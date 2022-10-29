LISTEN: Racism in Sweden, and how welcome do foreigners feel after the election?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by regular panelists Becky Waterton, Richard Orange and James Savage, as well as US tech worker Kat Zhou, who found herself in the eye of a storm after posting about her experiences of racism in Sweden on Twitter. We also hear from Kash Haresamudram, a doctoral researcher in Lund who was one of more than 500 respondents to our survey on xenophobia in Sweden.
- SURVEY: Sweden is decades behind on racism and diversity
- US tech worker’s account of racist abuse in Sweden goes viral
- ‘The response in Sweden is just incredibly racist and it proves my point’
We also take a closer look at some of the stories making the news in Sweden this week:
- Deadly snake on the loose … sort of
- Lost 17th century warship found in Sweden
- Sweden Democrats lose power in their flagship municipality
- Jimmie Åkesson leader not invited to Nobel celebrations
- 27 seconds of spectacular silence
- Six tips for selling property in Sweden’s current housing market
