Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch have announced their long awaited plan for so-called “high-cost protection” for those hit by high power prices.
For members
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Stockholm snake back in cage, Moderates claim 'no baggage on Kurds', Greta Thunberg to miss climate meeting, and Northvolt to postpone German gigafactory: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 31 October 2022 07:58 CET
Swedish foreign minister Tobias Billström photographed in the Foreign Ministry. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
TODAY IN SWEDEN
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Swedish PM in Helsinki, power price and fuel subsidies announced, and Swedes pessimistic about personal finances: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.
Published: 28 October 2022 08:30 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments