French PM gives no credence to Russian Nord Stream claim UK involved

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Saturday she gave no credence to Russian military accusations that Britain was involved in the explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September.

Published: 30 October 2022 09:50 CET
A sign for the Nord Stream II pipeline in Lubmin,
A sign for the Nord Stream II pipeline in Lubmin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Germany. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Stefan Sauer

“There is an investigation underway and I give no credence to what was said this morning,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a trip to Lisbon, alongside her Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa.

On Saturday, Russia’s defence ministry accused British naval staff of having blown up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month. 

Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom is the majority shareholder in Nord Stream AG, the company that owns and operates the pipelines.

The British defence ministry denied the claims and said the accusation was designed to take attention away from Russia’s “disastrous handling of the illegal invasion” of Ukraine.

“According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year – blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

Four leaks emerged on the two Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September with seismic institutes reporting they had recorded two underwater explosions prior to the leaks appearing.

While the leaks were in international waters, two of them were in the Danish exclusive economic zone and two of them in Sweden’s.

In early October, the Swedish prosecution authority announced that they had collected “pieces of evidence” during an underwater inspection of the leaks in the Swedish economic zone, which had backed up suspicions of sabotage.

And on Friday, Swedish prosecutors said they would conduct a new complementary crime scene investigation of the Nord Stream leaks, after the navy and the pipeline owner also began surveys this week.

Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany

Swedish electric car battery specialist Northvolt could postpone building a factory in northern Germany due to the energy crisis and enticing subsidies in the United States, its boss said Saturday.

Published: 29 October 2022 14:39 CEST
The project “could be postponed,” Peter Carlsson told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung.

The battery group announced it would build the plant in March, as Europe seeks to ramp up its capacity to produce electric cars. The factory was expected to open in 2025 and have an annual production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours — enough to supply around one million cars per year.

But it was also to consume up to two terawatt hours per year.

“With current electricity prices, we see the profitability of energy-intense projects in Germany threatened,” Carlsson said.

Germany used to depend on Russia for 55 percent of its gas supplies before the invasion of Ukraine in February, and has since had to find supplies elsewhere at much higher prices, pushing up electricity bills.

The United States was also providing an attractive incentive, Carlsson said, after the US Senate in August approved a clean energy and climate bill that includes a $7,500 tax credit for every American who buys an electric vehicle from a North American factory that installs US-made electric batteries.

Brussels has said this would deeply disadvantage non-US companies that source their batteries elsewhere.

“We are now at a point where we can give priority to expansion in the United States over Europe,” Carlsson said, estimating that producing batteries could cost 30 to 40 percent less there.

“The United States could become the most interesting place in the world to make battery cells,” he added, calling on the European Union to “counter the American financial incentives.”

