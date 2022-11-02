Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

New Swedish PM says open to nukes under Nato

Sweden's new prime minister said on Tuesday that he was open to allowing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil once the country becomes a Nato member, a turnaround from the previous government's stance.

Published: 2 November 2022 12:56 CET
New Swedish PM says open to nukes under Nato
Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson (far left), Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin, Norway's prime minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Åland's government head Veronica Thörnroos, and Island's prime minister Katrin Jakobsdottir taking part in a meeting of the Nordic council in Helsinki on Tuesday. Photo: Ole Berg-Rusten / NTB

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took over the reins in Sweden two weeks ago, was speaking in Helsinki at a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, whose country is applying for membership in the Atlantic alliance together with Sweden.

When asked if the two nations would accept nuclear weapons on their soil, Marin replied: “We shouldn’t put any preconditions… We have decided that we don’t want to close any doors for the future.”

Kristersson agreed. “You will receive exactly the same answer from me as from the Finnish prime minister”, he said.

“It’s very natural for Sweden and Finland to act very jointly in these matters and have exactly the same formalisation. So I have no other intention than going hand-in-hand also in this sense with Finland”, Kristersson told reporters.

Both Marin and Kristersson however acknowledged that reservations could be negotiated “later”.

Sweden’s Social Democratic party, which was in power when Sweden submitted its membership application in May, said that it would work to express “unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory”.

In Finland, the import, manufacture, possession and detonation of nuclear explosives is prohibited by law.

Nordic neighbours Denmark and Norway, which are already NATO members, have both refused to allow foreign countries to establish permanent military bases or nuclear weapons on their soil in peacetime.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SWEDEN AND FINLAND

Sweden and Finland will ‘complete journey into Nato together’

The prime ministers of Sweden and Finland have reiterated their countries' commitment to join the Nato security alliance together, despite the greater obstacles faced by Sweden in winning Turkey's acceptance.

Published: 28 October 2022 16:52 CEST
Sweden and Finland will 'complete journey into Nato together'

“We will complete this journey together, and move in lockstep, just as we have the whole time,” Sweden’s new prime minister Ulf Kristersson said during a visit to his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin in Helsinki. 

“It is extremely important for us that Finland and Sweden join Nato in lockstep, just as we have done in this process up until now,” Marin said after the two met at the Villa Bjälbo in the city. “Our membership is going to make the whole Alliance stronger.” 

During his visit, Kristersson also met Finland’s president Sauli Niinistö, who has also played an important role in bringing Sweden and Finland into the alliance. 

Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin met her Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson at the Kesaranta prime minister official residence in Helsinki. Photo: Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva/AP/TT

The AFP newswire reported on Friday that Kristersson is expected to meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on November 8th to discuss Sweden’s moves to fulfil the demands of the trilateral agreement the three countries struck in June. 

Turkey and Hungary are the only two of Nato’s 30 members who have not yet ratified Sweden and Finland’s entry to the security alliance. 

After the meeting, Kristersson thanked Marin for a productive meeting, saying that he looked forward to continued cooperation “on our mutual security”, as well as on “forests, climate, energy, and other issues which will determine Europe’s competitiveness”. 

SHOW COMMENTS