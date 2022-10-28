Read news from:
SWEDEN AND FINLAND

Sweden and Finland will ‘complete journey into Nato together’

The prime ministers of Sweden and Finland have reiterated their countries' commitment to join the Nato security alliance together, despite the greater obstacles faced by Sweden in winning Turkey's acceptance.

Published: 28 October 2022 16:52 CEST
Finalnd's prime minister Sanna Marin and Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson hold a joint press conference at the Villa Bjälbo in Helsingfors, Helsinki. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

“We will complete this journey together, and move in lockstep, just as we have the whole time,” Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson said during a visit to his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin in Helsinki. 

“It is extremely important for us that Finland and Sweden join Nato in lockstep, just as we have done in this process up until now,” Marin said after the two met at the Villa Bjälbo in the city. “Our membership is going to make the whole Alliance stronger.” 

During his visit, Kristersson also met Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö, who has also played an important role in bringing Sweden and Finland into the alliance. 

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin met her Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson at the Kesaranta prime minister official residence in Helsinki. Photo: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/AP/TT

The AFP newswire reported on Friday that Kristersson is expected to meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on November 8th to discuss Sweden’s moves to fulfil the demands of the trilateral agreement the three countries struck in June. 

Turkey and Hungary are the only two of Nato’s 30 members who have not yet ratified Sweden and Finland’s entry to the security alliance. 

After the meeting, Kristersson thanked Marin for a productive meeting, saying that he looked forward to continued cooperation “on our mutual security”, as well as on “forests, climate, energy, and other issues which will determine Europe’s competitiveness”. 

NATO

Nato chief to visit Turkey to discuss Sweden’s Nato bid

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg will visit Turkey on November 4th for talks on Finland and Sweden's nearly completed process to join the military alliance, a Turkish official told AFP on Friday.

Published: 28 October 2022 12:50 CEST
Stoltenberg is due to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has warned his country will not give a nod to the two countries’ memberships until “the promises they made were kept”.

Erdogan has accused Finland and Sweden in particular of providing shelter to outlawed Kurdish militants deemed “terrorists” by Ankara.

In June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland struck a deal which included provisions on extraditions and sharing of information.

The two Nordic nations earlier this year ditched their longstanding policies of non-alignment, asking to join Nato because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how it reshaped Europe’s security.

Stoltenberg on Wednesday announced plans to visit Turkey while praising the “close contact” Stockholm and Helsinki now had with Ankara “at all levels”. He said: “I will go to… Istanbul to meet with President Erdogan in the near future myself.”
Erdogan has also accepted a request from Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to visit Turkey as Stockholm struggles to overcome Ankara’s blocking of its Nato bid.

The Turkish official, who wished to remain anonymous, said the visit was likely to take place on November 8th. A spokeswoman for Kristersson could not confirm the date. “We’re working on it,” she said.

Erdogan said during a telephone call with the Swedish premier this week that Turkey “stands ready to advance the bilateral relations with the Swedish government in all areas”.

Nato accession is a priority for Sweden’s new right-wing government.

