NATO

Nato chief to visit Turkey to discuss Sweden’s Nato bid

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey on November 4th for talks on Finland and Sweden's nearly completed process to join the military alliance, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 12:50 CEST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a press conference at the end of a two-day meeting of the alliance's Defence Ministers at the Nato headquarters in Brussels on October 13, 2022. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP

Stoltenberg is due to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has warned his country will not give a nod to the two countries’ memberships until “the promises they made were kept”.

Erdogan has accused Finland and Sweden in particular of providing shelter to outlawed Kurdish militants deemed “terrorists” by Ankara.

In June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland struck a deal which included provisions on extraditions and sharing of information.

The two Nordic nations earlier this year ditched their longstanding policies of non-alignment, asking to join Nato because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how it reshaped Europe’s security.

Stoltenberg on Wednesday announced plans to visit Turkey while praising the “close contact” Stockholm and Helsinki now had with Ankara “at all levels”. He said: “I will go to… Istanbul to meet with President Erdogan in the near future myself.”
Erdogan has also accepted a request from Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to visit Turkey as Stockholm struggles to overcome Ankara’s blocking of its Nato bid.

The Turkish official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the visit was likely to take place on November 8th. A spokeswoman for Kristersson could not confirm the date. “We’re working on it,” she said.

Erdogan said during a telephone call with the Swedish premier this week that Turkey “stands ready to advance the bilateral relations with the Swedish government in all areas”.

Nato accession is a priority for Sweden’s new right-wing government.

Foreign Minister: Sweden to address Turkey’s concerns over Nato

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Tuesday the new government was committed to overcoming Turkey's objections to Sweden's historic bid to join Nato.

Published: 26 October 2022 16:23 CEST
After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland tore up their long-standing policies of military non-alignment and asked to join the US-led military alliance.

The move has strong backing from most Nato members.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected, accusing the Nordic neighbours of harbouring Kurdish militants hostile to Ankara, especially supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“We will be able to fulfil the memorandum and its items. I’m quite sure of that,” Billström said of an agreement Sweden and Finland signed with Turkey in June designed to iron out the concerns.

Billström told AFP in an interview that Sweden backed the stance Turkey and the European Union have taken on the PKK.

He said the group was “terrorist through and through” and Sweden respected Turkey’s security concerns.

But the new top diplomat, who took office last week, also stressed, “It’s necessary to have a balance of freedom of expression.”

Kurdish groups in Sweden staged several demonstrations during the summer and waved PKK flags, which raised hackles in Turkey.

Under the deal with Turkey, Sweden and Finland have agreed to address Ankara’s requests for “terror suspects” to be deported or extradited.

‘In a legally safe way’

Billström said Stockholm would deliver on promises made but stressed this had to be done in “a legally safe way … in line with the constitution”.

In Sweden, if a suspect opposes his or her extradition, the objection must be examined by the Supreme Court, which can effectively block the government from granting the warrant.

In August, Stockholm authorised the first extradition to Turkey since the Madrid accord was reached but that case concerned fraud and not terrorism.

In late September, Swedish authorities lifted a ban on military exports to Turkey, another of Ankara’s demands.

Billström stressed there was “positive dialogue with Turkey”, noting that he and new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson would be visiting Ankara shortly.

Although Turkish officials have said their main concerns relate more to Sweden than Finland, Billström said he did not expect Helsinki to go ahead and join Nato without its neighbour.

“No, we don’t see any signs in that direction,” he said.

