Sweden’s arson-afflicted Christmas goat is moving after 56 years 

The giant straw goat erected every year in the Swedish city of Gävle is moving away from the city's Slottstorget square to a new temporary location for the next three years to allow a new culture centre to be built. 

Published: 3 November 2022 09:58 CET
The Gävle Christmas goat before it burned down in 2021. Photo: Mats Åstrand/TT

The goat, called Gävlebocken, is famed around the world for the annual battle between anonymous arsonists who try to burn it down and the city authorities, who try to keep it intact until after Christmas. 

Over its 56-year-history, the arsonists have the advantage, with the goat burning down slightly more often than it has stayed intact.

After 2016, when it was burned down within hours of being inaugurated, however it remained intact until 2020, coming close to beating its four-year survival record. 

It burned down again just before Christmas last year, however, with a man with soot on his hands arrested near the scene of the crime. 

The goat will over the next three years be erected on the nearby Rådhusesplanaden while a new cultural centre is built in the Slottstorget square. It will be protected in its new location by a double row of fences, in the hope of warding off pranksters. 

While it all seems like a bit of fun, it remains a crime to burn down the goat, as the American tourist Lawrence Jones discovered in 2001, when he was jailed for 18 days after he was apprehended, lighter in hand as he watched the goat burn. 

Jones told a court he had been misled by Swedish ‘friends’ who had insisted that torching the straw goat was a perfectly legal Swedish tradition.

Sweden’s Gävle Christmas goat ready to return for festive season

Sweden's straw yule goat Gävlebocken, whose biggest claim to fame is its tendency to get burned down every year, is all set for its annual return on Sunday.

Published: 1 December 2018 12:08 CET
The ill-fated 2016 Gävlebocken. Photo: Pernilla Wahlman/TT

Every year, the Christmas goat (Gävlebocken) in the Slottstorget square in Gävle, central Sweden, attracts a media storm with locals dreaming up new ways to protect the arson-prone 13-metre-high creation.

Despite their efforts, including in some years spraying the goat in anti-flammable liquid, the goat usually goes up in flames long before Swedes have opened their Christmas presents.

Last year, the goat surprisingly made it to Boxing Day intact, to the delight of organisers, who were reported to have put a “secret” plan into effect to protect it.

In 2016 it was less fortunate, going down in flames mere hours after its inauguration.

“Many people are invested” in the straw goat in Gävle, Maria Wallberg of the town’s municipality told TT.

The central Swedish town is naturally proud of its luckless Christmas decoration, despite the fact it has burned town 29 times during its 50-year history.

Thousands of people are expect to attend the unveiling of the goat on Sunday, with the ceremony to be presented by Swedish comedian Clara Henry.

“It means an incredible amount that the city has such a strong symbol which is known all over the world,” Wallberg said.

Security around the giant goat is expected to be high, both during its inauguration day and throughout December. Security guards and cameras will both be deployed to keep an eye on it behind its fencing, while a taxi rank has been moved to the square to increase the presence of people in the area.

“For security reasons, we can’t go into too much detail,” Wallberg said of any further precautions.

Historical precedent is against Gävlebocken. In its first year, 1966, it burned down on New Year’s Eve and it has only made it through the entire month on 15 occasions. It has been burned, stolen and vandalised. In 1976, someone drove a stock car into it.


Orörd = undamaged; uppeldad = burned down; annan skada = otherwise damaged; oklart öde = fate unknown. Graphic: TT

“An attack early in the season would mean cancellations at hotels and restaurants. So it is incredibly important for Gävle, Gävle’s businesses and for everyone who wants to visit the goat that it is still standing at New Year,” Wallberg said.

