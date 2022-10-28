Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish PM in Helsinki, power price and fuel subsidies announced, and Swedes pessimistic about personal finances: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 28 October 2022 08:30 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
A dog waits outside a branch of the LIDL low cost supermarket in Stockholm. Photo: Hasse Holmberg/TT

Sweden’s new prime minister to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki 

Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson is to meet Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki on Friday in his first bilateral meetings with another national leader. 

It is traditional for the two countries’ prime ministers to meet as soon as possible after one of them is replaced. Accordingly, Sanna Marin’s first foreign visit after taking power in 2019 was to meet the then Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven in Stockholm. 

The two leaders will discuss the two countries’ bilateral relationships, Nato membership, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a press message from the Finnish government. 

Swedish vocab: således – accordingly 

Sweden’s new government announces 55bn kronor power price subsidy

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch have announced their long awaited plan for so-called “high-cost protection” for those hit by high power prices.

The compensation for high power bills will be paid out only in energy price zones 3 and 4 in southern Sweden, they said in a press conference in Thursday, a limit that was not part of the programme outlined by the parties during the election campaign. 

“We welcome the announcement from Svenska kraftnät today as a response to the assignment they were given in the middle of August,” Energy Minister Ebba Busch said. 

“This is an energy subsidy which can help lessen the burden for all energy users – households and companies, but also organisations – which does not stimulate increased usage, as that would risk pushing up prices further.”

Busch emphasised the fact that the subsidy is also clearly aimed at those who are most affected, especially those living in southern Sweden.

At the press conference Lotta Medelius-Bredhe, General Director of Svenska kraftnät (the Swedish National Grid) said that the plan would return 55 billion kronor to five million energy customers in this area.

Swedish vocab: elstöd – electricity support

Swedish government and Sweden Democrats propose fuel tax cuts

The Swedish right-wing government and the Sweden Democrats have dedicated 6.7 billion kronor to tax cuts on fuel in a new budget, following up on election promises to lower petrol and diesel prices.

The proposed cuts would mean a decrease of one krona per litre at the pump from January 1st, 2023.

It consists of a further cut to the temporary energy tax cut on petrol and diesel which was already in place, meaning taxes on fuel will go down to 80 öre per litre, as well as a cut on VAT.

The Sweden Democrat economic spokesperson Oscar Sjöstedt said that the package of fuel cuts his party is proposing alongside the government includes three posts.

These are an increase in the travel rebate offered to those driving to work in their own car from 18.50 kronor to 25 kronor per 10km, a decrease of the “reduction obligation”, the rule that fossil fuels must be mixed with more expensive biofuels, to the minimum EU level (resulting in a 4-5 kronor price decrease per litre of fuel), and this 80 öre per litre fuel tax cut.

Swedish vocab: en sänkning – a reduction 

Swedes most pessimist in Europe over personal finances 

A new report from the research group GFK has found that people in Sweden are more pessimistic about their personal finances than people in any other country in the EU, with Swedes the most likely to be trying to limit spending, and the least likely to be making major purchases such as furniture and TVs. 

When it comes to grocery shopping, those with the highest incomes are the ones who are changing their buying habits the most, with those earning more than 200,000 kronor a year in household income, reducing grocery spending by between five and 9 percent. 

Even those on higher incomes are starting to shop in cheaper supermarkets, the report says .

Swedish vocab: dagligvaruhandeln – grocery shopping

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden 'to address Turkey's Nato concerns', China's Stockholm police station, EU approves snus buyout, Social Democrat leader backs migration crackdown: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 27 October 2022 08:26 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Sweden ‘to address Turkey’s concerns over Nato’

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said on Tuesday the new government was committed to overcoming Turkey’s objections to Sweden’s historic bid to join Nato.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Sweden and Finland tore up their long-standing policies of military non-alignment and asked to join the US-led military alliance.

The move has strong backing from most Nato members.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected, accusing the Nordic neighbours of harbouring Kurdish militants hostile to Ankara, especially supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

“We will be able to fulfil the memorandum and its items. I’m quite sure of that,” Billström said of an agreement Sweden and Finland signed with Turkey in June designed to iron out the concerns.

Billström told AFP in an interview that Sweden backed the stance Turkey and the European Union have taken on the PKK.

He said the group was “terrorist through and through” and Sweden respected Turkey’s security concerns.

But the new top diplomat, who took office last week, also stressed, “It’s necessary to have a balance of freedom of expression.”

Swedish vocab: uppfylla to fulfil

China accused of running an illegal police station in Stockholm 

Chinese police has been accused of running an illegal, unofficial police station in Stockholm which they used to force those suspected of crimes in China to return home for trial. 

According to the rights organisation Safeguard Defenders, the Stockholm station, run in a hotel in the west of Stockholm, is one of 50 international police offices operated by Chinese police in 30 counties. 

Peter Dahlin, the Swedish man who runs Safeguard Defenders, told TT that the report’s findings were entirely based on information publicly available in Chinese government sites, police sites, or in China’s official media. 

Dahlin, who previously ran the rights group China Action, was arrested in 2016 in Beijing, forced to confess to espionage on state TV and deported out of the country. 

According to the report the police centres are used to put pressure on exiled Chinese citizens.

Swedish vocab: påtryckning – pressure

EU approves buyout of Swedish Match tobacco company

The EU commission on Tuesday approved Philip Morris International’s purchase of smokeless tobacco company Swedish Match, after the Marlboro cigarette maker agreed to sell off a tobacco distribution business in Sweden.

With the green light from Brussels, Philip Morris passed a key hurdle as the US group looks to steer away from its traditional cigarette business.

To secure the $16 billion deal, Philip Morris International offered to divest SMD Logistics, an arm of Swedish Match that gave it “a de facto monopoly on distribution of tobacco and nicotine products in Sweden,” the EU’s antitrust enforcer said in a statement.

The transaction is not yet final, and Philip Morris increased its offer for Swedish Match on October 20th in order to win over investor holdouts.

Swedish vocab: ett uppköp – a buyout/acquisition

Social Democrat leader backs Sweden’s harsh new immigration policies

The leader of Sweden’s Social Democrat opposition has backed the harsh new policies on crime and immigration included in the new government’s programme, and even signalled openness to the much-criticised begging ban.

In an interview with the Expressen newspaper, Magdalena Andersson said her party was absolutely agreed on the need for a stricter immigration policy for Sweden, going so far as to take credit for the Social Democrats for the illiberal shift.

“There is absolutely no question that we need a strict set of migration laws,” she told the Expressen newspaper, rejecting the claims of Sweden Democrat Jimmie Åkesson that the government’s new program represented a “paradigm shift in migration policy”.

“The paradigm shift happened in 2015, and it was us who carried it out,” she said. “The big rearrangement of migration policy was carried out by us Social Democrats after the refugee crisis of 2015, with a thorough tightening-up of the policy.”

She said that her party would wait and see what “concrete proposals” the new government ended up making, but she said the Social Democrats were not in principle against even the new government’s most criticised proposal: to slash the number of UN quota refugees from around 5,000 to 900.

“That’s something we are going to look at,” she said. “It’s been at different levels at different points of time in Sweden.”

Swedish vocab: ingen tvivel –  no doubt/no question

SHOW COMMENTS