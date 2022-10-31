Read news from:
Greta Thunberg to skip ‘greenwashing’ COP27 climate summit

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Sunday she will skip next month's COP27 talks in Egypt, slamming the global summit as a forum for "greenwashing".

Published: 31 October 2022 09:11 CET
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg smiles as she speaks with British journalist Samira Ahmed (R) on stage during the launch of her latest book "The Climate Book" at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in central London on October 30, 2022. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) / TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION

“I’m not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited,” she said during a question and answer at the launch of her latest book at London’s Southbank Centre.

The 19-year-old activist had previously expressed solidarity on Twitter with “prisoners of conscience” being held in Egypt ahead of the UN’s 27th conference on climate, opening in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 6.

“The COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing,” she said.

The COP conferences, she added, “are not really meant to change the whole system”, but instead encourage gradual progress.

“So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless of course we use them as an opportunity to mobilise.”

Released on Thursday, Thunberg’s “The Climate Book” includes about 100 contributions from various experts, including economist Thomas Piketty, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the writer Naomi Klein.

Thunberg’s royalties for the book will go to her eponymous foundation, which will distribute them to charitable organisations working on environmental issues.

The activist said she wanted the book to “be educational, which is a bit ironic since my thing is school strikes”, referring to her protests in front of the Swedish parliament starting in 2018.

Again and again on Sunday, Thunberg called for more people to get involved in climate activism, saying the time had come for “drastic changes” to the status quo.

“In order to change things, we need everyone — we need billions of activists,” she said.

Germany’s nuclear shutdown was a mistake, says Greta Thunberg

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday said it was a "mistake" for Germany to shut down existing nuclear power plants while ramping up coal usage to tackle an energy crisis.

Published: 11 October 2022 17:23 CEST
Germany has been forced to restart mothballed coal plants after Russia curtailed its energy supplies to the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Its decision to extend the lifetime of two but not a third nuclear plant beyond their planned shutdown at year’s end has however led to a split within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens has come under pressure over his nuclear policy, with some ecologists criticising him for failing to keep to the planned atomic phase-out.

At the same time, Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the liberal Free Democrats is leading the charge in pressing for the third nuclear plant to stay on the grid beyond the end of the year.

Asked about Habeck’s decision in an interview with ARD broadcaster, Thunberg said that “if we have (the nuclear plants) already running, I feel it’s a mistake to close them down” if coal was the alternative.

Lindner immediately took to Twitter to welcome Thunberg’s position. “In this energy war, everything that creates electricity capacity must be kept on the grid,” he said.

Nuclear power is a hot button topic in Germany’s political landscape.  Former chancellor Angela Merkel had pushed through Germany’s nuclear exit in the wake of Japan’s Fukushima disaster. The ecologist Greens had lent strong support then to the move, as they have their roots in Germany’s anti-nuclear movement.

