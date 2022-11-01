Swedish extremist ‘bought swords and bow for Almedalen attack’

The prosecutor Henrik Olin on Tuesday morning charged the 33-year-old with committing a terror crime through murder for stabbing Ing-Marie Wieselgren, and also for preparation for a terror crime for his alleged plot to kill the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf.

In the prosecution document, it states that Engström began preparing for his attack on June 20th, and had purchased a double-bladed knife, two swords and a bow and arrow, which he had left in the tent where he was staying at the time he stabbed Wieselgren. He had also collected together information on where Lööf would be during the festival.

In a press release, the court said that Engström, who psychiatrists have concluded was severely disturbed at the time of the attack, will go on trial between November 9th and November 15th. Engström has a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement.

In his stämningsansökan or prosecution document, the prosecutor Henrik Olin wrote that the attack “could have seriously hurt Sweden” and that Engström had carried out the attack to “strike grave terror into the population or parts of the population”.

READ ALSO: What we know about the Almedalen knife attack

The Almedalen political festival, where Olin carried out his attack, is one of the key events in the Swedish year, with all of the eight parliamentary parties, civil society groups, companies and government agencies, all holding speeches, talks, debates and other events.

Engström is pleading guilty to all charges, and has admitted both to killing Wieselgren and to have had Lööf as a target.