Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Greta Thunberg to skip COP27 climate meeting in Egypt

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Sunday she will skip next month’s COP27 talks in Egypt, slamming the global summit as a forum for “greenwashing”.

“I’m not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited,” she said during a question and answer at the launch of her latest book at London’s Southbank Centre.

The 19-year-old activist had previously expressed solidarity on Twitter with “prisoners of conscience” being held in Egypt ahead of the UN’s 27th conference on climate, opening in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 6.

“The COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing,” she said.

The COP conferences, she added, “are not really meant to change the whole system”, but instead encourage gradual progress.

“So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless of course we use them as an opportunity to mobilise.”

Released on Thursday, Thunberg’s “The Climate Book” includes about 100 contributions from various experts, including economist Thomas Piketty, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the writer Naomi Klein.

Thunberg’s royalties for the book will go to her eponymous foundation, which will distribute them to charitable organisations working on environmental issues.

Swedish vocab: uppmärksamhet – attention

New Moderate foreign minster: ‘We have no baggage on Kurd issue’

Sweden’s new foreign minister Tobias Billström believes it will be easier to win Turkish ratification for Sweden’s Nato accession under a Moderate government.

“We have a different position,” he said, saying that his Social Democrat predecessor Ann Linde’s vocal support for the Kurds in Northern Syria had made it more difficult for her in negotiations.

“It was was amongst other things about past statements people had made and how people viewed the activities of Kurdish groups on Swedish territory, and my feeling is that the new government that has taken power does not have that sort of baggage,” he said.

He also pointed to the agreement the Social Democrats had made with the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh as a problem in the talks earlier in the year.

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson denied that the new government would make such a difference, pointing to the fact that Jimmie Åkesson had previously been deported from Turkey for handing out leaflets at the Greek border in 2020, and also that the senior Sweden Democrat Richard Jomshof is vocally anti-Islamic.

Swedish vocab: islamfientlig – anti-Islamic

‘Houdini’ cobra returns to enclosure at Swedish zoo

After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm aquarium, a king cobra returned to its enclosure on its own, officials said on Sunday.

“We got him back!” the Skansen Aquarium said in a statement Sunday.

The snake, named Sir Vääs (Sir Hiss), slithered off last weekend through a lamp fixture in a terrarium where he had been brought a few days earlier.

Following the disappearing act, the venomous vagrant was renamed Houdini, in honour of the famed human escape artist.

The aquarium’s reptile section was closed off and staff spread flour and deployed sticky traps to try and capture the scaly fugitive.