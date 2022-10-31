Where can I experience All Saints’ Day in Sweden?

Many people in Sweden use All Saints Day – which falls on November 5th this year – to visit family members’ or friends’ graves, care for the burial site, and bring extra decorations such as wreaths and, in particular, candles.

A fairly recent way of marking All Saints in Sweden is to light candles and place them on relatives’ graves. Make sure that if you do visit a graveyard to take in the atmosphere this weekend that you keep mourners in mind and show respect both to the graves and to those visiting to pay their respects.

All Saints Day candles at a memorial grove in Uppsala. Photo: Lieselotte van der Meijs/imagebank.sweden.se

Stockholm

The biggest Alla helgons dag commemorations in the country take place at Stockholm’s Woodland Cemetery, Skogskyrkogården. As always, it’s free to enter this Unesco World Heritage Site, which takes on a special atmosphere as thousands of people visit to pay their respects to the dead, with lanterns lighting the way.

If you don’t feel comfortable visiting a graveyard or you want to use the holiday to pay respects to loved ones who are buried outside of Sweden, you may want to visit a church instead.

For those in Stockholm, the Storkyrkan Cathedral will be holding a Musik för Alla helgons dag (Music for All Saints) concert on Saturday November 5th between 2pm and 3pm, featuring music by Franz Schubert, Arvo Pärt and Alfred Schnittke. Filip Graden will be playing the cello and Matilda Lindholm the piano.

Volunteers in Malmö will be leading a lantern walk on Friday. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Malmö

Those wishing to pay their respects in Malmö can visit the following graveyards, which will all be open and staffed between 10am and 6pm during the weekend:

Bunkeflo graveyard, Fosie graveyard, Gamla kyrkogården, Glostorps graveyard (between 12 noon and 3pm), Husie graveyard, Limhamn’s graveyard, Oxie graveyard, S Sallerups graveyard (9am-11:30am), S:t Pauli graveyards (also on Friday), Västra Skrävlinge graveyard and Östra Kyrkogården (also on Friday).

On Friday 4th November, the Church of Sweden in Malmö will also be holding a lantern walk, where volunteers will lead a guided walk from S:t Johannes Church to S:t Pauli Church. The walk will start at 4pm at S:t Johannes Church, and end with a candlelit ceremony at S:t Pauli Church at 6pm. Visitors are asked to bring their own lanterns and dress appropriately for the weather.

People light candles for All Saint’s Day at Gothenburg’s Västra Kyrkogården. Photo: Moa Karlberg / SCANPIX0

Gothenburg

In Gothenburg, Västra kyrkogården is perhaps the most popular place to view the candles, but Östra kyrkogården, Örgryte nya kyrkogård, and Kvibergs kyrkogård are also worth a visit.

St Lukas Chapel in Västra kyrkogården is holding a “musical” church service between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday with music from the singer Susanna Modig and Veronica Wåhlber.

In Östra Chapel , there is a programme of poetry readings between 12pm and 5pm, and a church service from 3pm to 4pm.

Gothenburg Concert Hall will also be putting its magnificent organ to work, with an All Saints day recital of works by Bach, Caccini and Bruckner, performed by the organist Gunnar Idenstam.