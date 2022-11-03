“It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of NATO,” he told a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

Cavusoglu in turn said that that Turkey believed that Sweden’s new government was more committed to meeting Turkey’s demands. The most important thing was that the actions laid out in the agreement reached in June between Turkey, Sweden and Finland were taken in full, he said.

“We knew that the outgoing government could not do much. The new government is decided and the new prime minister is going to visit our country next week,” Cavusoglu said.

During his visit to Istanbul, Stoltenberg met Cavusoglu, Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar, and other politicians.

“Finland and Sweden have significantly increased their cooperation with Turkey on combatting terrorism,” Stoltenberg said.

On Friday, Stoltenberg will hold a one-on-one meeting with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.