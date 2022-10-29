Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany

Swedish electric car battery specialist Northvolt could postpone building a factory in northern Germany due to the energy crisis and enticing subsidies in the United States, its boss said Saturday.

Published: 29 October 2022 14:39 CEST
Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany
The battery group announced it would build the plant in March, as Europe seeks to ramp up its capacity to produce electric cars. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND/AFP

The project “could be postponed,” Peter Carlsson told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung.

The battery group announced it would build the plant in March, as Europe seeks to ramp up its capacity to produce electric cars. The factory was expected to open in 2025 and have an annual production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours — enough to supply around one million cars per year.

But it was also to consume up to two terawatt hours per year.

“With current electricity prices, we see the profitability of energy-intense projects in Germany threatened,” Carlsson said.

Germany used to depend on Russia for 55 percent of its gas supplies before the invasion of Ukraine in February, and has since had to find supplies elsewhere at much higher prices, pushing up electricity bills.

The United States was also providing an attractive incentive, Carlsson said, after the US Senate in August approved a clean energy and climate bill that includes a $7,500 tax credit for every American who buys an electric vehicle from a North American factory that installs US-made electric batteries.

Brussels has said this would deeply disadvantage non-US companies that source their batteries elsewhere.

“We are now at a point where we can give priority to expansion in the United States over Europe,” Carlsson said, estimating that producing batteries could cost 30 to 40 percent less there.

“The United States could become the most interesting place in the world to make battery cells,” he added, calling on the European Union to “counter the American financial incentives.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

POLITICS

EXPLAINED: What do we know about Sweden’s energy subsidy?

Sweden's government have announced a new energy subsidy for users in southern Sweden, encompassing 55 billion kronor which will be paid out to five million electricity users. So, how will it work?

Published: 27 October 2022 16:46 CEST
EXPLAINED: What do we know about Sweden's energy subsidy?

Who is eligible?

Energy users in energy zones 3 and 4 (most of southern Sweden), who have their own energy contract will be eligible for the subsidy, which will be available to private households, companies and organisations.

This means that, as well as private companies, both house owners and apartment owners in these zones will be eligible.

If you live in a cooperative housing association (a BRF) where your electricity bill is included in your monthly fee, the payment will go to the association instead, as the electricity contract is between the BRF and the energy company.

How do I know which energy zone I am in?

Energy zone 1 – the cheapest energy zone – is in the far north of Sweden, and it includes Norrbotten county and part of Västerbotten county.

Energy zone 2 is slightly further south, and it includes Jämtland county, Västernorrland county, and parts of Gävleborg and Västerbotten counties.

Energy zone 3 covers central Sweden, encompassing Stockholm and Gothenburg, as well as Stockholm county, Södermanland county, Uppsala county, Värmland county, Västmanland county, Örebro county, Östergötland county, Dalarna county, and parts of Halland, Kalmar, Jönköping, Västra Götaland, and Gävleborg counties.

Energy zone 4 includes Malmö, Skåne, Blekinge, Kronoberg, and parts of Kalmar, Halland, Jönköping and Västra Götaland counties.

How is it calculated?

The size of the subsidy is dependent on two factors. Firstly, is the user or property based in energy zone 3 or 4?

Secondly, how high was the user’s energy usage between October 2021 and September 202?

For those in energy zone 3, the subsidy will cover 50 öre per kWh used in that 12 month period. For those in energy zone 4, the subsidy will cover 79 öre per kWh over the same period.

This could mean energy users on a fixed tariff who paid lower than this per kWh in the qualifying period receive more money back than they originally paid.

How much will I get?

It’s difficult to say as it depends so much on individual usage, but here are some examples from a Svenska kraftnät press release explaining the subsidy:

  • A tennis club in Halland with an energy usage of 45,000 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 35,500 kronor subsidy (45,000 x 0.79 = 35,550).
  • A house owner in Örebro with an energy usage of 19,500 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 9,750 kronor subsidy (19,500 x 0.50 = 9,750).
  • A bakery in Kalmar with an energy usage of 66,000 kWh over the qualifying period will receive a 52,140 kronor subsidy (66,000 x 0.79 = 52,140).

When will it come into effect?

It’s not yet clear, but it is unlikely to be in place by November 1st, as the Moderates, Christian Democrats and the Sweden Democrats originally pledged prior to the election.

It is likely to be in place by December 1st at the earliest, partly due to EU regulations.

SHOW COMMENTS