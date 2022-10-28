Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Sweden’s new prime minister to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki

Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson is to meet Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki on Friday in his first bilateral meetings with another national leader.

It is traditional for the two countries’ prime ministers to meet as soon as possible after one of them is replaced. Accordingly, Sanna Marin’s first foreign visit after taking power in 2019 was to meet the then Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven in Stockholm.

The two leaders will discuss the two countries’ bilateral relationships, Nato membership, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a press message from the Finnish government.

Swedish vocab: således – accordingly

Sweden’s new government announces 55bn kronor power price subsidy

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch have announced their long awaited plan for so-called “high-cost protection” for those hit by high power prices.

The compensation for high power bills will be paid out only in energy price zones 3 and 4 in southern Sweden, they said in a press conference in Thursday, a limit that was not part of the programme outlined by the parties during the election campaign. “We welcome the announcement from Svenska kraftnät today as a response to the assignment they were given in the middle of August,” Energy Minister Ebba Busch said. “This is an energy subsidy which can help lessen the burden for all energy users – households and companies, but also organisations – which does not stimulate increased usage, as that would risk pushing up prices further.” Busch emphasised the fact that the subsidy is also clearly aimed at those who are most affected, especially those living in southern Sweden. At the press conference Lotta Medelius-Bredhe, General Director of Svenska kraftnät (the Swedish National Grid) said that the plan would return 55 billion kronor to five million energy customers in this area. Swedish vocab: elstöd – electricity support Swedish government and Sweden Democrats propose fuel tax cuts The Swedish right-wing government and the Sweden Democrats have dedicated 6.7 billion kronor to tax cuts on fuel in a new budget, following up on election promises to lower petrol and diesel prices. The proposed cuts would mean a decrease of one krona per litre at the pump from January 1st, 2023. It consists of a further cut to the temporary energy tax cut on petrol and diesel which was already in place, meaning taxes on fuel will go down to 80 öre per litre, as well as a cut on VAT. The Sweden Democrat economic spokesperson Oscar Sjöstedt said that the package of fuel cuts his party is proposing alongside the government includes three posts.