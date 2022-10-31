For members
Sweden Elects: Budget reforms, a paradigm shift and 26 seconds of silence
The Local's editor Emma Löfgren explains the key events to keep an eye on in Swedish politics this week.
Published: 31 October 2022 08:17 CET
Elisabeth Svantesson, Sweden’s finance minister, along with Erik Slottner, Sweden’s new Minister for Public Administration and Niklas Wykman, new Minister for Financial Markets. Photo: Finance Ministry
Sweden Democrat councillor resigns after outing as neo-Nazi propagandist
A Sweden Democrat town councillor has resigned after being outed as a former propagandist for the Swedish neo-Nazi site Nordfront. An investigation found she had used the racist N-word several times in posts, described gay pride celebrations as "disgusting" and called on women to live a "National Socialist life".
Published: 28 October 2022 12:31 CEST
Updated: 28 October 2022 17:03 CEST
