Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

NATO

‘It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato’

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Sweden and Finland were committed to working with Turkey to address its concerns over their possible membership in the alliance, saying it was time to welcome them.

Published: 3 November 2022 19:02 CET
'It's time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of Nato'
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) looks towards NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L) after they addressed a press conference following a meeting at The Foreign Ministry in Istanbul, on November 3, 2022. Photo: Ozan Kose/AFP

“It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of NATO,” he told a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

Cavusoglu in turn said that that Turkey believed that Sweden’s new government was more committed to meeting Turkey’s demands. The most important thing was that the actions laid out in the agreement reached in June between Turkey, Sweden and Finland were taken in full, he said. 

“We knew that the outgoing government could not do much. The new government is decided and the new prime minister is going to visit our country next week,” Cavusoglu said. 

During his visit to Istanbul, Stoltenberg met Cavusoglu, Turkey’s defence minister Hulusi Akar, and other politicians.

“Finland and Sweden have significantly increased their cooperation with Turkey on combatting terrorism,” Stoltenberg said. 

On Friday, Stoltenberg will hold a one-on-one meeting with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

NATO

New Swedish PM says open to nukes under Nato

Sweden's new prime minister said on Tuesday that he was open to allowing nuclear weapons on Swedish soil once the country becomes a Nato member, a turnaround from the previous government's stance.

Published: 2 November 2022 12:56 CET
New Swedish PM says open to nukes under Nato

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took over the reins in Sweden two weeks ago, was speaking in Helsinki at a press conference with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin, whose country is applying for membership in the Atlantic alliance together with Sweden.

When asked if the two nations would accept nuclear weapons on their soil, Marin replied: “We shouldn’t put any preconditions… We have decided that we don’t want to close any doors for the future.”

Kristersson agreed. “You will receive exactly the same answer from me as from the Finnish prime minister”, he said.

“It’s very natural for Sweden and Finland to act very jointly in these matters and have exactly the same formalisation. So I have no other intention than going hand-in-hand also in this sense with Finland”, Kristersson told reporters.

Both Marin and Kristersson however acknowledged that reservations could be negotiated “later”.

Sweden’s Social Democratic party, which was in power when Sweden submitted its membership application in May, said that it would work to express “unilateral reservations against the deployment of nuclear weapons and permanent bases on Swedish territory”.

In Finland, the import, manufacture, possession and detonation of nuclear explosives is prohibited by law.

Nordic neighbours Denmark and Norway, which are already NATO members, have both refused to allow foreign countries to establish permanent military bases or nuclear weapons on their soil in peacetime.

SHOW COMMENTS