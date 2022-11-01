Read news from:
Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Turkey still says 'no' to Sweden in Nato, finance minister's downbeat economic prognosis, 27 billion kronor needed for civil defence, and key candidate drops out of Centre party race: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 1 November 2022 07:54 CET
Ömer Celik, AKP spokesperson, when he was Turkey's EU minister. Photo: Wiktor Nummelin/TT

Turkey says Sweden’s latest offer ‘not enough’ to get Nato ratification

Turkey has said that the recent statements from Sweden’s new government on the country’s determination to meet the terms of the trilateral treaty signed with Finland and Turkey in June is insufficient to secure ratification of Sweden’s Nato accession by Turkey’s parliament. 

“The statements from Sweden are welcome, but are not enough to meet the demands we have made for accepting Sweden’s Nato application,”  Ömer Celik, spokesman for Turkey’s ruling AKP party has said. 

The statements came before Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg was due to visit Ankara for high-level discussions, and a week before Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson is himself due to travel to Ankara. 

Turkey’s President Tayyip Recep Erdogan has demanded that 73 people who he sees as “terrorists” need to be extradited from Sweden and Finland before Sweden’s Nato application an be accepted. 

Swedish vocab: tillräcklig – sufficient 

‘Sweden’s economy is heading for a grim winter’

Sweden is facing a period of negative growth next year, while the risk of inflation means the coming budget will be “slightly restrictive”, Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson warned at a press conference on Monday.

Svantesson presented gloomy figures for the economy going forward, predicting that inflation could be as high as 5.9 percent, that unemployment is likely to grow, and that the economy will shrink slightly rather than grow.

Sweden needs to spend 27 billion kronor a year to strengthen civil defence 

Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency has told the government that the country needs to spend as much as 27 billion kronor a year between 2026 and 2030 to rebuild Sweden’s system of civil defence. 

“There needs to be a fundamental transformation to get to a modern civil defence. The total sum is an estimate of what’s needed can serve as the basis for political consideration and decisions,” the agency’s director-general Charlotte Petri Gornitzka said. 

Swedish vocab: genomgripande – thoroughgoing/fundamental

Key candidate backs out of race to be new Centre leader

Martin Ådahl, the Centre Party’s economic spokesman and deputy vice chair, has said he is not interested in joining the competition to take over from Annie Lööf, blaming his “family situation”. 

“The party leader role requires everything to be fit completely with one’s family situation, and we’ve come to the conclusion that it doesn’t,” Ådahl told state broadcaster SR, saying that he had messaged the party committee drawing up the candidate list to say he wouldn’t be standing. 

Ådahl has three young children and describes himself on his Centre Party biography page as a “proud father to young kids”.

The MPs Helena Lindahl and Alireza Akhondi, and the EU MP Emma Wiesner, are the only three people to come forward as candidates. 

The party will choose its leader at a meeting on February 2nd next year. 

Swedish vocab: att kandidera – to put oneself forward as a candidate, småbarnspappa – father of young children

Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Stockholm snake back in cage, Moderates claim 'no baggage on Kurds', Greta Thunberg to miss climate meeting, and Northvolt to postpone German gigafactory: find out what's going on in Sweden with The Local's roundup.

Published: 31 October 2022 07:58 CET
Greta Thunberg to skip COP27 climate meeting in Egypt 

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Sunday she will skip next month’s COP27 talks in Egypt, slamming the global summit as a forum for “greenwashing”.

“I’m not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited,” she said during a question and answer at the launch of her latest book at London’s Southbank Centre.

The 19-year-old activist had previously expressed solidarity on Twitter with “prisoners of conscience” being held in Egypt ahead of the UN’s 27th conference on climate, opening in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 6.

“The COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing,” she said.

The COP conferences, she added, “are not really meant to change the whole system”, but instead encourage gradual progress.

“So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless of course we use them as an opportunity to mobilise.”

Released on Thursday, Thunberg’s “The Climate Book” includes about 100 contributions from various experts, including economist Thomas Piketty, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the writer Naomi Klein.

Thunberg’s royalties for the book will go to her eponymous foundation, which will distribute them to charitable organisations working on environmental issues.

Swedish vocab: uppmärksamhet – attention 

New Moderate foreign minster: ‘We have no baggage on Kurd issue’

Sweden’s new foreign minister Tobias Billström believes it will be easier to win Turkish ratification for Sweden’s Nato accession under a Moderate government. 

“We have a different position,” he said, saying that his Social Democrat predecessor Ann Linde’s vocal support for the Kurds in Northern Syria had made it more difficult for her in negotiations. 

“It was was amongst other things about past statements people had made and how people viewed the activities of Kurdish groups on Swedish territory, and my feeling is that the new government that has taken power does not have that sort of baggage,” he said. 

He also pointed to the agreement the Social Democrats had made with the independent MP Amineh Kakabaveh as a problem in the talks earlier in the year. 

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson denied that the new government would make such a difference, pointing to the fact that Jimmie Åkesson had previously been deported from Turkey for handing out leaflets at the Greek border in 2020, and also that the senior Sweden Democrat Richard Jomshof is vocally anti-Islamic. 

Swedish vocab: islamfientlig – anti-Islamic

‘Houdini’ cobra returns to enclosure at Swedish zoo

After a week of evading staff and sophisticated customs equipment in the nooks and crannies of a Stockholm aquarium, a king cobra returned to its enclosure on its own, officials said on Sunday.

“We got him back!” the Skansen Aquarium said in a statement Sunday.

The snake, named Sir Vääs (Sir Hiss), slithered off last weekend through a lamp fixture in a terrarium where he had been brought a few days earlier.

Following the disappearing act, the venomous vagrant was renamed Houdini, in honour of the famed human escape artist.

The aquarium’s reptile section was closed off and staff spread flour and deployed sticky traps to try and capture the scaly fugitive.

Overnight between Saturday and Sunday, the snake apparently decided to give up the life of an outlaw.

“It turned out that he had given up and crawled back to his safe and warm home,” the aquarium said.

Swedish vocab: infångad – caught

Northvolt could postpone building new gigafactory in Germany

Swedish electric car battery specialist Northvolt could postpone building a factory in northern Germany due to the energy crisis and enticing subsidies in the United States, its boss said Saturday.

The project “could be postponed,” Peter Carlsson told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeinen Zeitung.

The battery group announced it would build the plant in March, as Europe seeks to ramp up its capacity to produce electric cars. The factory was expected to open in 2025 and have an annual production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours — enough to supply around one million cars per year.

But it was also to consume up to two terawatt hours per year.

“With current electricity prices, we see the profitability of energy-intense projects in Germany threatened,” Carlsson said.

Germany used to depend on Russia for 55 percent of its gas supplies before the invasion of Ukraine in February, and has since had to find supplies elsewhere at much higher prices, pushing up electricity bills.

Swedish vocab: batteriåtervinning – battery recycling 
 
 
