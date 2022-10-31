Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Stockholm snake back in cage, Moderates claim 'no baggage on Kurds', Greta Thunberg to miss climate meeting, and Northvolt to postpone German gigafactory: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 31 October 2022 07:58 CET
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström photographed in the Foreign Ministry. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

Greta Thunberg to skip COP27 climate meeting in Egypt 

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Sunday she will skip next month’s COP27 talks in Egypt, slamming the global summit as a forum for “greenwashing”.

“I’m not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited,” she said during a question and answer at the launch of her latest book at London’s Southbank Centre.

The 19-year-old activist had previously expressed solidarity on Twitter with “prisoners of conscience” being held in Egypt ahead of the UN’s 27th conference on climate, opening in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 6.

“The COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing,” she said.

The COP conferences, she added, “are not really meant to change the whole system”, but instead encourage gradual progress.

“So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless of course we use them as an opportunity to mobilise.”

Released on Thursday, Thunberg’s “The Climate Book” includes about 100 contributions from various experts, including economist Thomas Piketty, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the writer Naomi Klein.

Thunberg’s royalties for the book will go to her eponymous foundation, which will distribute them to charitable organisations working on environmental issues.

Swedish vocab: uppmärksamhet – attention 

New Moderate foreign minster: ‘We have no baggage on Kurd issue’

Sweden’s new foreign minister Tobias Billström believes it will be easier to win Turkish ratification for Sweden’s Nato accession under a Moderate government. 

“We have a different position,” he said, saying that his Social Democrat predecessor Ann Linde’s vocal support for the Kurds in Northern Syria had made it more difficult for her in negotiations. 

“It was was amongst other things about past statements people had made and how people viewed the activities of Kurdish groups on Swedish territory, and my feeling is that the new government that has taken power does not have that sort of baggage,” he said. 

He also pointed to the agreement the Social Democrats had made with the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh as a problem in the talks earlier in the year. 

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson denied that the new government would make such a difference, pointing to the fact that Jimmie Åkesson had previously been deported from Turkey for handing out leaflets at the Greek border in 2020, and also that the senior Sweden Democrat Richard Jomshof is vocally anti-Islamic. 

Swedish vocab: islamfientlig – anti-Islamic

‘Houdini’ cobra returns to enclosure at Swedish zoo

After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm aquarium, a king cobra returned to its enclosure on its own, officials said on Sunday.

“We got him back!” the Skansen Aquarium said in a statement Sunday.

The snake, named Sir Vääs (Sir Hiss), slithered off last weekend through a lamp fixture in a terrarium where he had been brought a few days earlier.

Following the disappearing act, the venomous vagrant was renamed Houdini, in honour of the famed human escape artist.

The aquarium’s reptile section was closed off and staff spread flour and deployed sticky traps to try and capture the scaly fugitive.

Overnight between Saturday and Sunday, the snake apparently decided to give up the life of an outlaw.

“It turned out that he had given up and crawled back to his safe and warm home,” the aquarium said.

Swedish vocab: infångad – caught

Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany

Swedish electric car battery specialist Northvolt could postpone building a factory in northern Germany due to the energy crisis and enticing subsidies in the United States, its boss said Saturday.

The project “could be postponed,” Peter Carlsson told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung.

The battery group announced it would build the plant in March, as Europe seeks to ramp up its capacity to produce electric cars. The factory was expected to open in 2025 and have an annual production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours — enough to supply around one million cars per year.

But it was also to consume up to two terawatt hours per year.

“With current electricity prices, we see the profitability of energy-intense projects in Germany threatened,” Carlsson said.

Germany used to depend on Russia for 55 percent of its gas supplies before the invasion of Ukraine in February, and has since had to find supplies elsewhere at much higher prices, pushing up electricity bills.

Swedish vocab: batteriåtervinning – battery recycling 
 
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TODAY IN SWEDEN

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swedish PM in Helsinki, power price and fuel subsidies announced, and Swedes pessimistic about personal finances: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 28 October 2022 08:30 CEST
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Sweden’s new prime minister to meet Finnish counterpart in Helsinki 

Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson is to meet Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin in Helsinki on Friday in his first bilateral meetings with another national leader. 

It is traditional for the two countries’ prime ministers to meet as soon as possible after one of them is replaced. Accordingly, Sanna Marin’s first foreign visit after taking power in 2019 was to meet the then Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven in Stockholm. 

The two leaders will discuss the two countries’ bilateral relationships, Nato membership, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to a press message from the Finnish government. 

Swedish vocab: således – accordingly 

Sweden’s new government announces 55bn kronor power price subsidy

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch have announced their long awaited plan for so-called “high-cost protection” for those hit by high power prices.

The compensation for high power bills will be paid out only in energy price zones 3 and 4 in southern Sweden, they said in a press conference in Thursday, a limit that was not part of the programme outlined by the parties during the election campaign. 

“We welcome the announcement from Svenska kraftnät today as a response to the assignment they were given in the middle of August,” Energy Minister Ebba Busch said. 

“This is an energy subsidy which can help lessen the burden for all energy users – households and companies, but also organisations – which does not stimulate increased usage, as that would risk pushing up prices further.”

Busch emphasised the fact that the subsidy is also clearly aimed at those who are most affected, especially those living in southern Sweden.

At the press conference Lotta Medelius-Bredhe, General Director of Svenska kraftnät (the Swedish National Grid) said that the plan would return 55 billion kronor to five million energy customers in this area.

Swedish vocab: elstöd – electricity support

Swedish government and Sweden Democrats propose fuel tax cuts

The Swedish right-wing government and the Sweden Democrats have dedicated 6.7 billion kronor to tax cuts on fuel in a new budget, following up on election promises to lower petrol and diesel prices.

The proposed cuts would mean a decrease of one krona per litre at the pump from January 1st, 2023.

It consists of a further cut to the temporary energy tax cut on petrol and diesel which was already in place, meaning taxes on fuel will go down to 80 öre per litre, as well as a cut on VAT.

The Sweden Democrat economic spokesperson Oscar Sjöstedt said that the package of fuel cuts his party is proposing alongside the government includes three posts.

These are an increase in the travel rebate offered to those driving to work in their own car from 18.50 kronor to 25 kronor per 10km, a decrease of the “reduction obligation”, the rule that fossil fuels must be mixed with more expensive biofuels, to the minimum EU level (resulting in a 4-5 kronor price decrease per litre of fuel), and this 80 öre per litre fuel tax cut.

Swedish vocab: en sänkning – a reduction 

Swedes most pessimist in Europe over personal finances 

A new report from the research group GFK has found that people in Sweden are more pessimistic about their personal finances than people in any other country in the EU, with Swedes the most likely to be trying to limit spending, and the least likely to be making major purchases such as furniture and TVs. 

When it comes to grocery shopping, those with the highest incomes are the ones who are changing their buying habits the most, with those earning more than 200,000 kronor a year in household income, reducing grocery spending by between five and 9 percent. 

Even those on higher incomes are starting to shop in cheaper supermarkets, the report says .

Swedish vocab: dagligvaruhandeln – grocery shopping

SHOW COMMENTS