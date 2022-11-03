For members
Reader Question: Will an extra year’s shelter change Ukrainians’ rights in Sweden?
The European Commission last month extended Ukrainians' right to stay in EU countries until March 2024. A reader asked if this meant Ukrainians could finally get a personal number, BankID and other benefits.
Published: 3 November 2022 14:22 CET
Olga Fariga and Natalia Cheenihova, two women who have fled the war in Ukraine, at a centre in Hässleholm. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
EXPLAINED: What problems are Ukrainian refugees facing in Sweden?
Nearly 50,000 Ukrainians have come to Sweden since March under the EU's Temporary Protection Directive. But with just 71 kronor a day to cover living costs, BankID impossible, no right to SFI, and some forced to move municipalities, it hasn't been easy.
Published: 1 November 2022 12:24 CET
