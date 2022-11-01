Read news from:
ALMEDALEN 2022

Swedish extremist ‘bought swords and bow for Almedalen attack’

Theodor Engström, the far-right extremist who fatally stabbed one of Sweden's leading psychiatrists at the Almedalen political festival, had brought two swords and a bow and arrow to Visby to carry out his attack, prosecution documents revealed on Tuesday.

Published: 1 November 2022 10:45 CET
Police and rescue services arrive at Donners plats in Visby after psychiatrist Ing-Marie Wieselgren was stabbed. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The prosecutor Henrik Olin on Tuesday morning charged the 33-year-old with committing a terror crime through murder for stabbing Ing-Marie Wieselgren, and also for preparation for a terror crime for his alleged plot to kill the Centre Party leader Annie Lööf. 

In the prosecution document, it states that Engström began preparing for his attack on June 20th, and had purchased a double-bladed knife, two swords and a bow and arrow, which he had left in the tent where he was staying at the time he stabbed Wieselgren. He had also collected together information on where Lööf would be during the festival. 

In a press release, the court said that Engström, who psychiatrists have concluded was severely disturbed at the time of the attack, will go on trial between November 9th and November 15th. Engström has a background in the neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement. 

In his stämningsansökan or prosecution document, the prosecutor Henrik Olin wrote that the attack “could have seriously hurt Sweden” and that Engström had carried out the attack to “strike grave terror into the population or parts of the population”. 

READ ALSO: What we know about the Almedalen knife attack 

The Almedalen political festival, where Olin carried out his attack, is one of the key events in the Swedish year, with all of the eight parliamentary parties, civil society groups, companies and government agencies, all holding speeches, talks, debates and other events. 

Engström is pleading guilty to all charges, and has admitted both to killing Wieselgren and to have had Lööf as a target.

CRIME

Number of crime victims in Sweden hits lowest level in six years

The proportion of Swedes who report being a victim of a crime has fallen for the third year in a row, bringing the share to its lowest level since at least 2016, according to the country's latest Crime Survey.

Published: 13 October 2022 16:44 CEST
According to the Swedish Crime Survey 2022, an annual survey of some 200,000 people carried out for the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention, 19.5 percent of Sweden’s adult population (16-84) reported being the victim of an “offence against the person” in 2021, a 0.7 percentage point fall on the share in 2020. 

These offences include assault, threats, sexual offences, robbery, pickpocketing, sales fraud, card/credit fraud and online harassment. 

According to the survey, the number of victims were relatively stable for “nearly all types of crime”, with only a slight increase in the fraudulent sale of goods. 

In a tweet, Sweden’s outgoing justice minister Morgan Johansson noted that the fall in sexual offences “particularly stood out”, claiming that the report’s authors described the decline as “a reversal in the trend”. 

Regarding self-reported exposure to sexual offence, 4.5 percent of the population (aged 16–84) state that they have been exposed to a sexual offence in 2021 and in 2020 the percentage was 4.6. This is a substantial decrease since 2019, where the percentage was 5.6. It has fallen every year since 2018, after increasing every year between 2011 and 2017. 

The share of adult respondents who reported being victims of an assault was 2.8 percent, the same in 2020 and 2021. This rose between 2015-2019 but has since dropped and remained the same for the past three years.

The share who reported being assaulted so severely that they needed medical treatment was stable on last year at 0.5 percent, and down from an average of 0.7 percent between 2016 and 2019. 

