Prize handed out to Russian rights group Memorial, Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties which is documenting “Russian war crimes” against the Ukrainian people and detained activist Ales Bialiatski of Belarus.

On Thursday the literature nod went to French author Annie Ernaux.

The Medicine Prize kicked off the season, going to Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who discovered Neanderthal DNA and the previously unknown Denisova hominin.

The Physics Prize then honoured Alain Aspect of France, Austria’s Anton Zeilinger and John Clauser of the United States for their discoveries in the field of quantum entanglement.

Another trio, Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless of the United States together with Morten Meldal of Denmark won the Chemistry Prize, for their work on so called click chemistry.

